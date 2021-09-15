Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Today

Apple has today introduced its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Both models ship with new Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120H. Apple focuses heavily on the new camera systems. The Pro camera system receives its most significant improvements to date with new ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras powered by the A15 Bionic.

These technologies enable photo capabilities not previously possible on iPhones, such as macrophotography with the new ultra-wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new wide camera. Both models now include night mode on all cameras. Video also sees enhancements with cinematic mode for depth-of-field transitions, macro video, time-lapse and slo-mo, and improved low-light performance.

"iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most Pro-iPhone line-up ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone," says Apple senior VP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak.

"The new Pro camera system offers even more pro-photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macrophotography, photographic styles, cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video.

"The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience," he says.

A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 Pro line-up features a new 5-core GPU that brings the fastest graphics performance in any smartphone, according to Apple, up to 50% faster than the leading competition. The A15 Bionic is ideal for video apps, high-performance gaming, and the new iPhone Pro camera features.

The new 6-core CPU features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores. And the new 16-core neural engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computations for third-party app experiences, as well as features like live text in-camera with iOS 15. Advancements to the next-generation ISP provide improved noise reduction and tone mapping.

The Pro line-up features a flat-edge design with a stainless steel band, a finish resistant to abrasion and corrosion, and a textured matt glass back. Both models are available in four colours, including a new sierra blue. The phones are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover exclusive to iPhone, which Apple says is tougher than any smartphone glass. The Pro line-up is designed to protect against spills from common liquids, with an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Apple says both Pro models offer all-day battery life, with iPhone 13 Pro Max offering the longest battery life ever in an iPhone. According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The customised hardware design in the iPhone 13 Pro line-up features more 5G bands. By the end of 2021, support for 5G on iPhone will double around the globe, with over 200 carriers worldwide in 60 countries and regions. Smart Data mode will intelligently conserve battery life by automatically shifting iPhone to LTE when 5G speeds aren't needed.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are designed to minimise their impact on the environment, including the use of 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe, 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and the solder of the battery management unit. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic.

Availability

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and all-new 1TB storage options.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at NZ$1,799, and iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at NZ$1,999.

iOS 15 will be available as a free software update from Monday, 20 September.

Pre-orders begin Saturday, 18 September, with availability beginning Friday, 24 September.

