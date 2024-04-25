ADLINK unveils high-performance Atom-powered modules for IoT solutions

ADLINK Technology, a global player in edge computing, has announced two new computer-on-modules grounded on the latest Atom processors from Intel. The modules, one a COM Express (COM.0 R3.1) Type 6 Compact size and the other a SMARC 2.1 Short size, will both feature up to an 8-core CPU at 6/9/12W TDP. The new Atom-powered modules use Intel's Gracemont architecture and extreme temperature options, marrying high performance with rugged durability to facilitate an array of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at the edge.

The cExpress-ASL COM Express module promotes a 2/4/8-core Intel Atom x7000RE & x7000C series processor, clocking speeds up to 3.8 GHz. It boasts up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory and features a robust Intel UHD graphics engine with up to 32 execution units. The module supports two digital display interfaces (DisplayPort/HDMI), eight PCIe x1 Gen3 lanes, 2.5GbE LAN, and USB 3.2. It is tailor-made for applications including industrial automation, industrial HMI, robotics, AI, and beyond.

The LEC-ASL SMARC module reinforces the 2/4/8-core Atom x7000RE & x7000C series Intel CPU with 4/8/16GB memory. It adds support for two CAN buses and, most notably, two MIPI CSI for camera connection. This makes it particularly suited to IoT applications requiring image capturing and graphics processing on-device, like in smart retail, measurement, access control, and transportation.

The two new ADLINK modules, featuring the Intel Atom x7000C series, are equipped with support for Intel TCC (Time-Coordinated Computing) and TSN (Time Sensitive Networking). Intel's TCC offers precise time synchronisation and CPU/IO timeliness within a system, while TSN optimises time precision for networking synchronisation across multiple systems. This combination guarantees the timely execution of deterministic, hard real-time workloads with ultra-low latency. Therefore, these modules are ideal for critical networking gateway and communication use cases.

ADLINK's new modules are designed for on-device AI implementation and can withstand rugged use scenarios, aiding developers in creating various IoT edge innovations. ADLINK will also provide COM Express and SMARC development kits based on the cExpress-ASL and LEC-ASL modules. These kits will support comprehensive interfaces for immediate prototyping and referencing.

The high-performance Intel Atom x7000RE and x7000C series with soldered-down memory and extreme temperature choices offered by these modules make them ideal for high-performance applications. These include but aren't limited to, industrial automation, AI robots, smart retail, transportation, and network communication. The modules offer an enticing blend of high performance, low power, and extreme ruggedisation, making them suitable for edge solutions running 24/7.

ADLINK Technology's unveiling of the new computer-on-modules featuring Intel's latest Atom processors marks a significant advancement in edge computing capabilities. With a focus on high performance, rugged durability, and support for critical IoT applications, these modules open doors for developers to create innovative solutions across various industries.