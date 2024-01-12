Acer introduces new high-performance gaming laptops

Acer has announced the launch of a new series of cutting-edge gaming laptops. The updated models of the Predator Helios 18 and 16, alongside the all-new Predator Helios Neo 18 and 16, unveiled earlier today, are designed with Intel Core™ 14th gen processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs with DLSS 3.5 technology.

Aimed at gamers, these high-performing laptops feature Acer's state-of-the-art 5th gen AeroBlade™ 3D fan technology for high pressure cooling during demanding gaming sessions. The Helios range will also offer Mini LED display options, MagKey 3.0 swappable mechanical keyboard switch and Wi-Fi 7 support.

James Lin, General Manager of Notebooks at Acer Inc. expressed his excitement about the new range launch, explaining that the laptops "offer the combination of performance, advanced thermal capabilities, and brilliant displays". He added that "powered by Intel Core (14th Gen) HX-Series processors, the laptops' capabilities are pushed further and are ready to take on new gaming adventures that lie ahead."

Roger Chandler, the spokesperson for Intel enthusiastically endorsed the partnership, stating, "the new Acer Predator Helios is a beautiful laptop that truly unleashes the performance of our new Intel Core (14th Gen) HX-Series processors". He emphasized Acer's innovative cooling technologies and added that a vast range of display, memory, and storage options make the Predator Helios 16 and 18 a compelling choice for gamers and creators alike.

The Predator Helios 18 and 16 laptops are additionally furnished with the latest sensory technology features for a truly immersive gaming experience, as well as features to filter out unwanted sounds, secure clear video and image outputs, and offer distortion-free audio. Acer continues its signature interactive aspect with a pair of new Helios Neo laptops that feature codes on their anodised covers, spurring gamers to decipher the hidden messages.

The updated Predator Helios is performance-focused, and its high-end processors and GPUs allow gamers to competitively engage with today's most demanding games and software. The graphics are AI-enhanced, and the displays provide remarkable brightness and vivid colours. The laptops also feature dual 5th Gen AeroBlade fans combined with liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU and vector heat pipes for effective thermal handling.

The all-new Predator Helios Neo 18 and 16 gaming laptops, purposed for casual and entry-level esports players, are equipped with state-of-the-art features. Powered by a newly optimised Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, these laptops offer striking visuals and reduce latency based on loaded games and applications.

The Predator Helios 18 (PH18-72) and Predator Helios 16 (PH16-72) will be available in Australia in Q1 of 2024, with starting prices of AUD 6,499 and AUD 3,399 respectively. The availability and pricing of the Predator Helios Neo 18 (PHN18-71) in Australia is yet to be confirmed, while the Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72) will be available in Q1 2024, with a starting price of AUD 4,599.