Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro

Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods Pro. The company says the new technology harnesses the power of the new h2 chip, while also providing noise cancellation and a transparency mode.

The company says the advanced features of the new AirPods Pro will include touch control for media playback, volume adjustments directly from the system, longer battery life, charging case, additional ear tip size for a better fit and instant pairing to all Apple devices.

Users can control media playback and turn up the volume without using another device. With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments, pressing the stem to change music and saying “Hey Siri” to make requests hands-free.

“AirPods revolutionised the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” says Apple, Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers.

“The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with Personalised Spatial Audio and transformative audio features like Adaptive Transparency. With up to double the noise-cancelling power of their predecessor, the world’s bestselling wireless headphones just got even better,”

AirPods Pro offers 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for up to 6 hours, with active noise cancellation. In addition, the case allows up to an extra 30 hours of total listening time.

The newly designed charging case is water-resistant and includes a lanyard loop, which can be charged with an Apple watch charger, MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat or the lightning cable.

Users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case also has a built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, making it easier to find.

Customers can personalise the charging case with their individual Memoji, including custom-posed Memoji, Animoji and a list of stickers.

AirPods Pro is designed with materials and features to minimise their environmental impact, including using 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100% recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.

The case also uses 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and 100% recycled aluminium in the hinge. As a result, AirPods Pro is free of potentially harmful substances such as mercury, BFRs, PVC and beryllium.

Packaging is made using fibre-based materials. The company's goal is to remove plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations and, by 2030, plans to be 100% carbon neutral across its manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles.

The company says every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through to recycling and material recovery will have net-zero climate impact.