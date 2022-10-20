Adobe Creative Cloud adds innovative new AI capabilities

Adobe unveiled a new AI capability that maximises creativity and precision across Creative Cloud apps and Adobe Express.

“Our people-centered approach to building AI to enable creativity is all about infusing intelligence into the products creatives know and love, so they can dream big and bring bold ideas to life,” says Ely Greenfield, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Media, Adobe.

“The new AI-powered features in Adobe Express and Creative Cloud enable anyone to tap into their creativity, spending more time creating and less time on basic, repetitive tasks.”

Adobe’s latest innovations will increase the use of AI across popular Creative Cloud apps. Photo Restoration is a new Photoshop Neural Filter that enables time savings with complex tasks, using machine learning to eliminate scratches and other minor imperfections on old photographs.

Select People, a new Adobe Lightroom tool that automatically detects a person within a photograph, then creates masks specific to their facial skin, body skin, eyebrow, sclera, iris/pupil, lips, teeth, mouth and hair.

New AI capabilities in Adobe Express enable Quick Actions for users to instantly resize videos and images for quick sharing on social media, find ideal colour palettes for maximum visual impact, and quickly canvas over 22,000 Adobe Fonts for the perfect typeface.

Additional AI Innovations across Creative Cloud and Adobe Express include:

Adobe Photoshop

Selection improvements enable users to hover over, detect and make detailed selections of complex objects with a single click, creating higher quality and more accurate selections of elements such as skies, foregrounds, subjects and hair – all while preserving detailed edges.

One-Click Delete and Fill selects and removes objects from images, filling the removed area using content-aware fill in a single action.

iPad Remove Background saves time by isolating the main subjects from the background. Users can select the most prominent subject in an image in a single click—people, animals, vehicles, toys and more—then effortlessly remove the background.

Adobe Express

Remove Background saves time by using AI to detect and highlight the key subject of a photo, so you can place a new image into the background, choosing from various designs and destinations.

Recommended Templates, one of the most popular features, allows anyone to quickly start creating social media content, logos and other projects using thousands of professionally-designed templates. Adobe’s contextually aware AI takes the content of a new project to serve up a customised collection of relevant templates.

Font Recommendations leverages contextual AI understanding of project content to identify and recommend appropriate fonts from a collection of over 20,000 Adobe Font typefaces, enabling text to stand out or blend in. Available now on desktop, Font Recommendations is coming soon to mobile devices.

Refine Cutout is now available on mobile devices, using AI to identify additions to or subtractions from already-selected parts of an image, easing the removal of unwanted elements to quickly perfect images.

Adobe Lightroom

Masking Selection enhancements add more ways to make precise, selective adjustments faster and easier.

Select Objects lets users select objects using different methods, including roughly scribbling on the photo to select an object or dragging a selection box over the object – Lightroom AI automatically refines the selection.

Adaptive Presets are single-click enhancements unique to the photo that can quickly enhance an entire portrait or target specific features with presets, including eye enhancement, tooth whitening, eyebrow darkening and more with a single click or tap.

Content-Aware Remove supercharges healing and makes powerful edits to images, such as removing a dog’s leash. Users can easily remove blemishes and defects, make precise adjustments even faster, and complete single-click enhancements to their visual content.

Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects

Premiere Pro Auto Color applies intelligent colour adjustments and accelerates colour correction workflows, while Remix automatically retimes music to match the selected video clip.

After Effects Scene Edit Detection uses AI to automatically detect scene changes in an edited video clip, then turn scenes into individual layers or create markers at edit points for faster project setup.

Adobe Substance

Adobe Substance 3D AI-Enhanced Materials build on Substance 3D Capture’s existing 3D materials workflows with new AI functionality that can create and intelligently enhance photorealistic 3D textures from either a live camera or specified images. This enables the creation of professional-class 3D content based on any physical location; Substance 3D subscribers can go beyond just concepting from the real world to turn their actual physical environments into production assets.

Building on Adobe’s commitment to increase trust and transparency online, the company unveiled its approach to developing creator-centric Generative AI offerings by incorporating CAI technology into our tools to support creatives’ ability to prove attribution and investing in research to support creatives’ control over their style and work.