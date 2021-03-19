f5-nz logo
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution

19 Mar 2021
Shannon Williams
Business cloud service provider 2talk has launched mobile plans, adding to its broadband and IP Voice products.

The company says the additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.

"The bring-your-own-device mobile plans offer flexibility, affordability and convenience, and are taken to market via 2talk's partner channel," it says.

2talk is a business-focused communications provider within the Vocus Group of companies.

General manager Jude Flood says the introduction of mobile fills a longstanding 2talk ambition. 

"Our IP Voice and broadband solutions have been well received by the market, with hundreds of partners around the country combining our products with their own technologies, accurately meeting the varied needs of different Kiwi organisations," Flood says. 

"With the introduction of mobile, they now have access to a full suite of telecommunications products under a single umbrella, from a trusted provider."

Four plans will be available with Slow Data or Fast Data options. They are:

  • $25 Voice + Slow Data (unlimited access at up to 1Mbps)
  • $30 Voice + 3GB Fast Data (at network speeds, including 4G)
  • $40 Voice + 7GB Fast Data
  • $50 Voice + 7GB Fast Data
  • Each plan includes unlimited text and calls across New Zealand and Australia.

Additionally, a data only SIM is available, priced at $15/month for unlimited Slow Data. Additional Fast Data packs can be added to any of the options, priced at $5 for 2GB, $15b for 7GB and $20 for 15GB.

Flood says 2talk has focused on creating "simple, easily understood plans, bucking the telecommunications trend of confusing pricing with nebulous benefits".

"Our customers do not need frills and fancies, they want a predictable, sharply-priced plan which meets their communication and collaboration needs," she says.

Customers with 2talk accounts can buy the products directly online, while the 2talk partner channel is eligible to onsell 2talk Mobile, either as wholesale partners using 2talk's My Cloud Telco Platform or as a 2talk reseller.

The plans are available immediately, with a soft launch already attracting multiple new customers. 

"With the addition of mobile to our product portfolio, our partners can provide complete solutions which combine with smart voice solutions for professional offices, to high speed broadband," says Flood.

"And with the introduction of these services, the New Zealand telecoms market just got more competitive, giving customers greater choice and flexibility in meeting their communication needs," she says. 

2talk is running a roadshow to share more information on the following dates:

Christchurch - 16th March

Auckland - 18th March

Wellington - 24th March

