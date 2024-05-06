academyEX hires two advisors to boost support for Māori students

Postgraduate education institute academyEX has announced the appointment of two new Academic Advisors as part of its ongoing commitment to support the growing cohort of Māori students. The appointees are tasked with developing the institute's Te Ao Māori strategy and implementing Pou Kkiri support for learners.

The new appointments include Kura Te Ua, who will ensure the development, integrity, and ongoing sustainability of academyEX's Te Ao Māori strategy. Lewis Tapene will spearhead efforts around Pou Kkiri, a culturally-aligned support system for academyEX learners and employees. The support extends to providing day-to-day assistance and appropriate 1:1 pastoral care.

Lewis Tapene explains, “Pou Kkiri is about teaching students to bring who they are to their studies and breaking down any barriers to being authentically themselves. We’re giving them a voice to help us design academic pathways that are fit for purpose.” Tapene believes that the programme will also promote a sense of identity and academic confidence among Māori students studying at the institute.

In his own words, “It's easier to be what you can see; and Pou Kkiri is an important step forward in our evolution as an institute. The Pou Kkiri walks alongside our Māori tauira and all of people, to awhi, tautoko and whakamana those in our whare and wānanga, and to develop and nurture their practice."

The academy is also focused on honouring the unique cultural heritage of its students according to the Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Kura Te Ua, in charge of the academyEX's Te Ao Māori strategy, adds, "Kaihautū Māori will guide our people in developing their kaupapa Māori practice, enabling us to serve those in our wānanga (community) while being grounded in our values of Pono, Manaakitanga, Rangatiratanga and Ako. We're excited to bring this kaupapa to life across academyEX."

academyEX administrates a learning environment that incorporates mixed-mode studies and places students in tailored communities where they can engage enriching and relevant conversations. Commenting on this, Simona Turin, CEO of academyEX, underlines “We're proud of our diverse mix of learners who are mostly whānau over 45, Māori, Pasifika, and immigrants to Aotearoa. Many of our learners find our connective approach to remote learning more culturally comfortable."

The favourable statistics underline the success of academyEX’s teaching model, with an 85% course completion rate. Additionally, 82% of their Masters of Technological Futures students report significant professional advancements, such as promotions and entrepreneurship, and 78% have secured a pay rise.

academyEX was originally established with the idea that learning should be a lifelong pursuit, and this has become increasingly relevant. It provides courses focused on areas of technological disruption and leadership and is dedicated to equipping employees with the ability to understand and adapt to rapidly developing technologies.

The announcement of the new appointments comes shortly after academyEX offered a series of Career Change Scholarships, which allow eligible applicants to take a 50% discount on all Masters programmes for the July intake and beyond.