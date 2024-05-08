Apple unveils redesigned iPad Air with advanced M2 chip

Apple has announced the release of its redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, notably featuring the advanced M2 chip. Now available in both sizes for the first time, this range aims to offer an impressive performance and an array of advanced capabilities, making the iPad Air more powerful and versatile than before. Credit for the device's exceptional performance is given to the M2 chip, offering even more capabilities with faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

"So many users – from students to content creators, small businesses and more – love the iPad Air for its performance, portability, and versatility, all at an affordable price. Today, iPad Air gets even better," said Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing. Advocating for the new devices, Borchers went on to describe the redesigned iPad Air, saying, "With its combination of a brilliant Liquid Retina display, the phenomenal performance of the M2 chip, incredible AI capabilities, and its colourful, portable design with support for new accessories, iPad Air is more powerful and versatile than ever."

The new iPad Air offers an exciting range of features, such as a landscape front-facing camera, faster Wi-Fi, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and the ability to employ machine learning. The 13-inch model provides more room to work, learn, and play, while the 11-inch remains highly portable. The design includes a brilliant Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life, with new finishes of blue and purple adding to the starlight and space grey options.

Further enhancing its offerings, Apple has launched various accessories to augment the user experience, such as the Apple Pencil Pro. It features advanced interactions that allow users to bring their creativity to life. The iPad Air is also compatible with the Magic Keyboard, offering a built-in trackpad and the feature of a backlit keyboard.

Moreover, the iPad Air is now equipped with faster wireless connectivity on the go, supporting Wi-Fi 6E, which provides twice the previous generation’s performance. The device also supports cellular models with 5G for quick file access, communication, and data backup on the go. iPads come with pre-installed apps like Freeform, Notes, iMovie, Photos, and GarageBand, besides the iWork suite of productivity apps. A large ecosystem of apps on the App Store also ensures that users get access to tools that cater to their productivity or creativity requirements.

Apple has also given due importance to its commitment towards the environment while designing the new iPad Air. The device uses 100% recycled aluminium, gold plating, rare earth elements in the magnets and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards. Furthermore, it conforms to Apple's high energy-efficiency standards and is devoid of harmful substances such as mercury, brominated flame retardants, and PVC.