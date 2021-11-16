Partner content
A look at the Dux Backpack: A tech fortress on your back

By Nick Forrester, Today

For any tech junkie out there looking for the optimal means to get your devices from point A to point B, STM’s Dux Backpack is here to fulfil those needs — safely, stylishly and comfortably.

Large and in charge

The backpack is designed to fit almost any mobile device, be it a lightweight tablet or a large, rugged laptop. It can accommodate most 17” laptops as well as the 16” MacBook Pro, and has ample room to take on more than just one device.

The Dux Backpack also features multi-direction cargo access through its top and side pockets, as well as removable internal hook-and-loop shelves, which provide ample storage and for those who crave organisation.

The pockets don’t stop there: scattered all over the Dux Backpack are spaces for water bottles, key rings and clips, cables and chargers, as well as a discrete security pocket. One of the primary features is the top-loading pocket for devices, allowing for quick and easy access. This pocket features a convertible floor that zip-drops open to allow access to the full depth of the pack, as well as cascading foldout pockets at the front.

A rugged bag for any environment

This bag is more fortress than accessory. Coming equipped with STM’s FoamFortress padding, it’s protected throughout the entire exterior, ensuing rugged Mil-Spec cargo protection.

The back panel of the Dux Backpack contains ComfortCarry ergonomic dual-foam shoulder straps for maximum comfort on long trips. The back panel also includes EVA foam to assist with cooling airflow channels, helping the user stay cool with strenuous loads or on hot days.

An airport companion

The Dux Backpack also comes with an ingenious feature: an integrated slot on the bottom of the bag designed to fit the extendable handle of a standard rolling luggage bag. This means users can place the backpack on top of their rolling luggage and rest easy knowing it won’t fall off in the middle of a busy airport terminal.

A water-resistant accessory

The Dux Backpack is also completely water-resistant, for those inevitable spontaneous downpours.

Finally, the Dux Backpack comes in four different colours, so users can accessorise according to their own style. The options are: Black Night, Blue Sea, Grey Storm, and Black Camo.

Dux Backpack specifications:

  • Designed for up to 17” laptops (also fits the 16” MacBook Pro)
  • Dimensions: 50.8 x 33.0 x 24.1 cm | 20 x 13 x 9.5 in
  • Device compatibility: 40.6 x 29.0 x 3 cm | 16.0 x 11.4 x 1.18 in
  • Weight: 1.78 kg | 3.92 lbs
  • Capacity: 30.0 L | 1830.7 in
