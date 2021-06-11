Today
Story image

5G smartphone market most accelerated mobile technology generation ever

By Shannon Williams

The global 5G smartphone market is set to show phenomenal growth in 2021, according to new figures from ABI Research.

The market is expected to reach more than 500m units, driven by an acceleration down the price tiers improving affordability and adoption. 

Forming an integral part of this volume is the expected rise in shipments of mmWave-enabled phones, accounting for 25% of 5G sales in 2021 compared to less than 7% in 2020, growing to command a 43% share by 2026.

ABI says the 5G smartphone market is becoming the most accelerated mobile technology generation ever, offering an extensive opportunity across the network options of both 5G sub-6 Gigahertz (GHz) and mmWave, which can enable ultra-fast data throughput using very short-range networks. 

However, up until now, the use of mmWave in smartphones has been limited at best, but this is about to change. 

"It was not so long ago that the practical use of 5G NR mmWave technology in mobile devices had been severely challenging, mainly owing to the significant restrictions of limited network coverage and being overtly costly to implement," says David McQueen, research director at ABI Research. 

"Despite these initial market concerns, many technology barriers have since been overcome. 

"Now 5G mmWave in smartphones is set to grow extensively in 2021 and beyond, driven by its use in Apple's latest iPhones destined mainly for the company's important U.S. market," he explains. 

"The underlying complexity and added cost that mmWave brings have been incrementally addressed using an evolved system approach and rapid miniaturisation of fully integrated RF module designs, presently led by Qualcomm. 

"Such an approach has helped bring mmWave to compact smartphone industrial designs while improving performance, latency, reliability, and efficiency."

According ABI Research, implementing mmWave technology in tight combination with 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6 GHz and dual connectivity with LTE can provide new business opportunities and enhanced mobile experiences while supporting advanced mobility features. 

The rise in 5G mmWave smartphone sales will not only be boosted by its inclusion in greater numbers of smartphone models, driven by Samsung's flagships and Apples iPhone 12 SKUs, but also by expanding ecosystem momentum. 

From a slow start, mainly limited to the U.S. market, the impetus behind mobile mmWave continues to build as many regions target deployments, broadening across North America, Europe, and Asia, led by operators in Japan, Russia, South Korea, and Australia, with China expected to enrol in early 2022.

McQueen says despite the continued growth of mmWave in smartphones, the feature is not expected to hit a critical mass of shipments in 2021. 

"It will take time to migrate from the high-end to mid-range because of the still prohibitive costs and effect on user experiences, and so it is unlikely to hit the low-end smartphone sector over the forecast period," he says.

"There is expected to be a mmWave smartphone sales inflection point by 2023 as it is predicted that by this stage, mobile operators will need to extend their 5G network capacity and performance beyond sub-6GHz, forcing many to turn to mmWave. 

"From here, the market is to see momentum swing toward mmWave, and a notable uptick in available smartphone models, as it quickly becomes the only potential option to increase 5G capacity and provide an extension in performance."

Related stories
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone>>
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation>>
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer>>
Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G>>
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G>>
Mobile consumers demand assurance as they plan upgrades to 5G >>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Ransomware
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing.">>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The Oral-B IO Series 9 electric toothbrush - it's pretty smart
I’m no longer left wondering if I apply the right amount of pressure on my teeth, if I’ve missed certain areas of my mouth and whether I could take more action to protect my gnashers.>>
Story image
Smartphone
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer
In a first for Kiwi consumers, the new phone comes with a three-year warranty in addition to a three-day battery life.>>
Story image
Internet
Orcon launches 8Gbps broadband plan
"8Gbps is 80 times faster than our standard 100Mbps plan. This is new territory for New Zealand broadband users.">>
Story image
Chorus
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus
The estimated price-quality path for Chorus announced for consultation would cap Chorus revenues for three years from 1 January 2022 at $689 million in 2022, rising to $786 million in 2024.>>
Story image
SSD
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD
Kingston has released its very affordable NV1 NVMe solid-state drive, but just how does it stack up?>>
Story image
Interview
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ
With the recent announcement of the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus VR headset, Techday’s Darren Price chatted with HTC country manager for A/NZ Thomas Dexmier.>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS launches Amazon Location Service
“Our customers are excited to use location data to take advantage of the explosion of connected devices available today.">>
Story image
Wi-fi
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender
The portable plug-in device expands existing Wi-Fi networks with the aim of ridding homes of frustrating wi-fi dead zones.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google unveils new protections for Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome
Enhanced Safe Browsing users are successfully phished 35% less than other users.>>
Story image
Ratchet & Clank
Game review: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
Rift Apart still a fine addition to the long-running series, and shows off some new cool features that only the PS5 console can deliver. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks
Many breaches result from inadequate security hygiene and a lack of attention to detail.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone
The Mi 11 is designed for the visual creatives out there who will love its “on the fly” brilliance.>>
Story image
Apple
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech
The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels, IDC finds.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G
These mid-range models offer an economical alternative to some of their higher-priced competition.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone>>
Story image
Apple
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G>>
Story image
Microsoft
And... action! How NZ firm Wipster transformed Microsoft's video production>>
Story image
Apple
It’s time for NZ to rethink its approach to e-waste>>
More stories