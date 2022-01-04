Story image
Acer
Chromebook
Remote Working
Tablets & laptops
Hybrid workforce

Acer unveils a trio of Chromebooks for families, students, and hybrid workers

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Tue 4 Jan 2022

Acer has unveiled three new Chromebooks designed for consumers needing an affordable device for productivity, entertainment and communication. 

The new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors and are furnished with everything consumers require, focusing on audio and video quality for entertainment and video conferencing. 

"This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget," says Acer general manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, James Lin.

"Today's users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they're at home - these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill."

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 - Slim design with VertiView display 

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) has a slim design and an aluminium case. According to Acer, it's powered by the new, speedy MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores and up to 10 hours of battery life. A VertiView 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio gives users 18% more vertical screen space.

"The Spin 513's convertible design makes it a great choice for people who take their device with them when they travel," says Acer. 

"It can transform between four different usage modes, such as tent mode for making the most of space-constrained spaces like trains or aeroplanes and tablet mode for use on-the-go, and features military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability." 

Wi-Fi 6 can maintain reliable connections to networks when out and about. The Chromebook has a backlit keyboard for low-light areas and a USB Type-C port to connect to peripherals, transfer data, and charge mobile devices. 

DTS Audio and a pair of upward-facing speakers deliver high-quality and distortion-free sound, and a pair of upward facing microphones make for clear conference calls.

Acer Chromebook 315 - 15.6-inch anti-glare display and OceanGlass touchpad

Acer builds on its position as the industry leader in large-screen Chromebooks with the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T), bringing an affordable option to users seeking a device for smooth and effortless multitasking. 

The Acer Chromebook 315's huge FHD IPS 15.6-inch display is anti-glare, so it can be used indoors and out. An optional touchscreen display allows for easy navigation, while the large keyboard has room for a dedicated numeric keypad.

Complementing the display's extra real estate, the Acer Chromebook 315 includes technology for clear and reliable video conferences. The company says hybrid workers and students will be seen and heard thanks to a wide field-of-view HDR webcam with flare-reducing technology and a pair of integrated microphones. 

The 315 ships with the latest Intel processors and Wi-Fi 6. It boasts 10 hours of battery life and has two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, one on each side, and the ability to easily transfer videos and photos thanks to a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 315 features a unique eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad made entirely from ocean-bound plastic waste recycled into a glass-like texture.

Acer Chromebook 314 - Budget-friendly and portable

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is designed for students and families with school-age children. It's powered by the latest Intel processors for solid everyday performance and features MIL-STD 810H durability. Again, users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life and Wi-Fi 6.

The Acer Chromebook's 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display has an anti-glare coating, so it can be used in bright lighting conditions. Its narrow 8.1 mm side bezels further focus on the visuals and contribute to the Chromebook's compact size. Users can navigate Chrome OS via the optional multitouch display or the OceanGlass touchpad.

The Acer Chromebook 314 provides a great remote-learning or working experience with two built-in microphones and a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. It features DTS Audio and two USB Type-C ports.


 

Related stories
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation>>
Adobe, Microsoft reinvent future of work with expansion of strategic partnership>>
More than half of Kiwi businesses fell victim to cyber-attacks this year>>
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features>>
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region>>
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Wireless
COVID-19 pandemic to fuel wearables, wireless growth in 2022
2022 will see pandemic-fuelled growth continue for wearables and wireless headsets, according to ABI Research. >>
Story image
McAfee
Heightened cyber threats this holiday season according to McAfee and FireEye
McAfee Enterprise and FireEye research have revealed that Australian enterprises are being targeted by cyber threats this holiday period, costing some over AUD$130,000.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Gaming company Polemos to enable the monetisation of NFT gaming assets from blockchain games.
The esports-focused company Polemos has released a white paper laying out a strategy to build the world's first GameFi platform enabling the monetisation of idle NFT gaming assets from integrated blockchain games.>>
Story image
Sustainability
Here come the Greenfluencers: 5 tech trends that will fuel the green transition in 2022
Employees are not willing to wait for their companies to get climate friendly.>>
Story image
Smart Home
Worldwide market for smart home devices holds steady amid disruption
The worldwide market for smart home devices such as smart TVs and speakers has risen 10.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2021, according to new figures from IDC.>>
Story image
WelTec
Whitireia and WelTec preparing graduates to fill ICT skills shortage
"Creating positive konga and employer outcomes by collaborating with industry is a key objective of Whitireia and WelTec, and this programme is a great example.">>
Story image
PNY
PNY announces the launch of XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PNY XLR8 PlayStation 5 SSD Heatsink
With the new XLR8 PS5 SSD Heatsink, PNY's XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 solid-state drives can now not only be used in PCs, but also as an ultra-fast storage upgrade for Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles.>>
Story image
Manufacturing
New robotics deal paves way for innovative industry applications
A new partnership between global robotics company Nexxis and Invert Robotics will see the new technology become available across multiple industries.>>
Story image
Microsoft
SOLD: Microsoft acquires Xandr from AT&T in a billion dollar deal
"As the digital landscape evolves in a post-cookie world, Microsoft and Xandr together will help shape the digital ad marketplace of the future.">>
Story image
Malware
Check Point reveals the top 10 malware affecting New Zealanders in November
Formbook, Emotet, and Trickbot take the top three spots in November's list from the Check Point Software threat intelligence arm.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New botnet uncovered known for sextortion and crypto-jacking
Check Point Research is warning of a new variant of Phorpiex, a botnet known for sextortion and crypto-jacking.>>
Story image
Ransomware
New threat intelligence from Sophos following the Apache Log4Shell vulnerability
Sophos has provided new threat intelligence following the reporting of the Apache Log4Shell vulnerability.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation
Zoom has announced several new updates to Zoom Meetings, Chat and Phone, to create focused and customisable meeting experiences.>>
Story image
Social Media
TikTok's unveils plans to safeguard and diversify recommendations
TikTok has unveiled new details about the platform's work to safeguard and diversify its recommendation system. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals adopt con-artist tactics to trick unsuspecting Kiwis
Cybercriminals are stepping up their game in New Zealand with a combination of cybercrime strategies and telephone tactics straight out of the con-artists playbook.>>
Story image
Gaming
University of Waikato says it's 'game on' for esports>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (Xbox One/Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
The University of Waikato
Roadmap launched to grow New Zealand's robotics industry>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Future of work is about people, not tech - APEC report>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone data use jumps more than 50% over Christmas>>
Story image
Vodafone
2degrees, Orcon merger to take on telco powerhouses Vodafone and Spark>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The Great Resignation will drive cyber attacks in 2022>>
Story image
Research
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas>>
Story image
Microsoft
Soul Machines and Microsoft partner to enhance AI solutions>>
Story image
Trade
Digital trade pivotal in unlocking economic benefits for NZ, report finds>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Increase in holiday bot attacks, new type of Grinch Bot uncovered>>
Story image
PIJF
Investigation: The NZ Govt is weakening its grip on nuisance spam>>
Story image
Gaming
Is the Metaverse really the next big digital thing?>>
Story image
Fintech
New online shopping platform allows shoppers to get others to pay for their items>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is Log4J and how does it affect you?>>
Story image
Gaming
Board games go digital for the festive season>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Entries open for 2022 Australasian Women in AI Awards>>
Story image
Displays
LG to demonstrate new ways of using flexible OLED displays>>
More stories