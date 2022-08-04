2degrees unveils eSIM functionality for selected devices

2degrees has enabled eSIM functionality to work with a variety of Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices, including a range of iPads.

eSIMs enable services on modern handsets and devices, including the Apple Watch, without requiring a physical SIM card.

"The real benefit to users is that they can have two SIMs active on a single handset, 2degrees chief marketing and strategy officer Zac Summers says.

"This is ideal for those who currently juggle a work and personal mobile, want to use a local SIM while roaming overseas, or have a backup service on their phone.

"Now they can use a single device and virtually switch between SIMs.

"Another huge bonus for 2degrees is that it allows people to trial our network without porting away from their current provider.

"I know they will see that the network coverage and speeds are amazing."

eSIMs will be available to business customers at launch, with consumer services having access later in August and wearables following that.

"We know there's massive demand for eSIMs from a range of users," Summers adds.

"I'm happy to say we have taken the first step today, enabling eSIMs for businesses.

"Consumer plans will follow in the coming month, with wearables on the roadmap for after that."

2degrees has launched eSIMs five months into a 5G rollout plan, which is quickly moving through Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with the company planning to expand it to further regions.

The launch of eSIMs comes five months into a 5G rollout plan, which continues at pace in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with more regions planned.

"5G and eSIMs are game changers, and we are committed to increasing our capabilities in both areas month by month," Summers notes.

eSIMs are available now for business customers through Account Manager or Business Dealers and through 2degrees stores later in the month.

Summers also says that setting up an eSIM is hassle-free and straightforward.

"Modern handsets are amazing, and the manufacturers have made it painless to set up an eSIM," he says.

"You simply need to scan a QR code and follow the prompts. Bingo, all set up!"

eSIM capable devices include:

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, all iPhone 11, 12 & 13 ranges, iPhone SE 2020, and SE 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 ranges (excluding FE models), Note20 and Note20 Ultra, all Fold and Flip models

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X5, Find X5 Pro

iPad Mini 5th gen (2019) and later

iPad Air 3rd gen (2019) and later

iPad Pro 3rd gen (2018)

The enablement of eSIMs for selected Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices comes after 2degrees launched 13 new 5G areas in June, as the company continues its 5G rollout and investment.

The 4G optimisation also continues at pace, with upgrades focussed on the area dubbed 'the golden triangle', the roading network that connects Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland. In June, 24 new sites also went live as part of the Rural Connectivity Group project.

"We are incredibly proud of our network and committed to continuous improvements," 2degrees chief technology officer Martin Sharrock says.

"We have designed the 5G rollout as contiguous, which in a nutshell means that customers will experience 5G in connected areas around the city, rather than in spots," he says.

"The customer benefits by staying in 5G coverage for longer, and not going in and out of 5G coverage.

"Also, with the 5G upgrades, it doubles the 4G capacity available in these areas."