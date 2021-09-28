Partner content
Story image
STM Goods
Apple iPhone
Accessories
MagSafe

A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone

By Sara Barker, Yesterday

The STM Goods MagSafe range of products is designed squarely with the iPhone in mind. For discerning iPhone users who need somewhere to put their phone while they work, study, or play, this range has something for almost every situation. 

Let’s take a look at the Mag Arm, Mag Pod, and Mag Loop.

The Mag Arm keeps your iPhone on the level

Have you ever needed your iPhone right next to your laptop screen - without having to look down?

The Mag Arm is a MagSafe-enabled mount designed to hold your iPhone at eye level, and at the same viewing angle as your laptop screen or PC monitor. It's completely adjustable to 360º, meaning you can place your phone in landscape or portrait orientation or you can attach the mount to the top or the side of your screen as you prefer.

The phone mount attaches to the back of your laptop and is built with a swivel hinge that makes sure your iPhone is close but doesn’t interfere with your desktop screen. The mount also enables you to charge your phone with the Apple MagSafe charging puck (this is not included) - meaning there’s one less device cluttering up the workspace.

If you're worried the mount might leave unsightly marks on your laptop or monitor, no need to worry - the Mag Arm attaches and detaches easily without a mark to be found.

Dimensions: 2 x 19.9 x 8.2 cm

Check out the Mag Arm here.

Mag Pod - a convenient little tripod  

Next up is the Mag Pod, which is a mini tripod stand (or handle) for your MagSafe iPhone. This could be the perfect way to prop up your iPhone when you need a place to set your phone down for those fantastic selfies or videos.

The Mag Pod opens up and retracts smoothly to support your iPhone through the main stand and two supporting legs that lock in place. It can also work as a handle for selfies and it can fold away into your pocket.

It attaches to your iPhone via a magnetic disk that sits atop a pivoting socket on the tripod. The disk swivels and pivots, meaning you can adjust to almost any viewing angle. There's also a two-year warranty for peace of mind.

Dimensions: 15.9 x 6 x 6 cm

Check out the Mag Pod here.

Mag Loop - finger loop, kickstand and... bottle opener? 

Imagine you're sitting down for lunch with your iPhone.. .and a bottle of your favourite beverage. But alas, you have no way to open the bottle.  If you're fortunate to have the Mag Loop, no worries! This is a finger look, kickstand, and bottle opener all in one.

Yes, the Mag Loop features an integrated bottle opener that can slide off the phone to pop open a bottle - lunch (or dinner) is saved.

This low-profile accessory also features a silicon-moulded finger loop that pops out, and an outer loop can hinge outwards to function as a kickstand in landscape and portrait orientation.

Dimensions: 0.9 x 6.5 x 5.8 cm

Check out the Mag Loop here.

Related stories
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini>>
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max>>
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation>>
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements>>
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair>>
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems
"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the company states.>>
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks
“Gone are the days of the bulk spam and phishing attacks, and here to stay is the highly targeted spear phishing email.">>
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver
Now that I’ve spent a bit of time with the Logitech MX Keys combo and Logi Bolt receiver, I really wish more businesses would switch to these as their standard. >>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green
IT leaders have grown an environmental conscience, and a big one at that.>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset
The Focus 3 is certainly a very capable VR headset that’s easy to set up and comfortable to wear.>>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year
Apple is once again stealing the limelight with its 2021 range of iPads, iPhones, and the Apple Watch. We take a look at the iPad and iPad mini.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup
Vodafone New Zealand has unveiled a new business marketplace for New Zealand business owners to purchasing different top-tier software solutions.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)
If you like modern action-style RPGs, do yourself a favour and buy this game as soon as you can. >>
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products
A patch is currently available for this vulnerability, however many sysadmins are potentially unaware they have the OMI product installed and are at risk. >>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple has today introduced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, redesigned inside and out. >>
Story image
Apple Watch
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7
Apple has today announced the Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.>>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?
The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner. VMworld is back for 2021, and this year it’s online once again.>>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices
HP has introduced its latest Windows 11 devices, displays and accessories, sporting some impressive specs.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender
The D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender is an easy-to-use and discreet way to wirelessly extend your Wi-Fi network.>>
Story image
Passwords
Increased volume of cyberattacks not translating to safer password practices
"As we continue to grow our online presence, we need more robust protection for our online information.">>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
Story image
Hacking
Security experts weigh in on United Nations hacking breach>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories>>
Story image
Android
Misconfiguration sees Android user data at risk of being exposed>>
Story image
Space
Microsoft partnership to explore how cloud, AI and machine learning can be used in space>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Startup
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work>>
Story image
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app>>
Story image
LEGO
Here we go! LEGO pays tribute to Super Mario 64 with a giant ? block & microscale levels>>
Story image
Reserve Bank
Privacy Commissioner issues compliance notice to Reserve Bank following 2020 cyber attack>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Golf: Super Rush >>
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini>>
Story image
Review
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment>>
More stories