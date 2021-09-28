Partner content

A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone

Yesterday

The STM Goods MagSafe range of products is designed squarely with the iPhone in mind. For discerning iPhone users who need somewhere to put their phone while they work, study, or play, this range has something for almost every situation.

Let’s take a look at the Mag Arm, Mag Pod, and Mag Loop.

The Mag Arm keeps your iPhone on the level

Have you ever needed your iPhone right next to your laptop screen - without having to look down?

The Mag Arm is a MagSafe-enabled mount designed to hold your iPhone at eye level, and at the same viewing angle as your laptop screen or PC monitor. It's completely adjustable to 360º, meaning you can place your phone in landscape or portrait orientation or you can attach the mount to the top or the side of your screen as you prefer.

The phone mount attaches to the back of your laptop and is built with a swivel hinge that makes sure your iPhone is close but doesn’t interfere with your desktop screen. The mount also enables you to charge your phone with the Apple MagSafe charging puck (this is not included) - meaning there’s one less device cluttering up the workspace.

If you're worried the mount might leave unsightly marks on your laptop or monitor, no need to worry - the Mag Arm attaches and detaches easily without a mark to be found.

Dimensions: 2 x 19.9 x 8.2 cm

Check out the Mag Arm here.

Mag Pod - a convenient little tripod

Next up is the Mag Pod, which is a mini tripod stand (or handle) for your MagSafe iPhone. This could be the perfect way to prop up your iPhone when you need a place to set your phone down for those fantastic selfies or videos.

The Mag Pod opens up and retracts smoothly to support your iPhone through the main stand and two supporting legs that lock in place. It can also work as a handle for selfies and it can fold away into your pocket.

It attaches to your iPhone via a magnetic disk that sits atop a pivoting socket on the tripod. The disk swivels and pivots, meaning you can adjust to almost any viewing angle. There's also a two-year warranty for peace of mind.

Dimensions: 15.9 x 6 x 6 cm

Check out the Mag Pod here.

Mag Loop - finger loop, kickstand and... bottle opener?

Imagine you're sitting down for lunch with your iPhone.. .and a bottle of your favourite beverage. But alas, you have no way to open the bottle. If you're fortunate to have the Mag Loop, no worries! This is a finger look, kickstand, and bottle opener all in one.

Yes, the Mag Loop features an integrated bottle opener that can slide off the phone to pop open a bottle - lunch (or dinner) is saved.

This low-profile accessory also features a silicon-moulded finger loop that pops out, and an outer loop can hinge outwards to function as a kickstand in landscape and portrait orientation.



Dimensions: 0.9 x 6.5 x 5.8 cm

Check out the Mag Loop here.