Adobe Express innovations make content creation easy and productive

Adobe has shared the latest innovations for Adobe Express at Adobe MAX, the template-based web and mobile tool that allows creators to make, edit and share standout content anywhere, anytime.

With Adobe Express, anyone from students and small business owners to marketers and creative professionals can create a logo, build a social media campaign, refresh their resume, design a flyer or banner and make a standout school project. Adobe Express provides creators with over 22,000 licensed Adobe Fonts and 193 million assets, including templates and royalty-free Adobe Stock images through Adobe's unparalleled content collection.

Many Adobe Express customers also use Creative Cloud applications or work with designers who do. Adobe Express streamlines these workflows with Adobe Creative Cloud applications through Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries. Creative Cloud users can access their documents, assets and more across Creative Cloud apps to make edits and create new content in different sizes and formats. After creating across apps, Adobe Express enables users to publish and schedule their content across social platforms.

“Adobe Express leverages decades of Adobe innovation to empower users to build content that stands out with high-quality, curated assets and templates, workflows with Creative Cloud apps and an incredible feature set powered by Adobe Sensei,” says Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud at Adobe.

“When you need speed and ease to edit an image, trim a video and craft or publish a social media post, Adobe Express is the perfect tool for any creator.”

With new features being rolled out, Adobe Express creators will soon be able to expand video editing with mixed-media editor, generative AI capabilities to help generate unique fonts, images and backgrounds, and new opportunities to collaborate with other creators across other Adobe Creative Cloud apps, delivering productivity.

Quick Actions make it easy for users to remove background features from photos, refine cutouts, trim and merge videos.

AI-driven template recommendations deliver customised collections of relevant templates based on the project.

Content Scheduler gives user the ability to collaborate, plan, schedule, preview and publish social media content across platforms from one place.

Multi-Page capabilities provide the ability to create multiple social media assets, logos, banners, flyers and more, adding consistent branding to each page.

Advanced Search Discovery and Recommendations enable users to search and receive guidance on fonts, colour palettes and themes.

New Partnerships

Adobe Express is teaming up with Wix, a global leader in helping creators and businesses create, manage and grow their businesses, to explore opportunities to bring the best of Adobe Express and the Wix platform to both user bases.

To help small business owners easily and confidently grow their businesses online, Adobe also teamed up with Meta on Express Your Brand, enabling small businesses to grow their online presence using Adobe Express. The training program provides free resources, tools and community support for a diverse community of small businesses.

Adobe Express is also partnering with leading learning platforms to accelerate creative and digital literacy skills for students of all ages. For example, student-first connected educational platform Chegg is now making Adobe Express premium available to eight million online students, supporting their journeys from high school to college and careers.