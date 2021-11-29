Story image
Retailers
BigCommerce
Online shopping
Buy now, pay later

2021 the year of retention for retailers - report

By Shannon Williams, Today

Transparent delivery, flexible payment options and website speed are key factors driving online shoppers in Australia and New Zealand to leave a retailer's website, according to a new report.

Open SaaS ecommerce platform BigCommerce has announced the release of its inaugural Customer Centricity Report, a localised study designed to give retailers insight into shopper behaviour to help address issues to improve customer retention and experience. 

"If 2020 was the year the pandemic pushed people online, then 2021 has been the year of retention," says Shannon Ingrey, vice president & general manager, APAC at BigCommerce. 

"With so many now shopping online and with a broadening range of options, retailers are fighting on multiple fronts to hold onto their share of the market," she says. 

"Price is no longer the only factor consumers take into account, with delivery costs, flexibility of payment option and convenience all influencing their decision making. As a result, its not enough to simply meet changing consumer expectations, retailers must anticipate and exceed them."

The report surveyed more than 3900 Australian and New Zealand shoppers to give retailers and brands a true understanding of shoppers behaviour and the key factors that drive them to cart abandonment. 

Key insights from the survey revealed:

  • 80% of shoppers will leave a site and attempt to purchase from a competitor if the website is too slow
  • Communicating delivery cost late in the checkout process is a key driver of cart abandonment for 86% of shoppers
  • 71% of shoppers have left a purchase because delivery is too slow or too expensive.
  • 14% of shoppers plan to increase their level of spending using BNPL in the next month, while 62% plan to stay the same.

Communication and cost transparency around delivery is key

Communicating delivery costs late in the checkout process is a key driver of cart abandonment for 86% of shoppers. While slow delivery is an issue for the majority (69%), the cost of delivery and communication around the cost is a far bigger issue for shoppers.

The report notes that shoppers aren't unreasonable when it comes to delivery and delivery fees. For small items, anything over $9 would likely cause cart abandonment and for large items, delivery fees of $97 or more would lead to the same fate. Here, retailers need to ensure their pricing matches the product they are selling and consumer expectations.

More than a third of online shoppers used a BNPL option in 2021

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is a relatively new addition to the payments landscape in Australia and New Zealand but shoppers already seem to be at a comfortable level with BNPL as part of their purchase behaviour. More than half of respondents (62%) said they plan for their BNPL spend to stay the same moving forward.

Afterpay is by far the most popular option, with 82% of BNPL users having an Afterpay account. Pay in 4 PayPals BNPL option is only a recent addition to the payments space, but already 15% say that they have a BNPL account (despite it actually being open to all PayPal members at checkout).

For retailers wondering if they need to offer BNPL at checkout, the results are pretty clear. Almost three quarters (72%) of respondents say they will spend more on a single online purchase if a website offers BNPL at checkout. In fact, not only are shoppers more likely to make a purchase, they are also more likely to spend more if BNPL is offered as a payment method. Being able to pay over time means shoppers are more comfortable spending more overall.

2021 has been the year of customer retention

One method retailers have turned to in order to improve customer retention is loyalty rewards. For 78% of respondents, free shipping is a favourite when it comes to reward types for loyalty programs. Interestingly, free shipping ranks even higher than the products themselves when it comes to reasons to buy from a retailer again.

Shipping costs continue to be more of a factor than shipping speed. A whopping 93% of respondents would buy from a retailer again if they offered free shipping compared to 77% who value fast shipping. On the flip side, 93% of respondents felt expensive shipping charges would drive them to cart abandonment.

When it comes to helping customers make decisions, email has shown to be the most helpful channel. An impressive 43% of shoppers sign up to marketing emails simply because they like the brand. This is an important lesson in continuing the conversation and ensuring marketing emails are an exercise in retention that goes beyond just discounts. Shipping costs and how shoppers want to be marketed need to be a key consideration for retailers when looking at retention strategies.

"Our aim in sharing the data from the Customer Centricity Report is to provide Australian and New Zealand merchants with the insight into what's driving shopper behaviour that will help them better navigate their strategies and improve the overall customer experience," says Ingrey.

"At the end of the day, the consumer remains at the core of strategic decision-making for every merchant."

Related stories
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals>>
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge>>
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season>>
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure now available
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure features the ever-popular Tiny Tina in her inaugural story.>>
Story image
Phishing
Gmail bait attacks targeting business - Barracuda report
Bait attacks launched via Gmail and other free email services could be making businesses in Asia Pacific vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and other threats.>>
Story image
Apple Pay
Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay open door for cyber attackers
Flaws in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay are allowing attackers to make unlimited purchases.>>
Story image
Apple
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption
Global smartphone sales to end-users declined 6.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to new reports from Gartner. >>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson moves closer to 100% renewable electricity target
Epson has become the first company in the Japanese manufacturing industry to convert to 100% renewable electricity for all its domestic sites.>>
Story image
CERT NZ
It's Fraud Awareness Week: How you can steer clear of scams and fraud
"If you control the amount of information you release, you can reduce the chance of someone stealing your identity.”>>
Story image
Gaming
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers
A new special report by security software company Norton has found that two out of five gamers in New Zealand have experienced a cyber attack.>>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season
Consumers are being warned to prepare for a spike in phishing attacks this holiday season, with cybercriminals expected to impersonate delivery companies.>>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge
Phishing was one of the highest incident categories from October to December last year.>>
Story image
Charity
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses
Trade Me auctions are driving grants to New Zealand based hospitality sector businesses>>
Story image
Phishing
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals
For cybercriminals, it is the season to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting people and companies. >>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region
The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J notebooks are designed for performance and productivity, says Dynabook.>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region
According to ESET, as people are increasingly dependent on the internet to work, communicate, shop and entertain themselves, scammers are also taking advantage of the new normal to lure victims.>>
Story image
Ransomware
High profile attacks, ransomware gangs and weaponisation part of cybersecurity predictions for 2022
The threat landscape is set to evolve at a worrying pace in the year ahead.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks
BT is to deploy epidemiological AI based on the spread of viruses in humans to combat cyber-attacks.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Payroll
Payroll and compliance platform Deel launches in Australia and New Zealand>>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Five industrial robotics trends during times of digital transformation>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PC)>>
Story image
Smartphone
Security flaw identified in smartphone chip used in Android devices>>
Story image
JBL
Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset>>
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Norton new branding shines a light on cybersecurity>>
Story image
Phishing
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
Story image
Google
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand>>
Story image
Microsoft
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert>>
Story image
Review
A look at the Dux Backpack: A tech fortress on your back>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
Malware
New malware that abuses Windows 10 App Installer uncovered>>
More stories