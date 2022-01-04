Acer unveils a trio of Chromebooks for families, students, and hybrid workers

Tue 4 Jan 2022

Acer has unveiled three new Chromebooks designed for consumers needing an affordable device for productivity, entertainment and communication.

The new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors and are furnished with everything consumers require, focusing on audio and video quality for entertainment and video conferencing.

"This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget," says Acer general manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, James Lin.

"Today's users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they're at home - these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill."

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 - Slim design with VertiView display

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) has a slim design and an aluminium case. According to Acer, it's powered by the new, speedy MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores and up to 10 hours of battery life. A VertiView 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio gives users 18% more vertical screen space.

"The Spin 513's convertible design makes it a great choice for people who take their device with them when they travel," says Acer.

"It can transform between four different usage modes, such as tent mode for making the most of space-constrained spaces like trains or aeroplanes and tablet mode for use on-the-go, and features military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability."

Wi-Fi 6 can maintain reliable connections to networks when out and about. The Chromebook has a backlit keyboard for low-light areas and a USB Type-C port to connect to peripherals, transfer data, and charge mobile devices.

DTS Audio and a pair of upward-facing speakers deliver high-quality and distortion-free sound, and a pair of upward facing microphones make for clear conference calls.

Acer Chromebook 315 - 15.6-inch anti-glare display and OceanGlass touchpad

Acer builds on its position as the industry leader in large-screen Chromebooks with the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T), bringing an affordable option to users seeking a device for smooth and effortless multitasking.

The Acer Chromebook 315's huge FHD IPS 15.6-inch display is anti-glare, so it can be used indoors and out. An optional touchscreen display allows for easy navigation, while the large keyboard has room for a dedicated numeric keypad.

Complementing the display's extra real estate, the Acer Chromebook 315 includes technology for clear and reliable video conferences. The company says hybrid workers and students will be seen and heard thanks to a wide field-of-view HDR webcam with flare-reducing technology and a pair of integrated microphones.

The 315 ships with the latest Intel processors and Wi-Fi 6. It boasts 10 hours of battery life and has two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, one on each side, and the ability to easily transfer videos and photos thanks to a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 315 features a unique eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad made entirely from ocean-bound plastic waste recycled into a glass-like texture.

Acer Chromebook 314 - Budget-friendly and portable

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is designed for students and families with school-age children. It's powered by the latest Intel processors for solid everyday performance and features MIL-STD 810H durability. Again, users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life and Wi-Fi 6.

The Acer Chromebook's 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display has an anti-glare coating, so it can be used in bright lighting conditions. Its narrow 8.1 mm side bezels further focus on the visuals and contribute to the Chromebook's compact size. Users can navigate Chrome OS via the optional multitouch display or the OceanGlass touchpad.

The Acer Chromebook 314 provides a great remote-learning or working experience with two built-in microphones and a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. It features DTS Audio and two USB Type-C ports.



