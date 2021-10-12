Story image
Telecommunications
Orcon
Mergers and Acquisitions
2degrees

2degrees public listing paused while merger discussions with Orcon continue

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Yesterday

Activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees has been put on pause while discussions of a potential merger continue. 

2degrees Group parent company Trilogy International Partners, an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, had entered into exclusive discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super last week to establish whether a merger of Two Degrees and Orcon could go ahead.

"TIP ... has paused activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees Group ... to consider a possible alternative transaction with another party," Trilogy says in a statement.

Trilogy says it expects to provide additional information in the coming days.
 
During the initial discussions, the companies aimed to assess whether the terms enabling a merger between Two Degrees Group and Orcon Group could be agreed on.

Orcon Group is owned by Vocus Group, which was previously listed on the ASX and was acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super in July 2021. Trilogy is the majority owner of 2degrees.

The potential merger would bring together 2degrees and Orcon Group's complementary assets, including mobile, broadband and fixed-line services. Trilogy says that the two companies would provide better service to customers in New Zealand's mobile and fixed telecommunication markets with a shared challenger mindset. 

According to Trilogy, any combination of 2degrees and Orcon Group would be subject to required regulatory approvals, the satisfactory completion of due diligence, and the negotiation of final terms and definitive documentation.

TIP, Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super have agreed to pause the public listing preparations of their respective subsidiaries while they discuss the potential merger.

Montarne is advising Trilogy and 2degrees, and UBS is advising Macquarie Asset Management, Aware Super and Vocus Group. 

Meanwhile, 2degrees has announced a new relationship with the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce, the two organisations are working together to support Kiwi businesses and chamber members solutions for their telecommunications requirements.

"At 2degrees, we're committed to working with organisations that have shared values and, like us, the New Zealand Chambers are focused on enabling New Zealand businesses to adapt and grow," says 2degrees chief business officer, Andrew Fairgray.

"Digital enablement is critically important to the economic growth of New Zealand, and we're thrilled to be working with an organisation that has credibility with local business and one that is known for rolling up its sleeves and doing the hard yards to support them."

The two organisations also plan to work together on a programme supporting members as they look to capitalise on the learnings of the last 18 months.

"Relationships like this matter, even more so when businesses need extra, or a different kind of support, like many, are experiencing right now," says Fairgray.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett says the relationship makes sense, as the organisation has a strong alignment on values and purpose, and 2degree has good offerings for business customers.

Related stories
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla>>
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?>>
Commerce Commission releases draft report on telco dispute scheme>>
The Commerce Commission warns telcos over unclear marketing>>
Orcon launches 8Gbps broadband plan>>
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Game review: In Sound Mind
Overall, In Sound Mind isn’t the best horror game I’ve ever played although I did enjoy the story and some of the puzzle solving aspects. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)
This PS5 Director’s Cut adds a few new features that make the game a little bit more enjoyable than the original version from two years ago.>>
Story image
Data Privacy
Kiwis have a strong distrust over how companies use their personal data
The majority of New Zealanders are concerned about data privacy, with 53% stating companies are requesting too much personal information.>>
Story image
Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta launches Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying IT and app management
Konica Minolta has launched Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying an organisation's IT and application management into a single centralised platform.>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money
“We’re seeking public input on how we should perform our role as steward of money and cash, and how we should assess the case for central bank money in a digital form alongside cash.">>
Story image
Malware
Scam Alert: Flubot malware hits New Zealand
The mobile malware infects and steals data from the phones of unsuspecting victims.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)
Dice Legacy is a city-building, resource collecting, real-time strategy game with a difference.>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps
It is the first major operating system update for the tech giant in six years.>>
Story image
Scams
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?
Consumers think banks, retailers and mobile operators need to do more to protect them and their personal information from fraudsters.>>
Story image
Equinix
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience
“With online gaming undergoing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Equinix can strategically support i3D.net in delivering the best possible user experience to gamers around the world.”>>
Story image
Ransomware
ESET Threat Report highlights aggressive ransomware tactics and intensifying password-guessing attacks
“Ransomware gangs may have overdone it this time," says ESET threat report.>>
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver
Now that I’ve spent a bit of time with the Logitech MX Keys combo and Logi Bolt receiver, I really wish more businesses would switch to these as their standard. >>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The biggest cyber-attacks of 2021 in New Zealand
It's been a bumper year for cyber incursion in Aotearoa New Zealand, with organisations big and small, public and private, falling victim to hackers from around the globe.>>
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac
Apple has updated its iWork suite of productivity apps with new features, enabling users to present in new ways and work with documents on the go.  >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display
At around $630 to $674 at various resellers, it will be a go-to for many creative types, from the amateur to the professional. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies>>
Story image
5G
Communications service providers unprepared to charge for 5G services>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?>>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report>>
Story image
Recruitment
Kiwi workers ready to quit unless shown dollar signs - report >>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Why you need to check out this range of essential MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
Story image
Education
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity>>
Story image
Copper Network
Vodafone's copper landline network to be axed next year>>
Story image
4G technology
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date >>
Story image
Review
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)>>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Spark IoT network enables Evnex to bring EV chargers to rural Aotearoa>>
Story image
Data breach
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach>>
Story image
Video games
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly here!>>
Story image
Employment
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kordia launches Cyber Academy scholarship to boost Kiwis' cybersecurity skills>>
More stories