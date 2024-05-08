Apple's new Logic Pro powered by AI hits App Store

Apple has unveiled its cutting-edge Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11. This professional suite for songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing offers a raft of new features driven by artificial intelligence. Included in this update are Session Players, expanding the Drummer capabilities to encompass a virtual Bass Player and Keyboard Player; Stem Splitter, for separating and reworking elements of an audio recording; and ChromaGlow, designed to add instant warmth to tracks. This updated Logic Pro software will be available on the App Store from 14 May.

Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Apps Worldwide Product Marketing, said, "Logic Pro gives creatives everything they need to write, produce, and mix a great song, and our latest features take that creativity to a whole new level." He further highlighted the integration of AI in the updated Logic Pro, implying it coupled with the powerful performance of iPad, Mac, and M-series Apple silicon, the new updates provide musicians with an unparalleled music creation experience.

The advanced Session Players component utilises AI to create a personalised backing band that responds directly to feedback, with the app integrating a new Bass Player and Keyboard Player. The Bass Player function was developed in cooperation with top bass players, using sophisticated AI and sampling technologies. This allows musicians to guide performances with controls for complexity and intensity, as well as advanced parameters for slides, mutes, dead notes, and pick up hits. The Keyboard Player encompasses four different styles, accommodating various music genres and offering almost infinite variations.

Stem Splitter is an innovative solution that allows the division of almost any mixed audio recording into four distinct aspects: Drums, Bass, Vocals, and Other instruments. This separation allows for alterations in the mix, the addition of effects or new elements. Intriguingly, this recovery tool works on any recording, from old cassettes to voice memos to live performance tapes, potentially salvaging unique performances and moments of magic that could otherwise be lost.

Another addition, ChromaGlow, offers the ability to create the perfect tone by modelling the sounds generated by a selection of the world's most esteemed studio hardware. With this, users can add ultrarealistic warmth, presence, and punch to any track, choosing from modern clean sounds, vintage warmth, or more extreme styles that can be adjusted to taste.

Since its launch, Logic Pro for iPad has rapidly gained popularity among creatives. The application is specifically designed to optimise the advantages of a touch interface, transforming the iPad into an almost unlimited cache of instruments. With the power and performance of the M-series Apple silicon, musicians can complete complex multitrack projects, create custom software instrument sounds, and explore a vast collection of effects plug-ins.