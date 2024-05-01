Amber Technology presents AVer's innovative charging carts

Amber Technology announced the availability of AVer's new line of charging carts – the E12, E32c+, and E24c+, designed to address the increasing demand for effective, secure, and convenient charging solutions in commercial, education, and healthcare settings. These state-of-the-art charging carts promise to revolutionise the way devices are managed within these sectors.

The need for this specialised technology arises from the prevalent use of mobile devices such as tablets and laptops in most environments. Although these devices offer significant convenience in terms of mobility, they carry the logistical hurdle of constantly requiring charging. The AVer charging carts provide the perfect solution, offering a single location for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

The AVer charging carts possess several noteworthy features. They have been designed with modular configurations to support 12, 24, or 32 devices, suiting different institutional sizes and needs. An innovative, patented cable management system makes for hassle-free organisation. The carts make use of smart cycle charging technology ensuring efficient energy use along with safeguarding device battery life. Their robust construction combined with a sleek design fits well in any modern interior. They also feature wheels and handles for portability, lockable compartments for device protection, and built-in ventilation to keep the devices at optimum operating temperatures.

AVer demonstrates its dedication to cater to the practical needs of technology users with the release of charging carts. They have been crafted specifically for settings where multiple electronic devices are pivotal to daily activities.

The charging carts simplify the process of charging, securing, and storing devices, thereby significantly decreasing downtime due to power outages while also increasing the availability of devices when needed, making them particularly valuable in high-pressure work environments.

In the education sector, the easy deployment of tablets and laptops for students and teachers ensures that no learning time is lost due to power issues. Similarly, in healthcare settings, where timely access to data can be vital, charging carts ensure that medical professionals' devices are always powered and ready to access patient records and data entry. Moreover, in corporate environments, the charging carts enable easy transitions in hot-desking habitats and confirm that meetings are not disrupted due to device power issues.