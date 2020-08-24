2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...

The 2020 Hi-Tech Awards were held last week with Serko claiming the win in the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year category.

See the full list of winners below.

For the first time ever the Awards gathering took place virtually with a huge audience coming together remotely via a livestream to celebrate New Zealand hi-tech companies across 14 categories.

In selecting Serko as the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year the international judges said, “This is a world-leading company in its sector, a consistent finalist in this category, and now carries the endorsement and investment of the world's largest online travel agency – booking.com. The judges love the team's ethos and culture, and admire its diversity."

Another big winner was Emergency Q, taking out two awards – The Callaghan Innovation Maori Company of the Year Award and the Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service Award.

The Hi-Tech Awards judges said the calibre of this year’s entrants was at an all-time high, making the job of selecting winners exceedingly challenging for the more than 70 local and international judges.

The judges assessed entrants across 14 award categories which for the first time also recognised the part that Deep Tech plays in the success of the industry.

New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chair Erin Wansbrough said it was great to hit so many highs this year despite the onset of Covid-19.

"Clearly the Covid-19 situation has thrown us a few curve balls in regards to the Awards programme this year but tonight we've brought the Awards to the people. One change we have made is to hold off announcing our new Flying Kiwi, we feel that such a prestigious award is best celebrated in style when we can once more all come together as in industry."

The Hi-Tech Trust has also announced the establishment of The Hi-Tech Foundation which is an initiative born out of the Trust and Perpetual Guardian. It exists to help Kiwis dream big and grow new ideas using technology.

Its core focus is on building stronger technology leaders, teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, technology-centric world.

“The goal of the Hi-Tech Foundation is to provide a forum for the career development and advancement of technology professionals and students by reducing barriers to entry and inequity of opportunity within the sector. We’ve made great strides in the last 12 months to further encourage diversity and inclusiveness as an industry. The Hi-Tech Foundation will play a major part in accelerating further change, people with talent from any background will be empowered to find a pathway to flourish,” says Wansbrough.

The 2020 NZ Hi-Tech Award winners are:

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever Award

Winner: Craig Piggott

Commended: Ian White

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good Award

Winner: Precision Driven Health

IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award

Winner: Dr Michelle Dickinson

ATEED Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution Award

Winner: Umajin

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Maori Company of the Year Award

Winner: Emergency Q

Commended: Kiwa Digital

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award

Winner: Raygun

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award

Winner: Shotover

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Services Award

Winner: Emergency Q

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector Award

Winner: Compac

Paymark Best Contribution to the NZ Hi-Tech Sector by an Internationally Headquartered Company

Winner: IBM

NZ Growth Capital Partners Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Winner: Dawn Aerospace

Coretex Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Winner: RedShield

Tait Communications Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Winner: Mint Innovation

PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award

Winner: Serko