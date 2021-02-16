2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand

Demand for skills in cybersecurity, data analytics and network engineering remain high in the technology sector, according to the latest salary guide from Talent.

Talent, a global technology and digital recruitment specialist, has released its 2021 global salary guide report, which features key insights into the 2021 global technology employee salaries. The guide ranges from contract and permanent positions and provides insight into the emerging trends in the technology sector of recruitment.

Throughout the salary guide, local market experts share insights on their geographic markets, and the impact the pandemic is having on hiring trends and salaries ranging over 16 cities across ANZ, EMEA and the US.

The report showcases the most in-demand tech skills for 2021 and provides a range of stats on the local tech talent pool, skills trends, stats on the cost of living across multiple cities, and the benefits beyond salary that candidates are looking for.

According to the report, demand remains high for those skilled in cybersecurity, data analytics, network engineering, software development, scrum & project management, Python, Javascript, and SQL.

The report found several industries were "thriving", including government, health, finance, aged care, e-commerce, FMCG, and the logistical services sector.

“As we approach 12 months since the first lockdown, things are gradually starting to recover across the market," says Matthew Munson, Talent general manager NSW.

"With global vaccinations rolling out, optimism is returning, and companies are looking towards a big 2022 bounce. As such they are beginning to increase headcount to pre-COVID levels and plan for growth later in the year," he says.

"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”

According to Talent, as the global tech market grows and emerging technologies increase in number, further advanced by necessity as a result of COVID-19, the workforce continues to be redefined.

This presents opportunities for the permanent market, posing new strategies to assist this workforce in reaching its full potential in a rapidly changing digital age, it says.

Simon Yeung, Talent general manager VIC, says, “Melbourne was impacted more than the rest of Australia by the COVID pandemic during 2020.

"The IT sector has fared much better than many other sectors," he says.

"Demand for IT workers was strong for State and Federal government bodies, utilities, banking and finance, many major retailers, transport and logistics, and ASX200 industrials such as mining, essential and medical manufacturing, and healthcare.

"The global technology market is evolving and growing. As a $5 trillion global industry, it has significant power in both providing opportunity to the workforce as well as rapidly disrupting the international work landscape."