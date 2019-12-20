New Zealand
Story image

2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp

20 Dec 2019
Sara Barker
2K Games and UnitedMasters have selected the winners of a global search to add fresh tunes to the NBA 2K20 in-game soundtrack.

Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.

The contest received more than 10,000 song submissions from artists throughout the world.

 2K and UnitedMasters narrowed the tracks down to a top 25 list with UnitedMasters founder and CEO Steve Stoute, and ten-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, selecting the 10 winners to be added to the game.

“Music and basketball were always an important part of my life. I think what Steve is doing at UnitedMasters is amazing. If I can help put these talented artists with NBA 2K then it’s all comes full circle to music and ball for me," says Durant.

“We strongly feel that music is integral to the NBA 2K experience and we are excited to offer our players a dynamically updated in-game soundtrack, which now includes these aspiring artists,” adds NBA 2K vice president of marketing, Alfie Brody.

The 10 winners and songs are:

  • 570JV - My Soul
  • Anonymuz - Rockstar
  • AkinG Kalld Pedro - Traffic Jam
  • Bravo - Diamonds
  • Fourtee - Freeze
  • Lee Bezel - Big Duffy
  • Q - I Might Slip Away If I Don't Feel Nothing
  • Quantrelle - Momentum
  • Rif - Kites
  • Swoosh God - Just Do It

It’s fair to say that the winners are thrilled about becoming part of NBA 2K20.

Winner Quantrelle says, "I thought it was dope because I planned on using a different distribution service to get my music out, but management suggested UnitedMasters and to see what they have done with momentum is a true testament on how UnitedMasters can help propel your career."

Winner Fourtee adds, “Honestly, it was an out of body experience. It felt unreal, but thank god I have really high expectations for my music.”

UnitedMasters founder and CEO Steve Stoute says the soundtrack showcases the best artists.

“We're excited that these UnitedMasters artists have the opportunity to bring their music to millions of new listeners. We expect that this is just the beginning for these talented musicians,” says Stoute.

“We're very proud to work with such a culturally significant and influential game like NBA 2K to showcase these artists and can’t wait for the millions of gamers to hear the next generation of music talent.”

In addition to these 10 songs, the soundtrack will continue to be dynamically updated with new tracks over the coming months.

