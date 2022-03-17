Adobe unveils new AI innovations for personalising experiences

Adobe has unveiled new AI innovations for personalising experiences.

At the Adobe Summit Digital Experience Conference, the company announced new capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe's AI engine, that are embedded throughout Adobe Experience Cloud.

The new capabilities enable businesses to deliver seamless customer journeys, and were built upon hundreds of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations that are already embedded throughout Adobe's products.

More than 80% of Adobe Experience Cloud customers already use AI features to power their digital experiences.

The AI capabilities announced include product recommendations, live search results, intelligent budget forecasting and allocation, cross-channel budget optimisation and intelligent content creation and delivery.

"With Adobe Sensei, Adobe's AI engine, its now possible to achieve things that were previously beyond imagination, like having millions of one-on-one interactions with customers at the same time, and in real-time," says Adobe fellow Anil Kamath.

"Adobe has been in the AI game for more than 15 years, and were able to leverage trillions of data and content assets to provide businesses with the insights that drive customer behaviour."

New AI and ML capabilities embedded throughout Adobe Experience Cloud provide brands with new opportunities to drive greater efficiency, revenue and business growth, including:

Sales opportunity predictions (Adobe Real-Time CDP)

With multiple people in a buying team and multiple touchpoints across digital and physical interactions, determining which buying teams are likely to purchase can be challenging. It requires combining and analysing data from various technologies and complex calculations.

By applying Predictive Lead and Account Scoring to insights within Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), B2B marketing teams can focus their resources on the right prospects. They can easily determine when it is the right time for sales teams to engage with prospective buyers based on how their behaviour resembles that of actual buyers. This capability will also be available with Adobe Marketo Engage later this year.

Cross-channel budget optimisation (Customer Journey Analytics)

Getting a complete picture of how campaigns perform across the entire customer journey can be a challenge. Now attribution models from Attribution AI can be incorporated into Customer Journey Analytics, giving brands a unified view of how online and offline campaigns are performing. Customers also benefit from return on investment (ROI) insights and the ability to configure attribution models that best fit their business.

AI-driven product recommendations and live search results (Adobe Commerce)

With AI-driven product recommendations in Adobe Commerce, B2C and B2B brands can leverage AI to suggest relevant products based on shopper behaviour, product sales, product features, visual elements and popular trends. This provides a tailored experience for the shopper and improves merchants conversion, retention, cross-sell and up-sell motions.

Live Search from Adobe Commerce combines real-time catalog data with the AI capabilities of Adobe Sensei to enable ultra-fast, highly relevant and personalised search results. Adobe Sensei helps merchants identify search facets automatically for each shopper query, so they don't have to spend time writing long and cumbersome site search rules.

Intelligent budget forecasting and allocation (Attribution AI)

Accurately forecasting and allocating marketing budgets can be challenging for todays brands. Historical data often serves as a key data point but may not reflect the fast-paced shifts in consumer preferences, especially on digital channels.

Adobe is simplifying the process with a new AI-driven capability Marketing Mix Modelling. This advanced predictive modelling capability combines historical data with real-time insights from Adobes Attribution AI service to help brands easily and accurately analyse marketing spend and campaign performance so they can shift spend to the most effective offline and online channels.

During Sneaks at Adobe Summit, Adobe will also provide attendees with a sneak peek of several new AI innovations from Adobe's research labs focused on helping brands build great customer experiences. The Go Beyond Conversion sneak, for example, uses AI to create customer experience scores on brand websites. Brands can learn how site visitors interact with content and direct customers to improved experiences to increase conversion.

"Personalised customer experiences are a key differentiator for brands in todays digital economy," says Ritu Jyoti, IDC group vice president, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Automation Research.

"For brands to deliver the experiences consumers value they need AI technology, like Adobe Sensei, to analyse customer data, predict behaviour and ultimately power the delivery of contextually relevant experiences quickly, even from the first interaction."