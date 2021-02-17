f5-nz logo
Story image

2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 

17 Feb 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure resulting in 14% decrease in global impact, says Check Point Research.

CPR, the threat intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies, published its latest Global Threat Index for January 2021. Researchers reported that the Emotet trojan has remained in first place in the top malware list for the second month running, impacting 6% of organisations globally despite an international police operation which took control of the botnet on 27th January.

The police takedown caused a 14% decrease in the number of organisations that were impacted by Emotet activity, and law enforcement agencies plan to mass-uninstall Emotet from infected hosts on April 25th. 

Even so, Emotet maintained the top position in the Global Threat Index, highlighting the vast global impact this botnet has had. Emotets malicious spam campaign uses different delivery techniques to spread Emotet, including embedded links, document attachments, or password-protected Zip files.

First identified in 2014, Emotet has been regularly updated by its developers to maintain its effectiveness for malicious activity. The Department of Homeland Security has estimated that each incident involving Emotet costs organisations upwards of $1 million dollars to rectify.

"Emotet is one of the most costly and destructive malware variants ever seen, so the joint effort made by law enforcement agencies to take it down was essential, and a huge achievement," says Maya Horowitz, director, threat intelligence & research, products at Check Point. 

"However, new threats will inevitably emerge to replace it, so organisations still need to ensure robust security systems in place to prevent their networks being compromised," she says. 

"As always, comprehensive training for employees is crucial, so they are able to identify the types of malicious emails which spread stealthy trojans and bots."

Check Point Research also warns that MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution is the most common exploited vulnerability, impacting 43% of organisations globally, followed by HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756) which impact 42% of organisations worldwide. Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561) is third place in the top exploited vulnerabilities list, with a global impact of 41%.

Top malware families

This Month, Emotet remains the most popular malware with a global impact of 6% of organisations, closely followed by Phorpiex and Trickbot – which impacted 4% of organisations worldwide, each.

1. Emotet – Emotet is an advanced, self-propagating and modular Trojan. Emotet was once a banking Trojan, and recently has been used as a distributor of other malware or malicious campaigns. It uses multiple methods for maintaining persistence and evasion techniques to avoid detection. In addition, it can be spread through phishing spam emails containing malicious attachments or links.

2. Phorpiex - Phorpiex is a botnet known for distributing other malware families via spam campaigns as well as fueling large scale Sextortion campaigns.

3. Trickbot - Trickbot is a dominant banking Trojan constantly being updated with new capabilities, features and distribution vectors. This enables Trickbot to be a flexible and customisable malware that can be distributed as part of multi purposed campaigns.

Top exploited vulnerabilities

This month MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution is the most common exploited vulnerability, impacting 43% of organisations globally, followed by HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756), which impact 42% of organisations worldwide. Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561) is third place in the top exploited vulnerabilities list, with a global impact of 41%.

1. MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution – a remote code execution vulnerability which exists in MVPower DVR devices. A remote attacker can exploit this weakness to execute arbitrary code in the affected router via a crafted request.

2. HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756) - HTTP headers let the client and the server pass additional information with an HTTP request. A remote attacker may use a vulnerable HTTP Header to run arbitrary code on the victim machine.

3. Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561) – An authentication bypass vulnerability that exists in Dasan GPON routers. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information and gain unauthorised access into the affected system.

Top mobile malwares

This month, Hiddad holds 1st place in the most prevalent mobile malware, followed by xHelper and Triada.

1. Hiddad - Hiddad is an Android malware which repackages legitimate apps and then releases them to a third-party store. Its main function is to display ads, but it can also gain access to key security details built into the OS.

2. xHelper - A malicious application seen in the wild since March 2019, used for downloading other malicious apps and display advertisement. The application is capable of hiding itself from the user and reinstall itself in case it was uninstalled.

3. Triada - Modular Backdoor for Android which grants superuser privileges to downloaded malware.

Related stories:
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
Cyber criminals target education sector as remote learning increases
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
Financial watchdog slams NZX as being ill-prepared in face of DDoS attacks
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
Dig deeper:
Malware Check Point Emotet Cybersecurity
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The 2020 iPad Air
While it is a really exciting device on its own, the accessories are what take the iPad Air up to the iPad Pro level.More
Story image
Microsoft Viva: Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform
Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform designed to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The 2020 iPad Air
While it is a really exciting device on its own, the accessories are what take the iPad Air up to the iPad Pro level.More
Story image
Microsoft Viva: Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform
Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform designed to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
Tablets and Chromebooks set all-time high shipment records in Q4 2020
“The growth momentum enjoyed by tablets shows just how important easy access to computing power has become in the current time."More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Expand 80 Bluetooth speakerphone
With their Expand 80, Epos provides a corporate solution to our ever-evolving workplaces. More
Story image
A look at the Poly Sync 20 vs the Jabra Speak 510
What separates Poly Sync 20 from the rest? For starters, the Poly Sync 20 wins on battery life by up to five hours and has more microphones.More
Story image
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
NZTech says it's time for the Government to put funding into educating Kiwis about how to avoid being a victim of cyber crime, just as it does for road safety.More
Story image
2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand
"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”More
Story image
Double Yolk's take on recruiting software devs in the remote work age
“I knew this scarcity provided an opportunity, an opportunity to big to miss out on,” says founder.More
Story image
Game review: Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Destruction AllStars is a different type of driving game where the main goal for you is to create as much destruction as possible. More
Story image
D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
D-Link A/NZ has launched the latest addition to its COVR mesh range. More
Story image
Microsoft, Facebook and PayPal most impersonated brands during phishing attacks
Microsoft has maintained its position as the brand most often found in phishing emails, followed by Facebook and PayPal.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.More
Story image
Game review: The Nioh Collection (PS5)
The two popular action games have now been re-released featuring better performance and visuals thanks to the power of the PS5 console.More
Story image
Microsoft study reveals improvement in digital civility
"Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever amid COVID-19, and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities."More
Story image
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
While there is the perception that the dark web is mainly a hub for criminal activity, there are many other reasons why someone may use it.More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
NZ's tech sector in great need of digital apprenticeships
New Zealand’s technology sector is in great need for more digital apprenticeships and internships, according to a new survey.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 75t earbuds
They retail for around half the price of the AirPods Pro but can compete with them in every way.More
Story image
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
"In our new digital economy, people around the world are becoming acutely aware of how their information is being collected, stored, and used."More
Story image
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in Q3 2021, with current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy to succeed Bezos at that time.More
Story image
Chorus looking to spend $1.6 billion - ComCom seeks feedback
The Commerce Commission is consulting on a proposal from Chorus to spend $1.6 billion over the first three years of the new fibre regulatory regime. More
Story image
Game review: The Medium (PC)
The game follows Marianne, the titular medium, as she seeks out the origin of her powers.More
Story image
High demand for hackers on the dark web
"Since March 2020, we have noticed a surge of interest in website hacking, which is seen by the increase in the number of ads on forums on the dark web."More
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
A popstar named Alice Hiiragi is using the Metaverse to force Japanese citizens to become obsessive fans of hers. More
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19
While the retail winners of 2020 have enjoyed a phenomenal rise in online sales, they should not get too smug about it.More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
This phone is definitely worth a look if you’re after a smartphone with some brunt and without an intimidating price tag.More
Microsoft endorses Australia’s proposal on technology and the news
"Google and Facebook's threat to tamp down their services or pull out of a country entirely creates a new vulnerability for democracies and underscores the need for new rules for digital markets."More
Phishing email attacks targeting remote workers on the rise
“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down."More
Financial watchdog slams NZX as being ill-prepared in face of DDoS attacks
“A DDoS attack was foreseeable, and an attack of sufficient magnitude to take down servers — and with them NZX’s market announcement platform — was at least possible and should have been planned for,” the FMA says in its review. More
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds
Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. More
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand
Five years since it last held top spot, Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google.More
Game review: MXGP 2020 (PlayStation 5)
MotoGP 2020 on PlayStation 5 is probably the best off-road motorcycling game I’ve played in years.More
Cyber criminals target education sector as remote learning increases
“Unfortunately, until all students are back in the classroom full-time, educational institutions will continue to be a popular target for criminals."More
LEGO's minifigs & AR turn kids into music video masters
It’s time for the kids to dust of their dancing shoes - because in LEGO land, it’s all about the music.More
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Michael J. Fox Foundation & IBM study effects of Parkinson's Disease
“Although the work was motivated by PD, we hope it might be useful or inspire similar work and exploration in other chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.”More
Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells
"This has the potential to radically change current practice, reducing patient suffering and ultimately saving lives."More
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
More stories