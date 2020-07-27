f5-nz logo
Story image

3.96 billion people now use social media

27 Jul 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Half of the world’s population (3.96 billion people) now use social media – whether that’s Facebook or Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter. Or at least that’s what new stats from Hootsuite and We Are Social, which aim to understand exactly how digital out world is becoming.

Unsurprisingly, COVID lockdowns have played a major part in the rise of social media and messenger usage, continuing trends that started months ago.

In the last 12 months, an average of one million people every day used social media for the first time.  The report says that social media platforms attracted 376 million new users since July 2019.

We Are Social’s global chief executive Nathan McDonald comments, "Our lives are becoming increasingly interwoven with the digital world, and the acceleration of social media use globally is another reflection of this. It's significant that so many of us are now on social media, using it in a variety of different ways; for news, opinions, information and entertainment; to socialise and, increasingly, to inform purchase decisions.”

“Social media has been an integral part of the way we communicate with one another for a long time, but this evolution shows just how much it impacts multiple aspects of our lives right now, and in the future."

Hootsuite Australia and New Zealand general manager Heather Cook offers some more local insights – she says that 38% of New Zealanders spend more time on social media since the onset of COVID-19.

“New Zealanders’ digital and social behaviours are evolving rapidly, whether it's shopping and transacting online with 72% of New Zealanders buying something online in the past month, finding news on social, or parents staying up to date on their kids’ health and education through the use of apps.”

Australian social media users are similar, Cook says, as 73% of Australians bought something online in the past month.

She says it could be a good time for businesses to engage with audiences and help people to make better purchase decisions.

We Are Social Australia managing director Suzie Shaw says, “85% of the Australian eligible population (people 13+) are active users. Social media permeate all aspects of our personal and professional lives, to the point that one in three Australians use social media to research brands and look for information about their products - increasingly influencing our purchasing decisions as a consequence.”

According to the report, Instagram and LinkedIn are strong platforms. Brands can now reach 1.08 billion people using ads on Instagram, with the platform adding 111 million new users to its advertising reach in the past three months. 

LinkedIn now has 700 million registered users. The platform’s global user base grew by more than 25 million over the past 3 months, equating to quarter-on-quarter growth of almost 4%.

Related stories:
Advertisers modelling GFC behaviour as Facebook ad costs tank and Google Ads rise 
Feeling lonely online? Share a pic of your pet, says psychologist
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
How to independently track the performance of your campaign
Hays: Jobseekers must 'self-disrupt' their career in 2020
#AltTextForAll: Improving the visual experience for blind & low vision people
Dig deeper:
Story image
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
Story image
Spark boosts rural wireless broadband capacity to meet COVID-19 demand
Spark has boosted its rural wireless broadband capacity in a bid to meet demand following the COVID-19 lockdown.More
Story image
Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030
The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
There’s adaptive noise cancelling, of course, but there’s also a Smart Ambient mode, a bass boost button, virtual assistant integration, extensive custom EQ capability, and more. Features abound, but do they stack up?More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Story image
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
Story image
Spark boosts rural wireless broadband capacity to meet COVID-19 demand
Spark has boosted its rural wireless broadband capacity in a bid to meet demand following the COVID-19 lockdown.More
Story image
Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030
The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
There’s adaptive noise cancelling, of course, but there’s also a Smart Ambient mode, a bass boost button, virtual assistant integration, extensive custom EQ capability, and more. Features abound, but do they stack up?More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Story image
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
Soul Machines has now officially joined WHO’s Access Initiative (AI) for Quitting Tobacco to help share WHO’s information during the COVID-19 pandemic and help more one billion tobacco users quit.More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
"Money grabbing, tone deaf" - Vocus, Vodafone, 2degrees slam Chorus over fibre price increases
Vocus slammed the news from Chorus that it will increase fibre prices, labelling the move as "cynical, money grabbing and unwarranted".More
Story image
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive
Western Digital gives gamers a glimpse of the future today with their WD_Black P50 NVMe solid-state drive.More
Story image
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
Story image
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Wanaka-based Oscar Hetherington won this year’s award for his seascape photo, called ‘Back Wash’. He’s the fourth consecutive Kiwi to win the grand prize – and $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear to boot.More
Story image
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
We take a look as Epos’ versatile open acoustic wired gaming headset.More
Story image
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
Story image
Game review: Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)
Criterion’s Burnout Paradise gets yet another re-release, this time for the Nintendo Switch with Burnout Paradise Remastered.More
Story image
BELKIN unveils new portable wireless charging units and screen protection for Apple devices
Belkin has unveiled the newest additions to its SCREENFORCE screen protection for MacBooks and BOOSTCHARGE mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices.More
Story image
Game review: F1 2020 (PC)
A while back Codemasters nailed the franchises graphical fidelity, but it seems that every year they squeeze little bit more realism out of the visuals.More
Story image
LPM Property Management leaves Amazon S3 buckets unsecured
"We take the protection of our clients' data very seriously. That's why we promptly dealt with this issue once we were made aware of it. The data is fully protected after our external technical contractor acted to ensure it was safe. There is no evidence at all to suggest any unauthorised access."More
Story image
Samsung named top brand in Asia Pacific for 9th consecutive year
Samsung was named number one across five categories in this year's Top 1000 Brands survey.More
Story image
Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.More
Story image
"Tinder of real estate" - Kiwi property app launches
A new app designed to connect property sellers with potential buyers has been launched in New Zealand. More
Story image
Natural disasters, card fraud Kiwis’ top security concerns
A study by Unisys reveals the security concerns of Kiwi consumers in the world of COVID-19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The 700s follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 35 II and are a must-have for travelling businesspeople and audiophiles alike. More
Story image
Spark announces next phase of landline voice calling upgrade, ends voice-over-copper services
"We are giving notice that we will no longer be selling PSTN services in Devonport and Miramar from mid-August."More
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
You will have fun customising your screen to your own preferences and adding those personal tweaks to make the Realme X3 truly your own.More
Unprecedented Twitter bitcoin scam targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple
As part of the attack, the hacked accounts each tweeted a link and implored their millions of followers to send bitcoin to the address, promising to send back double the donated amount back to the sender. More
Mozilla launches first ever VPN, Kiwis amongst first to access
The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the new normal discussion."More
Lenovo picks budding Kiwi game developer as ‘Legion Epprentice’
Lenovo has announced the winner of its Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative created to encourage budding developers wanting a career in gaming.More
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
Sony brings the noise with new high-power audio systems
Greater sound range and height, exciting lighting options, karaoke leaderboards, guitar inputs all in a single robust unit.More
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
If you love games like Assassin’s Creed, there’s no doubt that you will fall in love with this game too. The story is also great, but the gameplay is where Ghost of Tsushima really shines. More
NZ Police & research firm caught up in data breach
The firm believes that the breach could have compromised contact details of a number of people who have had contact with the police.More
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard
The Aorus K1 is very comfortable for gaming and regular typing. It’s louder than a membrane keyboard, but this is a small price to pay for the positive feel of the keys.More
Spark completes stage one of Optical Transport Network project
The first piece of the new OTN 2 fibre network was installed between Glenfield and Papakura in Auckland, and is now live and operating at 800 Gigabit per second (Gb/s). Spark’s previous links operated at 100 or 200 Gb/s. More
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Why, in 2020, would you need a voice recorder when smartphones and laptops do the same job? We find out.More
Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models
The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.More
Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors
The new desktop offers the XPS design sensibility in a configurable desktop, and new monitors including a curved, 4K 32in UHD.More
NZ's iconic Eden Park will be a new home for Oceania esports
famously home to physical sports like cricket, the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks, will now be home to the Eden Park Esports High Performance Centre.More
Google unveils security overhaul across G Suite products
Google has announced 11 new security features across G Suite, to provide stronger security in Gmail, Meet, and Chat.More
Hands-on review: EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset
Built for gaming, it promises to give that authentic gaming experience, so you’ll know if that character behind you is making threatening noises. More
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Another great part of the design is the earbuds themselves. Most other earbuds on the market can’t be worn for more than two hours at a time because of the amount of pressure they put on ear canals. Thankfully, the JBL Tune 220 were designed with all-day wear in mind. More
More stories