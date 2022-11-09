Avaya showcases metaverse tech at Gartner’s symposium

Avaya has demonstrated how its customers can propel themselves into the metaverse with a technology demonstration that extends contact centre capabilities into the new virtual territory.

Shown at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, Avaya’s Metaverse Experience concept builds the link between the metaverse and the real world.

Through a range of customer journeys, it demonstrates how organisations can extend their contact centre capabilities into the metaverse using the Avaya Experience Platform. This demo shows the art of the possible, where businesses can imagine how their contact centre agents can support and interact with customers within the virtual world.

As outlined at the Gartner at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, the metaverse provides innovative new opportunities and business models, allowing businesses to extend digital business to be persistent, decentralised, collaborative and interoperable.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives.

“For Avaya, bringing the metaverse into its contact centre wasn't a complicated process. The company just sees it as another channel because the Avaya Experience Platform is fully cloud-native and designed to be open. As a result, Avaya customers can experiment with the metaverse and add contact centre capabilities without having to bring in a new platform or go through a major upgrade," says Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research.



The Metaverse Experience is one of several concepts being demonstrated by Avaya at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, where the company is showcasing solutions that enable organisations to turn every moment with customers into momentum for their businesses.

The use cases demonstrate how the Avaya Experience Platform can deliver seamless customer and employee experiences without requiring rip-and-replace technology refreshes that disrupt existing operations.

It illustrates how companies can extend their contact centres into the metaverse and leverage advanced AI innovations without impacting their existing contact centre investments.

“Organisations are competing in an experience economy, and they need advanced features and capabilities to deliver the experiences that their customers and employees demand. But they also need a migration path to rolling out these capabilities that does not involve the disruptive ripping and replacing of existing technology,” says Yaser Alzubaidi, Vice President, Specialists Organisation, Avaya International.

“With the Avaya Experience Platform, we are bringing this ability to life. The Metaverse Experience concept is a prime example of what you can achieve with such a platform.”

Along with metaverse integration, Avaya's booth at the Symposium/Xpo also demonstrated solutions for automation, AI-infused digital marketing technologies, and AI analytics.

“Regardless of where our customers are in their transformation journey, improving workflows with automation leads to better customer experiences and business results. Our clients can expand their contact centre capabilities by bringing AI-infused digital marketing technologies with powerful analytics. The clients can learn how using facial biometrics, chatbots, speech analytics, and conversational AI can improve your customer experience,” says Ahmed Helmy, Global General Manager, CcaaS, Avaya.