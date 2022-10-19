Adobe Express reaches over 43 million students and teachers

Adobe has announced that Adobe Express for Education has crossed a milestone and is now in the hands of over 43 million K-12 students and teachers globally.

Leading the world by making Express available for free to K-12 users, and the creative application is now a preferred choice for many students and educational organisations.

Adobe’s longstanding commitments to education, including hundreds of millions of dollars in donations, providing free or discounted access to innovative Adobe Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud solutions are continuing to inspire the next generation of creators, marketers, data scientists, and business leaders, enabling them first to succeed in school, then to enter the workforce with competitive advantages.

Specially designed programs and partnerships give students free access to the latest Adobe technologies and resources, fostering new collaboration, communication, and creative skills.

“Adobe is committed to empowering the next generation of workforce-bound students with the tools and skills needed to succeed in today’s increasingly digital, creative economy,” says Mala Sharma, VP & GM, creators and digital media education, Adobe.

“Digital literacy is a core tenet at Adobe, enabling students of all disciplines to improve learning outcomes and fully express their creative potential.”

Without prior design experience, students and teachers can use Adobe Express to design everything from images and animations to web pages and videos.

Learners of different levels can express their ideas and tackle creative projects for fun in their classrooms or communities.

The latest version of Adobe Express for Education adds AI-powered template, font, colour palette recommendations, safe image and video searches, turn book reports into poetry analyses into video presentations, and customised K-12/higher education resources pages featuring curated lesson plans and templates.

Adobe Express integrates with EdTech solutions and can be accessed by entire classrooms through Google and Microsoft SSO.

“I taught my fifth graders how to use Adobe Express, and they created culminating projects about how to carefully evaluate information found on the web,” says Linda Dickinson, Media and Educational Technology Instructor, Abbotts Hill Elementary School.

“They loved sharing what they learned using Express! It allowed them to showcase their creativity and authentically share what they felt was most important.”

“Adobe Express and Adobe Creative Cloud have helped me tap into creativity both inside and outside school,” says Varun Soni, a recent graduate of Indiana University.

“In a few easy clicks, I was able to use Adobe Express to turn an idea into a social media post, a video or presentation. Becoming familiar with Creative Cloud tools has also helped me gain useful skills that I can use in my personal projects and that will help my work stand out in my career.”