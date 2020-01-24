Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films

Adobe is continuing its dominance in the film editing business, as an official survey of films appearing at the Sundance Film Festival finds Premiere Pro is the preferred editing software of the majority of the movies, with 56% of the films using the programme.

This represents Premiere Pro’s best showing yet at the festival, and the second year in a row it has been the editing software of a majority of films. When asked whether editors used the wider Creative Cloud suite, the statistic soared to a usage rate of 82%.

“We’re thrilled to see the diverse breadth of filmmakers and artists who are relying on Adobe tools to share their stories,” Adobe says.

Adobe also announced its sponsorship of the New Frontier programme at Sundance, helping to showcase independent artists and creative technologies innovating the art and form of storytelling.

“We can’t wait to see these immersive experience projects, 72% of which used Creative Cloud, break ground at the festival, from Still Here to VR Free to Spaced Out and more,” Adobe says.

The company is also investing in the diversification of the filmmaking business, citing some films from 2019 like American Factory (recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature), Knock Down the House, Clemency, Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Native Son and upcoming films such as Crip Camp, Us Kids, Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, The Nowhere Inn and more.

“We’re constantly inspired by the incredible voices and perspectives that are shaping our society and culture,” says Adobe.

The company also pledged to uplift women in the film industry with its announcement of the inaugural Women at Sundance Adobe fellowship, which offers support to five artists who identify as women to create bold new work across diverse disciplines and various Sundance Institute artist development programmes.

The Fellowship includes a $10,000 cash grant, participation in a Sundance Institute Lab or Program, and year-round mentorship from Sundance Institute staff and Adobe executives.

They also committed to empowering the next generation of filmmakers with tools and mentorship through the Sundance Ignite program, helping aspiring filmmakers tap into their creativity and shape the future of filmmaking.

Four alumni showing projects in the festival this year include Lance Oppenheim, Some Kind of Heaven – the first Ignite alum with a feature film in competition – Matthew Puccini, Dirty; Crystal Kayiza, See You Next Time; and Terrance Daye, Ship.