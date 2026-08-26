Apple unveils M6 Mac mini with faster AI performance

Apple has unveiled a new Mac mini with M6 and M5 Pro chips, focusing on faster artificial intelligence processing in its smallest desktop computer.

The new models also bring improved graphics and storage performance, along with updated wireless and wired connectivity. Apple says the M6 version delivers up to four times faster AI performance than the previous Mac mini with M4, while the M5 Pro model targets heavier workloads such as video rendering, software development and scientific simulation.

At the entry level, the Mac mini with M6 includes a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. Apple says the chip adds Neural Accelerators in each GPU core for the first time in the Mac mini, paired with a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

That combination is designed to speed up AI-related tasks such as large language model prompt processing, while also improving spreadsheet calculations and gaming. The M6 machine starts with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 32GB.

The M5 Pro version sits above it, with up to an 18-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. It supports up to 64GB of unified memory and offers 307GB/s of memory bandwidth, aimed at users working with larger local AI models, complex 3D scenes and large research datasets.

Apple positions both systems for deskside and always-on use. The launch is also tied to macOS 27, which will add new Apple Intelligence features and Siri AI integration across the system.

Johny Srouji, chief hardware officer at Apple, described the product as an expansion of the Mac mini's role across home, studio and AI-focused workloads.

"Mac mini has always been our most versatile Mac. Whether it's being used as a home computer, powering a professional studio, or as an always-on agentic device, it's the little Mac that can do it all," Srouji said.

"Today, we're taking this versatility even further. With a more powerful CPU and graphics, Neural Accelerators in the GPU, and higher memory bandwidth, Mac mini with M6 delivers a whole new level of AI performance. And with up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, Mac mini with M5 Pro is an ultracompact powerhouse for complex pro workflows. We can't wait to see all the incredible ways people will use it next."

Performance focus

Apple provided several benchmark comparisons for the new machines. For the M6 model, it says large language model prompt processing in LM Studio is up to 13.5 times faster than on a Mac mini with M1 and up to 4.8 times faster than on an M4 version.

Spreadsheet calculations in Microsoft Excel are up to 2.3 times faster than on an M1-based Mac mini and up to 1.5 times faster than on M4, according to Apple. In gaming, the company says ray tracing performance in Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is up to twice as fast as on the M4 model.

For the M5 Pro model, Apple says LM Studio prompt processing is up to 8.5 times faster than on a Mac mini with M2 Pro and up to four times faster than on M4 Pro. It also cites rendering gains in Blender and faster image processing in Affinity compared with the earlier M2 Pro system.

The claims reflect Apple's broader push to frame on-device AI as a practical desktop workload rather than a cloud-based task. Its emphasis on local model processing, photo and video upscaling, and the ability to cluster multiple Mac mini systems suggests it is targeting developers, creative users and business customers experimenting with small-scale AI deployments.

Connectivity update

Connectivity is another focus of the refresh. Both models support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and 2.5Gb Ethernet, with a 10Gb Ethernet option available.

On the front, the machines have two USB-C ports and a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. On the back, the M6 version includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the M5 Pro model has three Thunderbolt 5 ports, plus HDMI and Ethernet.

Apple says Thunderbolt 5 allows users to link multiple Mac mini systems to run larger AI models on device. It also adds genlock support through USB-C for synchronising a display and camera, including the iPhone 17 Pro.

Software and materials

The hardware launch is closely linked to macOS 27, which Apple says will integrate Siri more deeply with Spotlight, context menus and on-screen queries through Visual Intelligence. Users will also be able to write and edit with Siri across more parts of the system, while Safari, Shortcuts and Photos gain new Apple Intelligence functions.

Apple says the new Mac mini is made with 50 per cent recycled material overall, including recycled aluminium in the enclosure and recycled rare earth elements in magnets. Its paper packaging is fibre-based and designed for home recycling.

The Mac mini has long occupied a distinct place in Apple's desktop line-up as a lower-cost, more compact alternative to larger Macs. This update keeps that format intact while shifting the marketing focus toward AI processing and continuous desktop use, rather than general computing alone.

The top-end M5 Pro model supports up to 64GB of unified memory and includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports.