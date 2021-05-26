FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

AI to predict future of transport

26 May 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

A new project plans to use artificial intelligence to predict traffic congestion in a bid to optimise traffic in larger cities and improve road safety. 

University of Melbourne's Australian Integrated Multimodal EcoSystem brought together PeakHour Urban Technologies, the Victorian Department of Transport, and Telstra to create a large-scale AI application hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which can predict traffic conditions across Melbourne.

The project says it will be able to predict traffic congestion up to three hours ahead.

Transport engineering expert and AIMES director professor Majid Sarvi says the application can also optimise traffic signals for on-road vehicles, freight, and public transport such as buses and trams.

“The application observes the nature of traffic and figures out complex traffic patterns across the network through machine learning built into the technology,” Sarvi says.

“If we can upscale the application to provide more accurate prediction with machine learning and real-time data, it will soon be possible to substantially reduce delays in hotspots across Melbourne and many locations across the globe.”

Industry partner PeakHour Urban Technologies developed the application’s AI core engine that runs on AWS and powers the engine’s predictive capabilities.

AWS provides PeakHour Urban Technologies the scalability to ingest, store, and process large amounts of traffic data, the ability to adapt to an ever-changing transport network, and the breadth and depth of cloud services to support PeakHour Urban Technologies with its AI solutions.

PeakHour Urban Technologies founding CEO Omid Ejtemai says pioneering AI in forecasting real-time traffic lies at the heart of this effort. 

"We are using a multidisciplinary approach, combining deep knowledge of mobility with vast amounts of real-time data analytics to predict and optimise traffic in large cities,” he says.

The Victorian Department of Transport provided traffic data and insight to support the creation of the application.

Victorian Minister for Transport Ben Carroll who attended the project launch and said managing a complex transport network presents many real-time challenges.

“Not only does this world first technology help Victorians navigate congestion by predicting traffic patterns hours in advance, but it paves the way to the future of connected and autonomous vehicles,” says Carroll.

The project is an ongoing collaboration between University of Melbourne, PeakHour Urban Technologies, the Victorian Department of Transport, and Telstra, leveraging AWS.

Related stories:
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
Dig deeper:
Artificial Intelligence / AI Transport University of Melbourne
Story image
The HTC VR legacy - the past, present, and future of Vive
It’s amazing to think that just six years ago, virtual reality was really still just a promise. More
Story image
Gender inequality still remains in tech sector as women struggle to secure roles
"It's great to see an uptake in students pursuing a career in tech, however with females finding it harder to secure their first tech roles, it's clear that gender disparities remain."More
Story image
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds
Skullcandy presents its Dime wireless earbuds, designed to sound great but without breaking the bank.More
Story image
UPDATED: IT systems down at Waikato Hospital & DHB, 'cybersecurity incident' confirmed
Waikato Hospital has this morning begun turning outpatients away from scheduled bookings after a major outage affecting its IT and phone systems.More
Story image
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Story image
Corporate scandals, misinformation disestablish public trust
Brand loyalty is up for grabs as a slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilised public trust in many traditional institutions.More
Story image
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)
Veteran motorcycling game developer, Milestone, presents this year’s iteration of its official MotoGP game, MotoGP 21.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
Police drone data risks ending up on servers Chinese government can access - reports
Police drones are at risk of the data they gather ending up in cloud servers the Chinese government can access, but this can be managed, and the benefits outweigh the risks.More
Story image
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Story image
Microsoft NZ launches new Teams features
"The personal features in Teams will provide users the ability to better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online." More
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Nanoleaf has done a great job making smart lighting accessible to everyday users. More
Story image
Mobile app developers potentially expose personal data of 100 million Android users
Application developers have left their data and millions of users’ private information exposed by not following best practices.More
Story image
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Story image
Orcon scraps business & residential internet plans for more 'tailored' approach
The strategy overhaul is part of what Orcon is calling ‘the future of working and home connectivity in mind'.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Those of us who equate big sound with big speakers will be pleasantly surprised by the Go 3.More
Story image
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
Story image
How machine learning is powering the cognitive search for COVID answers
“I just wanted to find a source of information I could trust," says Jennifer Marsman.More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report 
Marketing analytics platform Adjust has released a new report that finds mobile app growth is up by 31% in 2021.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Story image
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
Story image
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Story image
Game review: Days Gone (PC)
Another former Sony PlayStation exclusive makes its way over to PC, this time it is the zombie action game, Days Gone.More
Story image
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks
Many breaches result from inadequate security hygiene and a lack of attention to detail.More
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card
After years of worshipping at the altar of Nvidia’s team green, Darren Price may be starting to see red with AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU.More
Android stalkerware on the rise
"Searching for these tools online is not difficult at all; you do not have to browse underground websites."More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps
Google Workspace is forging ahead with its vision to build the future of work, and it will do so by putting collaboration at the centre of every experience.More
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
Encrypted chat apps doubling as illegal marketplaces
Encrypted chat apps are doubling as illegal marketplaces as criminals utilise them to sell illegal goods without fear of content moderation.More
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
See all stories