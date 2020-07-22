Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030

Apple has today pledged to become totally carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030, with new commitments to reduce the carbon footprints of every single device sold to zero in 10 years.

The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.

“Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” says Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook.

“The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy-efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world.

“Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth.”

The company says it will strive to design products to be ‘as energy efficient as possible’.

It has touted its new robot – dubbed ‘Dave’ – which disassembles iPhone Taptic Engines to better recover rare earth materials like tungsten, as well as steel.

It also points to its record on carbon reduction, saying that last year the company decreased its carbon footprint by 4.3 million tonnes.

The company has also committed to lowering its energy use at corporate facilities, while helping its supply chain make the same transition.

Apple has partnered with the US-China Green Fund, whereby the company will invest US$100 million in energy efficiency projects for the company’s suppliers.

As of last year, Apple has 92 facilities participating in its Supplier Energy Efficiency Programme – which the company says facilitated the avoidance of almost 800,000 tonnes of supply chain carbon emissions.

The company also revealed it has commitments from over 70 suppliers to use 100% renewable energy in production, which it says will help the company avoid over 14.3 million tonnes of CO2e annually.

The company has also partnered with Conservation International, which will bolster investment in the restoration of forests and natural ecosystems.

This will include restoring degraded savannas in Kenya and mangrove ecosystems in Colombia.

It is also investing $100 million into a racial equity and justice initiative, aimed at addressing educational, economic and criminal inequality.

“We’re proud of our environmental journey and the ambitious roadmap we have set for the future,” says Apple vice president of environment policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson.

“Systemic racism and climate change are not separate issues, and they will not abide separate solutions.

“We have a generational opportunity to help build a greener and more just economy, one where we develop whole new industries in the pursuit of giving the next generation a planet worth calling home.”