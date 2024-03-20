ASUS ROG Phone 8 series debuts in Australia & New Zealand

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the availability of its all-new ROG Phone 8 series in Australia and New Zealand. On sale from March 8 and March 13, respectively, the series marks a significant shift for the company as it moves to redefine mobile gaming excellence. The ROG Phone 8 series has been redesigned as a premium mobile device catering not just to gamers but also to those seeking power, design, and practicality in their everyday smartphone use.

The redesigned smartphone series features a range of enhanced gaming-friendly, AI-powered functionalities. Gaming credentials have been retained while broadening appeal with a leaner, lighter body, unchanged performance levels, and thinner bezels. These elements combine to position the device as a statement of sophistication and power in the premium device market.

The phone's high calibre is embodied by its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, supported by 8533 Mbps LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which allows for unmatched performance levels. The device also boasts the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, which elevate graphics, increase speeds, and provide a desktop-level gaming experience on the ROG Phone 8. These upgrades make the phone a first in terms of supporting and showcasing optimised Unreal Engine 5 Lumen running on mobile.

The ROG Phone 8 offers an uncompromised performance by introducing features like the Rapid-Cooling Conductor design and AeroActive Cooler X clip-on cooler. With these features, the phone responds more effectively to the heat generated during extended gaming sessions. To top it off, this is the world's first IP68-compliant gaming smartphone, offering resistance to dust and water.

The 6.78" flexible AMOLED display on the ROG Phone 8 Pro series uses LTPO technology, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate to reduce power consumption based on the task. The series utilises a tri-camera system, allowing for crystal-clear outdoor recordings or the capture of high-fidelity 3D Surround spatial audio.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the ROG Phone 8 series is equipped with four gaming-friendly AI features. Background Mode allows gamers to effortlessly shift a game to the background, while X Capture captures key moments. The intuitive AI Grabber for text capture and X Sense further enrich the gaming experience. The series also includes unique, customisable elements, including the Aura RGB Lighting logo and Anime Vision Mini-LED display, which allow owners to express their individuality and creativity.

With its groundbreaking features and cutting-edge technology, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 series sets a new standard for mobile gaming excellence and premium smartphone experiences. Offering unparalleled performance, innovative cooling solutions, and advanced gaming-friendly AI features, these devices cater to the needs of both gamers and smartphone enthusiasts alike.

With its sleek design, powerful specifications, and customisable elements, the ROG Phone 8 series stands as a testament to ASUS's commitment to redefining the boundaries of mobile gaming and elevating the smartphone industry.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition is priced at AUD $2,499 / NZD $2,749, the ROG Phone 8 Pro at AUD $1,999 / NZD $2,199, and the ROG Phone 8 at AUD $1,799 / NZD $1,949.