f5-nz logo
Story image

Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ

21 Jan 2021
Sara Barker
Share:

The newest product in the range of Arlo’s popular Ultra security camera range is now available in New Zealand. The Arlo Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera system is a security system designed to provide peace of mind, and to hopefully prevent thieves or prowlers from even trying anything dodgy.

The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, an integrated spotlight, colour night vision, and compatibility with platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant.

There is also the ability to blast a smart siren (automatically triggered or manually triggered through the app), which would give any unwanted visitors a bit of a scare, plus two-way audio which means you can listen and speak to prowlers at the same time.  If nothing else, knowing someone is watching is a good way to get people off your property.

The products also come with a three month Arlo Smart software trial, which is an AI-based subscription service. Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling cloud storage of 4K HD video recordings, and users can choose customisable notifications. The app offers a bunch of other options like camera adjustment or access to recordings on the cloud.

A statement from Arlo’s APAC vice president and managing director Brad Little says, “Peace of mind should come without compromise which is why we continue to innovate the industry-leading products within the Arlo ecosystem. The Ultra 2 offers enhancements that improve upon its already best-in-class predecessor, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs."

“Ultra 2 expands placement options with enhanced range and connectivity together with an award-winning, wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and of course, customised Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app, enabling users to confidently take control of their security."

Pricing for the Arlo Ultra 2 starts at $1099 for the two-camera kit, $1499 for the three-camera kit, and $500 for an Ultra 2 add-on camera.

The full list of features:

  • 4K Video with HDR: Zoom in to see sharp details with 4K and HDR advanced image quality technologies
  • Auto Zoom and Tracking: Auto-focus on moving objects with clarity and detail
  • 180-Degree Viewing Angle: See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction to reduce the fish-eye effect
  • Premium Two-Way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors with crystal-clear, two-way audio that reduces wind and noise
  • Integrated Spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests
  • Built-In Smart Siren: Automatically triggered by motion or audio, or manually triggered via the Arlo App for added protection
  • Colour Night Vision: See what’s lurking with colour night vision allowing you to see video in colour rather than traditional black and white
  • Enhanced Range: Improved range and connectivity offer maximum flexibility, expanding placement options beyond traditional cameras that require an outlet
  • Weather-Resistant Design: Built to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun for seamless installation anywhere
  • Rechargeable Battery: Wire-free design boasts up to six months of battery life on one charge
  • Advanced SmartHub: Connect with other smart home devices for simplified management
  • Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control.

Related stories:
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
Hands-on review: Opkix One waterproof HD micro-camera
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Dig deeper:
Arlo Camera Home security
Story image
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Story image
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
Story image
How the editorial team works at Techday: Our tips for you
Preparing your releases in a particular way will not only make our lives easier, but improve the chances of your lead being picked among the masses.More
Story image
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Story image
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Story image
Sky confirms Vocus as a key service partner for Sky Broadband
"It’s exciting to see our Sky Broadband project take shape as we roll out customer trials with the support of a great partner like Vocus."More
Story image
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Story image
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
Story image
How the editorial team works at Techday: Our tips for you
Preparing your releases in a particular way will not only make our lives easier, but improve the chances of your lead being picked among the masses.More
Story image
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Story image
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Story image
Sky confirms Vocus as a key service partner for Sky Broadband
"It’s exciting to see our Sky Broadband project take shape as we roll out customer trials with the support of a great partner like Vocus."More
Story image
New Zealanders headed online for Christmas shopping - study
"We've certainly noticed a big change in how consumers are shopping."More
Story image
Christmas tech gifts pose cybersecurity risks - ProofPoint
Fraudsters are targeting last-minute Christmas shoppers via email and hackers are targeting electronic devices that feature on many wish lists.More
Story image
Price of Bitcoin reaches all-time high in 2020
Bitcoin's epic bull run is backed by strong investor interest, according to new research from analyst firm GlobalData.More
Story image
Zoom lifts 40-minute limit on free accounts for the holidays
"COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same.'More
Story image
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”More
Story image
Top Trade Me listings of 2020 revealed
Trade Me’s top Marketplace listings of 2020 were inspired by COVID-19.More
Story image
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
‘Wall to wall’ - that’s how Vodafone is describing its latest home internet offering, which is essentially a mesh network that aims to provide internet in every corner of the house.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ clocks record data usage for New Year’s Eve
Over this New Year’s Eve, New Zealanders around the country consumed mobile data in staggering numbers, according to local telco Vodafone NZ. More
Story image
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook
"Nothing is truly free, and, unfortunately, the current business model for free services means that, essentially, we pay with our data."More
Story image
Samsung debuts Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
The company has revamped the design of the phones from their predecessors, updated camera arrays and features, and debuted new processors — and all are 5G capable.More
Story image
Hackers in your bedroom: Hackers targeting smart sex toys
A group of researchers reported vulnerabilities in an internet-enabled male chastity cage. More
Story image
Women in tech: Broken rung constrains progress
While the glass ceiling is cracking, the progress is constrained by a broken rung.More
Story image
Trump social media ban too little, too late
"Big Tech has made mega profits by turning a blind eye to the true extent of misinformation on their platforms."More
Story image
Smartphone addiction endangering health - study
Young people aged 18 to 25 had the highest level of nomophobia and males were almost twice as likely to engage in dangerous use than females. More
Story image
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging."More
Story image
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
The new 4K NVR Enforcer Kit was named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honouree.More
Story image
New year, time to update your passwords
The most popular passwords of 2020 were easy-to-guess number combinations, such as 123456, the word password, qwerty, iloveyou, and other uncomplicated options.More
Story image
Ministry of Health successfully completes COVID-19 tracing technology trial
The New Zealand Ministry of Health, the New Zealand Government's principal advisor on health and disability, completed the community-led Bluetooth contact tracing technology trial in Rotorua.More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode
 Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.More
Story image
Govt supports seniors to embrace technology
Investment in digital literacy training for seniors has led to more than 250 people participating so far, helping them stay connected, the Government says.More
Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor
Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. More
Cybercriminals target COVID-19 vaccine - report
Attackers did not spare clinics where COVID-19 patients were being treated or pharmaceutical sites where vaccine research was being conducted.More
ComCom warns Noel Leeming Group over delivery representations during COVID
"It should have taken a more cautious approach to representations it made about product availability and delivery time frames."More
DLC review – Nioh 2: The First Samurai
If you loved the base game of Nioh 2, the DLC packs are worth buying if you want more of a decent challenge. Avoid the DLC though if you haven’t finished playing the main game yet!More
Times Square brings New Year's Eve to homes around the globe
Organisers of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration are bringing the world's biggest party to homes around the world, live and direct from Times Square. More
Hands-on review: SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
SanDisk’s Extreme Pro portable SSD promises a fast and light way of carrying about huge amounts of data.More
Game review: Deliver Us The Moon (PC)
Dutch developer, KeokeN Interactive, with their first game, Deliver Us The Moon, invites players on a solitary journey to the lunar surface in order to solve a mystery.More
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Chch offers start-up support for COVID-19 impacted jobseekers
Residents of Christchurch, Selwyn and Ashburton who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are invited to submit their start-up ideas to a new programme.More
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
The latency and availability issues present in online gaming, in particular, presented an attractive target to attackers, in addition to the enduring popularity of gaming in the era of COVID-19.More
Almost half of remote workers report decrease in productivity
"The many changes imposed by the pandemic are acting as another challenge to the 9-to-5 workday model, which was already under threat before the pandemic."More
Scammers target victims using COVID vaccine news
Security experts are warning consumers to watch for phishing attempts linked to vaccine news. More
Kiwi tech sector grows, boosted by game development and local IT companies
“We are seeing sectors like the game developers growing exports at exponential rates, local IT companies working through the night helping other sectors rapidly become more digital."More
New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network
The record, 5Gbps for a single smartphone, was announced today by Telstra in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm.More
E-commerce accounts for over a third of total retail sales
A greater use of AI assistance and a huge increase in mobile phone shopping is in store over the next year.More
Online traffic surges as Kiwis head online over festive season - Vodafone
“We’ve been expecting internet traffic to spike this Christmas, as people stay connected to friends and whānau using digital tools especially while the borders are closed, but this large growth is still mind-blowing."More
Majority of professionals believe employers should require proof of COVID vaccination
New research has revealed 67% of professionals believe employers should require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before returning to the office.More
Emotet remains leading malware in global threat index
The malware has impacted 7% of organisations globally, following a spam campaign which targeted more than 100,000 users per day during the holiday season.More
More stories