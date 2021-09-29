Story image
Data breach
Retail
Retailers

Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach

By Sara Barker, Today

Lower Hutt-based technology retailer Aquila Technology has confirmed the company has been affected by a data breach, which may have compromised customers’ personal and credit card information.

Aquila Technology sells PCs and accessories, mobile phones, business communications equipment, consumables and other technology products. In an email sent to customers this afternoon, the company says the cause of the breach is under investigation.

The email states,

“We value your business and respect the privacy of your information, which is why as a precautionary measure, we are writing to let you know about a data security incident that may involve your personal information.

"We recently became aware of a security breach to our website and have been working with a cyber security expert to determine the cause and extent. The data accessed may have included personal information such as personal or credit card information.

"Aquila Technology values your privacy and deeply regrets that this incident has occurred. We have already taken steps to implement additional security measures designed to prevent a recurrence of such an attack, and to protect the privacy of our valued customers.

"We are also working closely with our bank and credit card issuers and have notified the Privacy Commissioner to ensure the incident is properly addressed. If by chance your card information has been compromised by this breach, then your bank will be in touch with you directly.

"As a precaution, we recommend resetting your Aquilatech password using the Forgot Password feature on our website. And doing the same on any other website on which you suspect that you have used the same password. [...]

"For further information or assistance please contact us during regular business hours or simply reply with your query, and we will respond to you asap [sic]."

Aquila Technology told Techday, "We are in the process of advising all past & present customers with the information that was posted to Geekzone."

