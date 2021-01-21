Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ

The newest product in the range of Arlo’s popular Ultra security camera range is now available in New Zealand. The Arlo Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera system is a security system designed to provide peace of mind, and to hopefully prevent thieves or prowlers from even trying anything dodgy.

The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, an integrated spotlight, colour night vision, and compatibility with platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant.

There is also the ability to blast a smart siren (automatically triggered or manually triggered through the app), which would give any unwanted visitors a bit of a scare, plus two-way audio which means you can listen and speak to prowlers at the same time. If nothing else, knowing someone is watching is a good way to get people off your property.

The products also come with a three month Arlo Smart software trial, which is an AI-based subscription service. Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling cloud storage of 4K HD video recordings, and users can choose customisable notifications. The app offers a bunch of other options like camera adjustment or access to recordings on the cloud.

A statement from Arlo’s APAC vice president and managing director Brad Little says, “Peace of mind should come without compromise which is why we continue to innovate the industry-leading products within the Arlo ecosystem. The Ultra 2 offers enhancements that improve upon its already best-in-class predecessor, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs."

“Ultra 2 expands placement options with enhanced range and connectivity together with an award-winning, wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and of course, customised Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app, enabling users to confidently take control of their security."

Pricing for the Arlo Ultra 2 starts at $1099 for the two-camera kit, $1499 for the three-camera kit, and $500 for an Ultra 2 add-on camera.

The full list of features: