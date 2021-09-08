Story image
Cyber espionage
ESET
Android
Facebook

Android espionage: ESET uncovers BladeHawk campaign via Facebook

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

ESET researchers have investigated a targeted mobile espionage campaign against the Kurdish ethnic group. 

The campaign has been active since at least March 2020, distributing (via dedicated Facebook profiles) two Android backdoors known as 888 RAT and SpyNote, disguised as legitimate apps. 

These profiles appeared to be providing Android news in Kurdish, and news for the Kurds’ supporters. 

ESET Research identified six Facebook profiles distributing Android spying apps as part of this campaign, conducted by the BladeHawk group. The profiles shared the espionage apps to Facebook public groups, most of which were supporters of Masoud Barzani, former President of the Kurdistan Region, an autonomous region in northern Iraq. Altogether, the targeted Facebook groups have more than 11,000 followers.

“We reported these profiles to Facebook and they have all been taken down. Two of the profiles were aimed at tech users while the other four posed as Kurd supporters,” says ESET researcher Luk tefanko, who investigated the BladeHawk campaign.

ESET Research identified 28 unique Facebook posts as part of this BladeHawk campaign. Each of these posts contained fake app descriptions and links from which ESET researchers were able to download 17 unique APKs. Some of the APK web links pointed directly to the malicious app, whereas others pointed to the third-party upload service top4top.io, which tracks the number of file downloads. The spying apps were downloaded 1,418 times.

Most of the malicious Facebook posts led to downloads of the commercial, multiplatform 888 RAT, which has been available on the black market since 2018. Android 888 RAT is capable of executing 42 commands received from its command and control (C&C) server. It can steal and delete files from a device, take screenshots, get device location, phish Facebook credentials, get a list of installed apps, steal user photos, take photos, record surrounding audio and phone calls, make calls, steal SMS messages, steal the device’s contact list, and send text messages.

The espionage activity discovered by ESET Research is directly connected to two cases publicly disclosed in 2020. In one case, the QiAnXin Threat Intelligence Center named the group behind the attacks BladeHawk, which ESET has adopted. Both campaigns were distributed via Facebook, using malware that was built with commercial, automated tools (888 RAT and SpyNote), with all samples of the malware using the same C&C servers. Since 2018, ESET products have identified hundreds of instances of Android devices where the 888 RAT was deployed.

Related stories
User data from over 19,000 Android apps at risk - report>>
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance>>
71 billion ransomware attacks on remote access - ESET>>
New malware families discovered eavesdropping on governments, targeting e-commerce>>
Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ>>
Facebook teams up with UoA for information governance >>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Facebook
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance
The initiative aims to ensure technologies are designed and implemented in ways that are privacy-protecting, user-controlled, equitable, and interoperable.>>
Story image
Whatsapp
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod
"We’ve seen how cybercriminals are spreading malicious files through the ad blocks in such apps, and it’s putting the users at risk.">>
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards tipped for top role as UK Information Commissioner
“While this consideration reflects the expertise of the Commissioner, it also reflects the work of the strong and stable team within the Office... and the results they have achieved for privacy in New Zealand.” >>
Story image
AMD
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU
AMD introduces the baby of the bunch with the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card designed for gaming at 1080 HD resolution.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)
This is the definitive version of the game, and you must play it if you didn’t pick it up last year.>>
Story image
Game review
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)
Psychonauts 2 offers some old-school platforming with a very polished and stylish aesthetic that makes the game one of the most unique-looking games I’ve played in a while.>>
Story image
Shipping
NZ Post, Aramex expect delays during alert level changes
NZ Post and Aramex are expecting major delays in their delivery times following the change in alert levels across the country from today.>>
Story image
Whatsapp
WhatsApp security vulnerability could have exploited two billions users
The vulnerability was rooted in WhatsApp’s image filter function.>>
Story image
Sustainability
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals 
“It is now up to global businesses and their leaders to continue building resilience into our operations.">>
Story image
Online security
Online security a concern as screen addiction surges during COVID lockdown
"Kiwis addiction to their devices has taken a toll during the pandemic, with people burnt out and unsure how to keep safe from losing personal information.">>
Story image
Headset
Poly releases wireless headset for hybrid workers with 50m roaming capability
Poly has announced a new addition to its Voyager wireless Bluetooth headsets family, the Voyager 4300 UC Series. >>
Story image
Jobs
Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed
Cyber specialists are in hot demand and it doesn't look like the demand is in any way faltering.>>
Story image
Hootsuite
Hootsuite deepens partnership with Microsoft Teams
The deepening of Hootsuite and Microsoft's alliance will enable brands to extend their reach through employee networks.>>
Story image
Funding
Kiwi student wellbeing company closes $1.8m funding round
"This round of funding positions us to expand our reach to more students and to equip more schools with the tools needed to move from intervention to prevention.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency users to benefit from increased range of currencies
Around 800,000 Kiwis are planning to use or hold some form of cryptocurrency by the end of 2021.>>
Story image
Voyager
New Zealand IT wholesaler finds success with lasting partnership>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft gears up for Windows 11 launch from 5th October>>
Story image
Telecommunications
Commerce Commission releases draft report on telco dispute scheme>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Widespread internet outages affect users across NZ>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Bose is back with the QuietComfort 45 headphones>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google and Microsoft pledge $30 billion to fight cyber crime >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Artificial intelligence firm Ambit begins investment round>>
Story image
Renewable energy
Contact & Simply Energy to provide renewable power generation for Clyde data centre>>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working: Business owners don't trust employees >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G>>
Story image
Microsoft
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data>>
Story image
Phishing
Layered security strategy vital to combat Microsoft 365 phishing threat>>
Story image
Tesla
Tesla's actually serious about the Tesla Bot>>
Story image
Health
Fitbit extends health partnership >>
Story image
IDC
PCs and tablets to maintain growth through 2021, but the future is in laptops - IDC forecast>>
Story image
MYOB
University of Auckland students win trans-Tasman IT Challenge>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
More stories