FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
3D Printing
R&D
Future Market Insights
trends

3D printing market to reach a US$148.4 billion by 2032 

By Shannon Williams, Journalist
Today

The global 3D printing market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity with a valuation of US$22.9 billion by the year 2022, according to Future Market Insights. 

The market is set to grow with an impressive CAGR of 20.5% by 2022-2032, while the 3D packaging market share is anticipated to be valued at approximately US$148.4 billion by the end of 2032.

According to FMI reports, the market is estimated to accelerate at a robust pace as a result of the active three-dimensional printing R&D along with that the rising preference for prototype applications from different industrial verticals is bound to accelerate growth in the market.

Similar to any other modern technology, 3D prints did not sell much in their initial years due to their high pricing but in the year 2014, more than US$2 billion in sales were reported by the global 3D printing market, and surprisingly enough, not all of the sales were driven by big publicly traded firms. Rather, it was increasingly being utilised by the entertainment and media industry. It was predicted that existing transportation firms, and component manufacturers would all experience severe short-term disruptions by the 3D printing market trends.

Owing to its multipurpose use in every industry that goes beyond just prototyping is expected to bolster growth in the 3D printing market during the forecast period of 2022-2032. 3D printers for beginners can produce a broader range of subjects quicker, bigger, and with more efficiency and finishing touch.

According to the report, tthe year 2017 witnessed impeccable sales in the 3D printing market with a total turnover of all firms together to be around US$9.6 billion that year. As per the previous 3D printing market analysis report by FMI, the annual industry growth rate was considerably over 10% in the following years.

The global exports of 3D printers were estimated to be 2.2 million units in 2021, and the sales are projected to reach 25 million by 2032. With more and more materials that are now potentially 3D printable, its global sales are skyrocketing.

FMI says mixed-material printers are becoming more widespread and strengthening the 3D printing business, of its applicability in several end-use verticals resulting in accelerated sales in the 3D printing market.

Across various industry verticals, modelling, prototyping, and forging are some of the most popular industrial applications that are driving the 3D printing market opportunities. For technical training and studies, academic institutions, and research centres are also adopting flash forge 3D printers and are propelling the market.

Regional Analysis

The European market is anticipated to emerge as the second largest regional 3D printing market accounting for an overall market share of 28.5%.

North America dominated the global 3D printing market and generated more than 35% of worldwide revenue in the year 2022. Industries in the U.S. and Canada are widely adopting additive manufacturing, resulting in the 3D printing market growth.

In terms of geographical segmentation, the U.S. 3D printing market is the dominating region for the target market. Due to the presence of several industry participants in additive manufacturing that have extensive technical knowledge of the procedures, the net worth of the 3D printing market size is figured out to be around US$ 5.76 Billion in the United States.

With a CAGR of 21.63% anticipated for the Asia Pacific area over the projection period, it is figured out to be the fastest growing among all the broad geographical regions.

As per the FMI analysis, the Asia Pacific region is divided into East Asia and South Asia geographical regions with a net worth of US4 3.7 billion and US$ 2.2 Billion respectively for the year 2022. The advancements made in the region's industrial sector have contributed to the fast adoption of 3D printing in Asia Pacific countries.

Related stories
Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity - Future Market Insights
FMI research reveals foldable smartphone market expansion
Konica Minolta launches Markforged 3D printers
Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
Top stories
Story image
3D Printing
3D printing market to reach a US$148.4 billion by 2032 
The 3D packaging market share is anticipated to be valued at approximately US$148.4 billion by the end of 2032.
Story image
Somar Digital
Somar Digital helping to eliminate family violence in NZ
Somar Digital is working with Te Aorerekura, providing its expertise on new digital tools to help end family and sexual violence in New Zealand.
Story image
IDC
Foldable phone shipments to reach 41.5 million in 2026
"The biggest question today is whether foldables will become mainstream anytime soon. Unfortunately, the answer is no."
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Dynabook Portégé X30L-K laptop
The Dynabook Portégé X30L-K is an Intel Evo ultra-thin lightweight laptop designed for office and creative use.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The DioField Chronicle
The DioField Chronicle has all of the usual tropes and features of a normal JRPG, but the combat system bears more resemblance to an RTS style of game, and is arguably the game's main strength.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Meet 4K
Today’s review is about a webcam that will enhance and light up your video call for the ultimate working experience.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: NBA 2K23 (PlayStation 5)
This year NBA 2K23 goes bigger and bolder promising fans even more next-gen basketball on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. 
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: PGA Tour 2K23 (PC)
FutureFive got to spend some time with a preview version of 2K’s upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 golf game.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
D-Link launches new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range for better network solutions
D-Link has launched its new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range, with the company saying that it is the newest and fastest of the Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems.
Story image
Smartphones
FMI research reveals foldable smartphone market expansion
According to new research from Future Market Insights, the foldable phone market is projected to expand significantly as demand and innovation increase.
Story image
Gaming
Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers
The research highlights that gaming can come with significant security and privacy risks due to the millions of unique data points present in things like VR gaming.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5)
Madden NFL 23 is also the first release of this iconic franchise since the sad passing of John Madden late last year.
Story image
Cloud platforms
Salesforce partners with Snowflake and introduces ‘Hire Me’ button
According to a recent Salesforce report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations
Story image
5G infrastructure
Māori Spectrum shows potential of private 5G networks
5G mobile technology is being used to broadcast a Mau Rākau traditional Māori martial arts class filmed in Ngāruawāhia on Māori TV.  
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Cricut Maker 3 smart cutting machine
The Cricut Maker 3 is an intelligent electronic cutting machine that allows you to create a meaningful project in record time through powerful and versatile performance.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Ballance delivers greater customer value through SAP
New Zealand-based Ballance Agri-Nutrients has completed the first stage of its multi-year cloud implementation strategy, run and developed by SAP.
Story image
Apple
IDC data shows significant decline in wearable tech shipments
New research from IDC through IDC Tracker has revealed the wearable technology market has faced a challenging second quarter.
Story image
Audio
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods Pro. The company says the new technology harnesses the power of the new h2 chip, while also providing noise cancellation and a transparency mode. 
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commission cracks down on sales practices that mislead online shoppers
The Commerce Commission has issued a formal warning to online gift-box retailer, Occasion Box, for making false and unsubstantiated claims.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Crypto giveaway scams continue to soar, according to report
There's been a fivefold increase in the number of domains used for crypto giveaway scams that involve fake YouTube streams in the first half of 2022. 
Story image
Sustainable IT
Aotearoa businesses sitting on untapped goldmine of old tech
Study finds New Zealand businesses are not truly aware of the economic benefits of sustainable e-waste management.
Story image
Bose
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: STM Dux Messenger laptop bag
STM’s Dux Messenger is a 16-litre laptop bag that is bound to stand out on your commute to work, offering copious amounts of pockets and space to carry whatever it is you need to the office.
Story image
Apple Watch
Apple announces the new Apple watch ultra - For the outdoors
Suitable for water sports, it is a technical tool for adventurers and explorers, built with a compass app in watchOS 9.
Story image
Virtual Reality
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Flow headset
HTC Australia sent over one of their Vive Flow headsets plus a compatible Oppo mobile phone for me to try out “The immersive VR glasses for on-the-go wellness”.
Story image
iOS
Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox Encore Essential
Who has been to a friend's party and heard, “Can you turn this one up?” without being able to do anything? It’s frustrating, isn't it?
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hands-on review: Yubikey 5C NFC
Founded in 2007 and specialising in computer and network security, the Swedish company Yubico is now a leader in global authentication.
Story image
Health
Hands-on review: Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor
In an age where we’re more conscious than ever about what we’re breathing in, the Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor is an essential gadget to help with your overall health, sleep, and comfort at home.
Story image
Future Tech
Top seven CIO disruptions highlighted by Gartner
CIOs need to consider “what if” scenarios to avoid being blindsided by social, behavioural and technological disruptions, according to Gartner.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 is more than just a wired headset. Plugging the headset into a PC, using one of the included USB cables, creates a new audio device on your system.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity - Future Market Insights
It is projected that revenue through the software segment in the AI in the cybersecurity market will grow at 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period. 
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headset
The Quantum 350 positioned itself as the perfect balance between a great quality of sound and an affordable price compared to devices on the current market.
Story image
Gaming
Six trends driving near-term adoption of metaverse technologies
Six trends are driving the use of metaverse technologies and will continue to drive its use over the next three to five years, according to Gartner.
Story image
Apple Watch
Apple announces the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE
Apple has announced the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE, which brings advanced technology and performance.  
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum Stream microphone
A few months ago JBL launched the JBL Quantum Stream, a Dual pattern premium USB microphone for gamers, streamers and podcasters.
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South Curve Flex laptop stand
Twelve South has recently launched its new elegant MacBook stand, the Curve Flex, which will make your MacBook more flexible.
Story image
Unified Communications
Zoom expands its platform by adding Zoom Team Chat feature
Chat technology helps dispersed teams consolidate workflows, gain efficiencies, and enable people to work better together.
Story image
Apple
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulbs
There is a veritable panoply of colour schemes and I found one that matched my editor’s mood when I’ve made too many typos.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
SoftBank introduces an AI-powered floor cleaning robot
SoftBank Robotics says the robot requires low maintenance and is easily monitored by operators through an interactive fleet management system.
Story image
Smartphones
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno8 5G smartphone
OPPO's smartphones are known for two particular things: design and camera. OPPO’s latest smartphone, Reno8 5G, excels in both areas.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 offers another instalment of the surprisingly kid-friendly third-person puzzle/shooter.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
2022 finally sees the release of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. Much like the 2020 release, this is a remake that makes the 2006 version of the game look superior thanks to the introduction of new hardware.