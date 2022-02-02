Apple iPhone 14 the most anticipated phone release of 2022

New research has revealed the most anticipated phone releases of 2022, with Apple's iPhone 14 coming out on top.

UK-based mobile phone marketplace Mozillion has analysed Google Search data to reveal the upcoming phone models that people are most excited to see released.

With more than 1.1 million searches for the yet-to-be-released model in the last 12 months, the iPhone 14 tops the list as the most anticipated phone, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S22. and the Apple iPhone SE 3.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 completes the podium, with popular Chinese brands Vivo and Xiaomi also featuring within the top five.

Top 10 most anticipated phone releases for 2022

Apple iPhone 14

1,110,030 global searches

Samsung Galaxy S22

518,000 global searches

Apple iPhone SE 3

285,470 global searches

Vivo V23

195,700 global searches

Xiaomi 12

165,300 global searches

Oppo Reno 7

162,610 global searches

OnePlus 10

148,100 global searches

Realme GT 2

134,700 global searches

Nokia X50

92,100 global searches

Honor Magic 3

89,720 global searches

Likely to arrive in September 2022, just like September 2021s release of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 series has garnered over 1 million global searches in the last year more than double that of the next phone in the rankings, the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 518,000 searches.

With millions of Apple phone users across the globe, its no surprise that the Apple iPhone SE 3 ranked in third place, with just over 285,000 global searches last year. The iPhone SE 3 is a perfect alternative for those who might not want to wait until the end of the year for a new iPhone, with a potential release rumoured as early as March 2022.

Models from Chinese brands Vivo (the V23 garnered 195,700 global searches) and Xiaomi (the Xiaomi 12 received 165,300 searches) make up the top five most anticipated releases. Interestingly, the only foldable phones to find themselves in the top 20 are the Oppo Find N and Googles Pixel Fold, and Finnish brand Nokia places highly in ninth position with the much anticipated X50.



While the base model iPhone 14 will reportedly be relatively similar to the 13 when it comes to aesthetics, the Pro, Pro Max and a potential new model currently known as the iPhone 14 Max will likely have a completely overhauled design. This is set to include a new approach to the notch, in addition to various camera and processing improvements, highlighting yet another step forward for Apples flagship product.

"Brands such as Apple and Samsung are consistently popular with consumers, but its great to see our research revealing demand for less well-known brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo too," says Len Leeson, founder of Mozillion,

"A new phone release will always garner excitement from tech lovers, but it also means that prices of older models will get pushed down.

"So, for anyone in the market for a good deal rather than the very latest handset, its a good time to consider buying a recently refurbished model instead."