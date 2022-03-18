FutureFive New Zealand logo
Adobe empowers brands to succeed in the metaverse

By Shannon Williams
Today

Adobe has announced a series of innovations, integrations and investments designed to position brands to succeed in the metaverse.

Building upon the capabilities Adobe currently offers for creating immersive 3D experiences, e-commerce platforms and digital experiences, Adobe announced new innovations for designing, creating and delivering engaging and realistic virtual experiences to millions of users. 

New integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud will bring Adobes 3D content creation and personalisation solutions to businesses across a wide spectrum of industries.

Adobe also released a playbook for brands and previewed its upcoming Substance 3D Modeler as well as augmented reality shopping tools. In addition, Adobe unveiled collaborations with brands including The Coca-Cola Company, Epic Games, NASCAR, and NVIDIA on an array of technology advances and experiences that include the key ingredients of metaverse readiness:

3D and other immersive content creation
Today's immersive experiences, including games and interactive commerce and educational experiences, are largely built using Adobes industry-leading 3D and immersive content creation tools, Substance 3D and Aero. Smart brands are using 3D design workflows, such as virtual photography with tools like Substance Stager, to make their product design and marketing content production better, faster and more efficient.

Virtual commerce experiences
Adobe works with thousands of businesses to power digital storefronts and other e-commerce experiences. This expertise, as well as cross-cloud integrations will empower businesses to create immersive experiences where users shop for both virtual and physical products in the virtual world.

Portability of virtual identities and possessions
Adobe empowers brands to deliver unified, personalised digital experiences to their customers, no matter where they are or what channel they're engaging. Adobe is building on its expertise to enable users in the metaverse and other immersive experiences to design their unique online personas and possessions and use these customised assets inside of virtual worlds.

"The metaverse and other immersive experiences will only succeed if they are feature-rich, personalised, engaging and have interactive content," says Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud.

"To lead in the metaverse, brands should start creating 3D and immersive content now it will not only prepare them for the future, but make their product design and creation of marketing and e-commerce assets better, faster and cheaper," he says.

"The metaverse consists of immersive experiences that enable people to interact in virtual worlds. It will power the next wave of innovation, including a broad range of shared experiences addressing work, gaming, e-commerce, robotics, trainings for autonomous vehicles and climate change research."

As Adobe moves to integrate its creative 3D and immersive tools with Adobe Experience Cloud, its first integrations planned are Adobe Commerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target. Previously, Adobe announced tighter integration of 3D content, effects and capabilities across its portfolio of Creative Cloud applications.

"As the web evolves, there will be greater demand than ever for data-driven, immersive experiences that include e-commerce, multi-user functionality and the ability to own and export customised versions of your identity and possessions across virtual worlds," says Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe. 

"Adobe Experience Cloud will be integral to brands efforts to build personalised, immersive experiences such as these."

Metaverse Playbook

At Adobe Summit, Adobe unveiled a Metaverse Playbook to empower agencies and brands to adapt to the new demands of designing in 3D and immersive environments to streamline marketing production, product design and more. Additional areas included in the playbook are new insights on the core ecosystem of partners to fast-track brands on their road to metaverse readiness.

Adobe Previews New Immersive Innovations

Later this year, Adobe will expand its 3D capabilities in Adobes Substance 3D Collection, which currently includes Substance 3D Stager, Painter, Sampler, Designer, and 3D Asset Library, with an all-new Substance 3D Modeler app, making the collection the only end-to-end solution for 3D visuals and experiences. Adobes 3D tools are used extensively in top immersive games, including Fortnite, Roblox, Halo, and Flight Simulator. They are also used to create exceptional entertainment experiences, including Dune, The Mandalorian, and Blade Runner 2049.

Adobe will also continue integrating its 3D content, effects and capabilities across Creative Cloud applications, building on recently released integrations with Illustrator and After Effects. In addition, Adobe offers an industry-leading tool for authoring experiences in augmented reality, Adobe Aero.

During Sneaks at Adobe Summit, Adobe previewed cutting-edge immersive tools from Adobes research labs, including tools that will empower businesses to bring e-commerce experiences to the metaverse and other virtual, digital experiences. Specifically, Adobe will preview AR shopping capabilities that enable marketers to embed AR markers into digital images on their websites. Customers will be able to take a photo of a product online and automatically see its exact size and fit rendered in their home merging the virtual and physical worlds.

