Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences

BMW Group has expanded its relationship with Adobe as part of a multi-million-euro digital transformation of its sales and marketing division.

BMW Group, which includes BMW, Rolls-Royce, MINI and BMW Motorrad, is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver personalised digital experiences, as it advances toward the goal of selling a quarter of all its vehicles online within the next three years.

With a data-driven, personalised approach, BMW Group will provide customers with seamless online and offline experiences, including customised vehicles, doorstep delivery, and personalised post-purchase services.

"Our goal is to provide customers with the same level of elite service, whether they happen to be interacting with our companies online or offline," says Jens Thiemer, senior vice president Customer & Brand BMW at BMW Group.

"Adobe technology gives us real-time data and insights that enable us to deliver personalised experiences to our customers that build trust and create relevance. For us, this is the optimal connection between Human Centricity and Tech Magic," he says.

Christoph Kull, vice president & managing director of Central Europe at Adobe, adds, "Customers want experiences that are tailored toward their individual interests and needs.

"BMW Group has reacted quickly to ensure it is serving the premium sector with first-class personalised experiences across all touchpoints, helping to build trusted, loyal relationships with its customers," he says.

Data-driven approach brings dealerships and digital together

Today, customers use a variety of touchpoints to engage with an automotive brand, both online through company websites or social media channels and offline on the showroom floor. To unite the two, BMW Group is using the integrated capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud to intelligently link physical retail with online shopping and deliver well-targeted and connected customer experiences across all channels.

For example, prospects can obtain detailed information about vehicles and services on the BMW Group's website and use an online configurator to put together their dream vehicle based on their personal requirements. The purchase can be completed directly online, with the vehicle delivered to the customers doorstep on request. Customers also have the option of paying a visit to their trusted car dealer who, using details from the buyers online history, will put the finishing details on a vehicle customised to the consumers preferences.

To enable this joined-up journey, BMW Group needs a precise picture of its customers and their needs, both during the purchasing stage and beyond. Using the data-driven capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud, BMW Group can make personalised and relevant recommendations based on the behaviour of its customers across the Groups entire commerce and web presence, condensing the insights gathered into a unique personal profile. Customer profiles include their purchase history, along with important data customers provide after purchasing their vehicle, such as driver behaviour and workshop visits. This allows BMW Group to suggest additional services or tech options tailored to customers individual preferences to maximise the driving experience.

Building trust with customers in digital era

By personalising digital experiences with Adobe Experience Cloud, the BMW Group has an opportunity to build even closer, more trusted relationships with its customers. Adobes innovations provide solutions for content creation, asset management, content velocity, and streamlined workflows that deliver experiences at the scale and premium quality customers demand.

In addition to Adobe Experience Cloud, BMW Group uses Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprises, as well as Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Sign. With the full range of creative applications at its fingertips, BMW Group is able to create high quality content at scale to engage with customers on every step on their journey.

The seamless signature workflows enabled by Adobe Sign, for example facilitate transactions around the globe. Within only one year, BMW Group was able to increase its sign transactions by 162%.