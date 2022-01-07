ASUS showcases latest lineup at the Incredible Unfolds virtual launch event

Yesterday

ASUS has announced its latest lineup at the Incredible Unfolds virtual launch event, including the foldable Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and the commemorative Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition.

The launch event also showcased Zenbook 14 OLED, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5, the ExpertBook B5 series laptops, the ProArt Display PA169CDV with Wacom EMR technology for giving interactive experiences to professional creators via ASUS ProArt Pen, and the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Dash F15 gaming laptops.

"ASUS has always been about the incredible," says ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu. "And we're proud of our ability to offer solutions to people everywhere, from business users to creators, gamers and more."

ASUS says it's evolving the PC for a hybrid world, where computing is ubiquitous, and everyone is always-on, always-mobile, and always moving across devices and contexts. It says the new Zenbook lineup has been created for increasingly tech-savvy users who need ever-faster and more powerful devices.

The new solutions feature the latest 12th Generation Intel Core processors and are all housed in portable, thin and light form factors.

"12th Gen Intel Core processors and the Intel Evo platform deliver leadership performance, connectivity and PC innovations, enabling the verified experiences people want across various segments," says Intel executive VP and general manager of Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

"Our joint platform effort with ASUS to partner on this innovation elevates the laptop experience with infinite possibilities."

During the launch event, ASUS also announced new designs for the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Zenbook 14 OLED. Select new laptops from the Zenbook family, such as Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and Zenbook 14 OLED, will feature a refreshed ASUS Monogram based on the visual concept of the ASUS 30th anniversary emblem.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702)

ASUS has worked closely with Intel and BOE Technology Group to release the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. It has two sizes of OLED display in one device; a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen folds in the middle to create two 3:2 12.5-inch 1920 x 1280 displays. Combined with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, ASUS says the folding design provides multiple modes - PC, laptop, tablet, on-screen keyboard, book, and extend.

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401)

The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is a special-edition laptop built to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ASUS P6300 laptop's 600-day space mission and represent the ASUS 'In Search of Incredible' brand spirit.

It has unique space-themed design details and is finished in a special Zero-G Titanium colour. ASUS says the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition celebrates a key milestone in the history of ASUS laptops. Exclusive to the Space Edition is its futuristic ZenVision, a 3.5-inch OLED companion display mounted externally on the lid that can show customisable messages and animations.

The Space Edition complies with the ultra-tough US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A testing protocols, so it can withstand extreme temperatures vibration when operational.

Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

The new Zenbook 14 OLED is a lightweight 14-inch laptop. The latest generation introduces a modern look and feel to the Zenbook series, with a new lid design and two new colour options: Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601)

ASUS says the new Chromebook Flip empowers modern work, learning and entertainment. Its 360° ErgoLift hinge can adjust the three-sided 16-inch NanoEdge display to any angle. The panel offers a 16:10 aspect ratio for a boost in vertical space compared with 16:9 panels, and an 87% screen-to-body ratio further augments immersive viewing.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 series (B5402C and B5402F)

ASUS ExpertBook B5 is an ultralight laptop series available in traditional clamshell and 360° convertible forms. The new ExpertBook B5 (B5402C) and ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5402F) models feature 14-inch displays - complementing the existing popular 13-inch B5 models.

B5 Flip's 360°-flippable hinge enables it to be used from Tent to Tablet mode for instant collaboration, sharing content or presentations. An optional garaged stylus is available.

ASUS ProArt Display PA169CDV

ASUS ProArt Display PA169CDV is a 15.6-inch 4K UHD IPS display that includes Wacom EMR technology for compatibility with the bundled ProArt Pen. Built for professional creatives, it has 4K resolution and targets the specifications for DisplayHDR 400 certification. Its new design includes two kickstands for versatile use - the upper kickstand tilts PA169CDV slightly for drawing and sketching, while the lower kickstand props it up to an ideal angle for use as a secondary display.

PA169CDV is PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified, making it the first portable monitor that is dual certified. It is factory pre-calibrated to Delta E < 2 colour difference and features 10-bit colour, 100% sRGB and 100% Rec.709 colour gamut.

ProArt Pen uses Wacom EMR technology to provide a natural handwriting feel. The lightweight pen is battery-free and is compatible with ASUS Dial, giving users shortcuts when working with supported Adobe software.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and F17

TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops offer the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU with 140 W max TGP.

TUF Dash F15

Originally launched in 2021, TUF Dash was created to present a thin and light form factor infused with TUF Gaming DNA. Continuing this legacy, TUF Dash F15 - the 2022 model - has been updated and upgraded with the latest hardware while keeping the thickness of the chassis under 20 mm.