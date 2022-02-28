2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand

After a series of tests and optimisation demonstrations over the last year, 2degrees has announced the official launch of its 5G Network in New Zealand.

The 5G network is available to customers in the central areas of Auckland and Wellington, and in limited areas of Christchurch. The rollout will be done in a contiguous manner, meaning more suburbs in these three cities will have sites coming online week-by-week as 2022 continues.

2degrees chief technology officer Martin Sharrock says the rollout proves the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring Kiwis have the best and most up to date network technology.

"At 2degrees we are Fighting for Fair to make New Zealand a better place to live, and our focus has always been on ensuring Kiwis have choice by delivering high quality, award winning products and services," he says.

"That's why we've spent in excess of $1b on our network, including our ongoing plan to replace every single site in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with brand-new, cutting-edge equipment from Ericsson. We are designing and building a world class 5G network for the future, but also enhancing our 4G network alongside it."

The significant investment is set to provide Kiwis using 2degrees services with faster connection speeds and lower latency solutions. Sharrock says more businesses are requiring better technology to meet the demands of their business, and the 5G network will help towards future success.

He also says flexibility and adaptability will play a crucial part in the wider rollout, offering an expandable range and further options for growth opportunities.

"The innovative equipment and software we are using will allow us to flexibly change how the network uses 4G and 5G technology together over time. As 5G devices and services mature we can tune the network to how Kiwis want to use it."

"We've followed our own unique strategy when designing and building the 2degrees 5G network. We want to make sure 5G is available where it is needed most, and we are working to cover whole cities for a contiguous experience."

Network performance has been tested on numerous Samsung, Oppo and Apple mobile devices, with some Samsung and Oppo devices already 5G enabled for launch.

Customers wanting to access the 2degrees 5G network will need to have a 5G capable phone with updated software to enable 2degrees 5G. They also need to be in a 2degrees 5G coverage area.

There will also be an option of a wireless plug-and-play 5G home broadband modem, available in conjunction with the wider rollout and device enablement scheme for Samsung, Oppo and Apple devices that will be available soon.