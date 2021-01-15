A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range

ASUS has unveiled the latest additions to its ZenBook notebook range, as well as a new screen tilt design that will feature on two products in the line.

The new additions include the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook 13 OLED, ZenBook Flip 15, and ZenBook 14.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is a 15.6” notebook that will be fitted with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU, an Intel Core i9 processor, and up to 32GB of RAM. The 4K OLED touchscreen has been engineered for colour richness, which may be good news for graphics professionals who need a screen with a wide colour gamut.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also features two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports supporting up to 40 Gbps data-transfer rates along with Power Delivery and DisplayPort functionality. These ports allow the user to connect an additional 8K external display or two 4K UHD displays. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also includes Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity.

The ZenBook Duo 14 will include an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and a choice of integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. Battery life for this notebook is expected to be up to 17 hours.

The ZenBook Duo 14 also includes two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. These support Power Delivery and DisplayPort and the 40 Gbps bandwidth lets users connect an external 8K display or two 4K UHD displays.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the ZenBook Duo 14 will feature the ScreenPad Plus design, which is a full-width touchscreen that can tilt upwards to reduce glare and reflections.

The ScreenPad Plus can support stylus tools and has its own inbuilt apps in ScreenXpert 2, such as the Window Flick feature that allows users to simply flick windows between displays.

ScreenXpert 2’s Control Panel currently works with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere and After Effects, and more compatible apps will be announced in the near future.

The ZenBook 13 OLED will feature a FHD OLED display with a choice of Intel or AMD processors.

The ZenBook Flip 15 is a 15.6” convertible notebook with an FHD touchscreen, 11th generation Intel Core H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

The ZenBook 14 is a 14” notebook with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.

Pricing for the five products will be revealed in the coming weeks.