f5-nz logo
Story image

5G comes to the Mount as Vodafone starts rolling out next gen mobile tech in the Bay of Plenty

25 Mar 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Vodafone has switched on 5G in parts of Tauranga, meaning some locals and businesses can now access the next generation mobile network from their smartphone or via 5G Broadband.

"We already offer Vodafone customers the largest 5G network in Aotearoa," says Thaigan Govender, head of Vodafone NZ's Mobile Access Network. 

"We are pleased locals in Mount Maunganui can now also enjoy the power of 5G and get even faster connectivity to their smartphones or via 5G Broadband as a high-capacity internet solution, with 5G coverage across Tauranga set to expand soon," he says.

"Were investing hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure in 2021, including upgrading and building cellular sites in the Bay of Plenty-Waiariki to add 5G and more 4G coverage," adds Govender.

"New Zealanders rely on their phones and the internet to connect with family, colleagues and friends, with Covid-19 accelerating this digital adoption."

Govender says having access to the latest technology is especially important for businesses who are competing nationally and internationally, and want to enable more flexible and free-range working options for their staff. 

"Tauranga is growing as a business hub and so we prioritised the Bay for 5G expansion," he says.
 
"We expect wireless broadband will be keenly adopted by locals in the Bay of Plenty. 

"Newly launched 5G Broadband delivers fast and fuss-free internet over the mobile network and is proving incredibly popular in other main centres, particularly among businesses and households who need high-speed internet without waiting for fibre to be installed or connected."

Govender says Vodafone's Gold Plan, which delivers phone and internet via a 4G Broadband connection, is already "piquing the interest of cost-conscious Kiwis in the Bay who are keen on the $40 monthly price tag".

 The fifth generation (5G) mobile network enables faster speeds, lower latency (lag) and expands the potential of connected devices. Vodafone first launched 5G in December 2019 to parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, making New Zealand the 22nd country globally to have a 5G mobile network.

Vodafone customers with a 5G-enabled smartphone can automatically access its 5G network for no extra charge.

"It takes time to roll out any mobile technology nationwide, but we are working as fast as we can to ensure our customers have access to remarkable technology," says Govender. 

"While the 5G footprint in Tauranga is relatively small at launch, it will quickly expand over the coming year as new cell site upgrades and builds are completed in the Bay."

Related stories:
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment programme
First West Coast fibre enabled RCG site goes live
New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
Dig deeper:
Vodafone 5G Broadband
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
Story image
Telco Plan B under fire over failure to comply with levy requirements
Telecommunications company Plan B Group has been officially warned by the Commerce Commission over its failure to meet statutory obligations to provide information needed to calculate the 2019/20 Telecommunications Development Levy.More
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
Story image
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
Story image
Telco Plan B under fire over failure to comply with levy requirements
Telecommunications company Plan B Group has been officially warned by the Commerce Commission over its failure to meet statutory obligations to provide information needed to calculate the 2019/20 Telecommunications Development Levy.More
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
Story image
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
Story image
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
Story image
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
Story image
Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range
Models such as the X13 have received a complete redesign and better hardware.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
EPOS’s GTW 270 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming wireless earbuds provide gamers with an audio solution that can fit in their pocket.More
Story image
Connected car technology vulnerable to cyber attacks - Trend Mirco
there are ample opportunities for attackers looking to abuse connected car technology."More
Story image
Stalkerware remains significant problem throughout COVID lockdowns
Stalkerware remains a significant problem with more 50,0000 users affected globally in 2020.More
Story image
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
Story image
New Zealand telcos to support Commerce Commission changes
New Zealand's three main mobile operators have agreed to provide more information and tools to support consumer choice.More
Story image
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
Story image
Why mobile messaging can improve the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
For vaccines to work, governments on both sides of the Tasman will need to work closely with healthcare providers to deliver communications to build and maintain citizen trust in the integrity of the process.More
Story image
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working
“We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and centre."More
Story image
Fujifilm launches compact projector with 'spatial presentation' in mind
The projector is able to ‘throw’ large images up to 100 inches from a short distance (as close as 720mm) thanks to the folded two-axial rotatable lens.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Terramaster F2-210 NAS
TerraMaster’s F2-210 two-drive network attached storage offers a solution for all those media files and backups.More
Story image
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Story image
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Story image
Men unsure how to support gender equality, need to step up
New research has revealed men are unsure of how to support gender equality, while the majority of women want men to be more involved in helping to reduce inequities.More
Story image
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
Story image
Hackers offering forged “official” COVID vaccination certificates and negative test results on dark net 
There has been a 350% increase in the number of advertisements selling alleged COVID vaccines within the last three months.More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Hands-on review: Connect Smart transforms dumb houses into smart homes
Connect Smart recently announced its range of smart home products, primarily for the Australian market.More
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
The intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. More
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
The additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.More
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Samsung’s strategic partnership with Spark marks the country’s first new network vendor in a decade.More
Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving
The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts.More
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
According to an advisory from CERT NZ, widespread exploitation activity has already occurred as a result of the vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Exchange.More
Surge in vaccine-related phishing attacks as rollout picks up momentum
Spikes in vaccine-related phishing activity centred around new updates, announcements and ground-breaking approvals from around the world.More
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
If you are into action games, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this new game. More
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
The latest in the veteran series of underwater shooters, does Aquanox: Deep Descent sink or swim?More
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
It may not be for everyone, but people who like the Borderlands franchise will love this spin-off title. More
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a powerful GPU suitable for anyone looking for a video card to power their gaming rig.More
More stories