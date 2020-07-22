f5-nz logo
Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030

22 Jul 2020
Newsdesk
Apple has today pledged to become totally carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030, with new commitments to reduce the carbon footprints of every single device sold to zero in 10 years. 

The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.

“Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” says Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook.

“The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy-efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. 

“Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth.”

The company says it will strive to design products to be ‘as energy efficient as possible’.

It has touted its new robot – dubbed ‘Dave’ – which disassembles iPhone Taptic Engines to better recover rare earth materials like tungsten, as well as steel.

It also points to its record on carbon reduction, saying that last year the company decreased its carbon footprint by 4.3 million tonnes.

The company has also committed to lowering its energy use at corporate facilities, while helping its supply chain make the same transition.

Apple has partnered with the US-China Green Fund, whereby the company will invest US$100 million in energy efficiency projects for the company’s suppliers.

As of last year, Apple has 92 facilities participating in its Supplier Energy Efficiency Programme – which the company says facilitated the avoidance of almost 800,000 tonnes of supply chain carbon emissions.

The company also revealed it has commitments from over 70 suppliers to use 100% renewable energy in production, which it says will help the company avoid over 14.3 million tonnes of CO2e annually.

The company has also partnered with Conservation International, which will bolster investment in the restoration of forests and natural ecosystems.

This will include restoring degraded savannas in Kenya and mangrove ecosystems in Colombia.

It is also investing $100 million into a racial equity and justice initiative, aimed at addressing educational, economic and criminal inequality.

“We’re proud of our environmental journey and the ambitious roadmap we have set for the future,” says Apple vice president of environment policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson.

“Systemic racism and climate change are not separate issues, and they will not abide separate solutions. 

“We have a generational opportunity to help build a greener and more just economy, one where we develop whole new industries in the pursuit of giving the next generation a planet worth calling home.”

Dig deeper:
Story image
Lenovo picks budding Kiwi game developer as ‘Legion Epprentice’
Lenovo has announced the winner of its Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative created to encourage budding developers wanting a career in gaming.More
Story image
Time to take responsibility: E-waste - a global crisis
e-Waste is the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fueled by consumption rates of equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard
The Aorus K1 is very comfortable for gaming and regular typing. It’s louder than a membrane keyboard, but this is a small price to pay for the positive feel of the keys.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
You will have fun customising your screen to your own preferences and adding those personal tweaks to make the Realme X3 truly your own.More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
LPM Property Management leaves Amazon S3 buckets unsecured
"We take the protection of our clients' data very seriously. That's why we promptly dealt with this issue once we were made aware of it. The data is fully protected after our external technical contractor acted to ensure it was safe. There is no evidence at all to suggest any unauthorised access."More
Story image
NZ Police & research firm caught up in data breach
The firm believes that the breach could have compromised contact details of a number of people who have had contact with the police.More
Story image
Companies' digital etiquette still a little rough around the edges
Australians are more comfortable with drinking alcohol on a video conference than other nationalities, a new survey has found.More
Story image
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Wanaka-based Oscar Hetherington won this year’s award for his seascape photo, called ‘Back Wash’. He’s the fourth consecutive Kiwi to win the grand prize – and $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear to boot.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
We take a look as Epos’ versatile open acoustic wired gaming headset.More
Story image
Spark boosts rural wireless broadband capacity to meet COVID-19 demand
Spark has boosted its rural wireless broadband capacity in a bid to meet demand following the COVID-19 lockdown.More
Story image
HP Inc pledges to eliminate 75% of single-use plastic by 2025
This transition from plastic to molded fibre has already eliminated 933 tonnes of hard-to-recycle expanded plastic foam last year, according to HP.More
Story image
Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees team up with police and NZTA to tackle texting while driving
"The reality is that phone use by drivers is commonplace in New Zealand and this is a hard behaviour to shift."More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Another great part of the design is the earbuds themselves. Most other earbuds on the market can’t be worn for more than two hours at a time because of the amount of pressure they put on ear canals. Thankfully, the JBL Tune 220 were designed with all-day wear in mind. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
Sennheiser did a great job achieving an elegant but practical design. More
Story image
Natural disasters, card fraud Kiwis’ top security concerns
A study by Unisys reveals the security concerns of Kiwi consumers in the world of COVID-19.More
Story image
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
Soul Machines has now officially joined WHO’s Access Initiative (AI) for Quitting Tobacco to help share WHO’s information during the COVID-19 pandemic and help more one billion tobacco users quit.More
Story image
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
Story image
Samsung named top brand in Asia Pacific for 9th consecutive year
Samsung was named number one across five categories in this year's Top 1000 Brands survey.More
Story image
Game review: Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)
Criterion’s Burnout Paradise gets yet another re-release, this time for the Nintendo Switch with Burnout Paradise Remastered.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A72, the budget phone with killer cameras
I never expect budget phones to come with a fast charger, but this is another area where OPPO made sure to take care of the consumer. More
Unprecedented Twitter bitcoin scam targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple
As part of the attack, the hacked accounts each tweeted a link and implored their millions of followers to send bitcoin to the address, promising to send back double the donated amount back to the sender. More
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
If you love games like Assassin’s Creed, there’s no doubt that you will fall in love with this game too. The story is also great, but the gameplay is where Ghost of Tsushima really shines. More
Microsoft to help NZ job seekers acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy
"The digital transformation of the economy is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across almost every industry and with it demand for people with digital skills."More
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
Spark announces next phase of landline voice calling upgrade, ends voice-over-copper services
"We are giving notice that we will no longer be selling PSTN services in Devonport and Miramar from mid-August."More
Hands-on review: Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive
Western Digital gives gamers a glimpse of the future today with their WD_Black P50 NVMe solid-state drive.More
Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models
The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.More
"Money grabbing, tone deaf" - Vocus, Vodafone, 2degrees slam Chorus over fibre price increases
Vocus slammed the news from Chorus that it will increase fibre prices, labelling the move as "cynical, money grabbing and unwarranted".More
Google unveils security overhaul across G Suite products
Google has announced 11 new security features across G Suite, to provide stronger security in Gmail, Meet, and Chat.More
Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.More
Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors
The new desktop offers the XPS design sensibility in a configurable desktop, and new monitors including a curved, 4K 32in UHD.More
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.More
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum One headset
The JBL Quantum One headset is a premium product that delivers excellent sound no matter what device you use it on. It’s also very comfortable and one of the best headsets I have ever used. More
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Why, in 2020, would you need a voice recorder when smartphones and laptops do the same job? We find out.More
"Tinder of real estate" - Kiwi property app launches
A new app designed to connect property sellers with potential buyers has been launched in New Zealand. More
