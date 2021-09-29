Story image
Apple
Iwork
Productivity
Apple iPhone
macOS
iPad

Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

Apple has updated its iWork suite of productivity apps with new features, enabling users to present in new ways and work with documents on the go. 

The new tools in Keynote aim to make presentations more engaging, adding the ability to show a live camera view of the presenter directly in slides. And also more collaborative with multi-presenter control. 

Pages now makes it easier to view and edit documents on the go by automatically displaying text and images in a single-column flow optimised for the iPhone. While Numbers introduces pivot tables that bring strong data analytics capabilities to iPhone, iPad and Mac.

"Whether in the office, at school or working remotely, users around the world love Keynote, Pages and Numbers for their powerful features, ease of use and seamless experience," says Apple VP of worldwide product marketing, Bob Borchers. 

"Today, we're adding even more power and capability to these apps with new productivity and collaboration features. Enabling anyone to create more personal and compelling presentations, make working with documents on iPhone a breeze, and bring full-featured pivot tables to mobile for the first time."

New Keynote presentation tools
Apple says the new Keynote tools make presentations more personal, engaging and collaborative. With the option to use the front-facing camera on iPhone, iPad and Mac, users can now add live video directly to their presentations. This allows the presenter to appear alongside the content in their slide, ideal for lectures, how-to videos and remote presentations through video conferencing apps. 

Pages experience optimised for iPhone
Pages now offers an experience Apple says will make reading and editing documents on the go better than ever. With the latest update, Screen View automatically displays text, images and other elements in a single-column, continuous flow optimised for the iPhone screen. 

Text is enlarged to improve readability, photos and drawings are sized to fit the display, and tables can be scrolled horizontally. Screen View is available for all word processing documents and doesn't require any additional setup.

Pivot tables with Numbers
Users can now quickly summarise, group and rearrange data to identify and analyse patterns and trends. Apple says creating a pivot table in Numbers is quick and intuitive. Users can easily select the data to include, choose how to group and summarise it, and access other display options from the sidebar. 

Users can visualise their pivot tables with insightful charts, share pivot data with others while keeping the source data private, and even import or export pivot tables to and from Microsoft Excel.

Keynote, Pages and Numbers also support the new translation features introduced in iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey. Users can select text and quickly see a translation, hear it read aloud, and instantly replace the selection with the translated text.
 

Related stories
A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7>>
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini>>
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems>>
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max>>
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)
Graphically, NBA 2K22 still remains to be the best looking sports game available on the market.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work
The new research digs deeper into two converging trends: The Hybrid Paradox and The Great Reshuffle.>>
Story image
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app
Upgrades to the app include new audio clips pronouncing 24,000 words in te reo Māori, as well as the ability to filter results by idioms, phrases, proverbs and loan words.>>
Story image
Hacking
Security experts weigh in on United Nations hacking breach
"This cyber attack on the United Nations demonstrates how valuable stolen credentials are to criminals.">>
Story image
Review
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)
Deathloop is a stealth-shooter sandbox of a game that you can spend hours on just experimenting and trying new things.>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple has today introduced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, redesigned inside and out. >>
Story image
Reserve Bank
Privacy Commissioner issues compliance notice to Reserve Bank following 2020 cyber attack
"It is necessary to publicly acknowledge the steps being taken by the Bank, to provide assurance to the public that these issues are being addressed," says Commissioner.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)
This PS5 Director’s Cut adds a few new features that make the game a little bit more enjoyable than the original version from two years ago.>>
Story image
Scams
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?
Consumers think banks, retailers and mobile operators need to do more to protect them and their personal information from fraudsters.>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset
The Focus 3 is certainly a very capable VR headset that’s easy to set up and comfortable to wear.>>
Story image
LEGO
Here we go! LEGO pays tribute to Super Mario 64 with a giant ? block & microscale levels
This block includes four buildable levels, and microfigures representing Mario, Princess Peach, King Bob-omb, and many others.>>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green
IT leaders have grown an environmental conscience, and a big one at that.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday announcement 'alarming'
Microsoft today pushed software updates to plug security gaps in its Windows software and related products.>>
Story image
Startup
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs
Sidehustle Ecommerce launches Sidehustle, a social marketplace app where brands and individuals can buy, sell and rent items, and find and list jobs.>>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?
The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner. VMworld is back for 2021, and this year it’s online once again.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories>>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender>>
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment>>
Story image
Apple Watch
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7>>
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks>>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products >>
Story image
VMware
Interview: Ingram Micro on why VMworld 2021 is an event not to be missed>>
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini>>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Story image
Passwords
Increased volume of cyberattacks not translating to safer password practices>>
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems>>
More stories