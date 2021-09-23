Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
Data Centre
Data centre expansion
Data centre opening

AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland

By Nick Forrester, Today

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has committed to opening a data centre region in Aotearoa, investing NZ$7.5 billion into a project that it says will create 1,000 new jobs.

Based in Auckland, the new AWS Asia Pacific region will be owned and operated by a ‘local AWS entity in New Zealand. AWS’s investment will help organisations, developers and the public sector to run applications using data centres based within the country. 

The company estimates that, over the next 15 years, the new infrastructure region will add over $10 billion to Aotearoa’s GDP. The $7.5 billion investment will cover the construction and fitting out of the data centres and salaries.

“AWS supports thousands of organisations across New Zealand in their drive to innovate, succeed, and grow globally,” says AWS chief executive officer Adam Selipsky.

AWS Cloud technology is providing new ways for government to further engage with citizens, for enterprises to innovate for their next phase of growth, and for entrepreneurs to build businesses and compete on a global scale.”

Selipsky says the move reflects a ‘deep and long-term’ commitment to investing in New Zealand.

“We are excited to build new world-class infrastructure locally, train New Zealanders with in-demand digital skills, and continue to help local organisations deliver applications that accelerate digital transformation and fuel economic growth.”

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications David Clark says Amazon’s investment provides ‘a vote of confidence in the direction of New Zealand’s economic recovery’.

“Our economic stability continues to create appealing investment opportunities despite the challenges facing all communities and businesses around the world,” Clark said in a statement.

"This will create job opportunities for industries like our construction sector, and bring long term benefits as we see the ICT sector and local innovators significantly grow into the future.  

“We may be a small, island nation a long way from traditional markets, but the borderless digital world continues to present us with new innovative economic opportunities.”

The new data centre region will allow for lower latency across the country and enable local customers with data residency preferences to securely store data in Aotearoa. This, AWS says, will lead to economic benefits like new employment and sales for the data centre supply chain and related sectors.

Many of Aotearoa’s largest companies leverage AWS to run their applications and workloads, including ANZ, Air New Zealand, TVNZ, Xero and Te Tāhū o te Ture Ministry of Justice. Executives from these companies welcomed the news upon its announcement.

“Air New Zealand strives to connect New Zealanders to each other and New Zealand to the world, and we aim to be the world’s leading digital airline by providing a seamless digital experience from the moment customers start planning their trip until after they return home,” says Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran.

“The new AWS infrastructure will help us deliver on our vision, provide customers even faster access to all our services, and underpin our delivery of a best-in-class digital experience to Kiwis for many years to come.”

ANZ CIO for New Zealand and Pacific Michael Bullock says he’s delighted to see AWS’ investment in New Zealand.

“This investment demonstrates AWS’s continuing commitment to its customers and to the New Zealand economy as a whole, while providing access to world-class cloud computing infrastructure that will meet our customers’ data sovereignty preferences and desire for innovation,” says Bullock.

Related stories
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment>>
AWS launches Amazon Location Service>>
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider>>
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year>>
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres>>
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
AMD
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU
AMD introduces the baby of the bunch with the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card designed for gaming at 1080 HD resolution.>>
Story image
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app
Upgrades to the app include new audio clips pronouncing 24,000 words in te reo Māori, as well as the ability to filter results by idioms, phrases, proverbs and loan words.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work
The new research digs deeper into two converging trends: The Hybrid Paradox and The Great Reshuffle.>>
Story image
A/V security
25 years since the first network security camera
Axis Communications celebrates the 25th anniversary of the network IP camera.>>
Story image
Cyber espionage
Android espionage: ESET uncovers BladeHawk campaign via Facebook
ESET researchers have investigated a targeted mobile espionage campaign against the Kurdish ethnic group. >>
Story image
Augmented Reality
New remote tech support solution using live AR overlays
ABB Electrification's Service business has announced new solutions that provide interactive remote support using immersive extended reality. >>
Story image
Reserve Bank
Privacy Commissioner issues compliance notice to Reserve Bank following 2020 cyber attack
"It is necessary to publicly acknowledge the steps being taken by the Bank, to provide assurance to the public that these issues are being addressed," says Commissioner.>>
Link image
Multi Cloud
VMware’s premier event invites you to imagine the future of multi-cloud
VMworld is back for 2021. Hear from VMware executives, partners and customers, as well as special guests Michael J. Fox and Will Smith, who invite you to do one simple thing: “Imagine That!” Register now.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup
Vodafone New Zealand has unveiled a new business marketplace for New Zealand business owners to purchasing different top-tier software solutions.>>
Story image
Hacking
Security experts weigh in on United Nations hacking breach
"This cyber attack on the United Nations demonstrates how valuable stolen credentials are to criminals.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann Xtreem Security Camera
Overall, the Swann Xtreem Security Camera is a robust unit, unlike some of the more plasticky consumer video cameras out there.>>
Story image
Space
Microsoft partnership to explore how cloud, AI and machine learning can be used in space
Project AI Off Earth will focus on the cutting edge of innovation in space.>>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?
The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner. VMworld is back for 2021, and this year it’s online once again.>>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year
Apple is once again stealing the limelight with its 2021 range of iPads, iPhones, and the Apple Watch. We take a look at the iPad and iPad mini.>>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes
The vulnerabilities currently putting Azure customers at risk are just the latest in a staggering number of crippling threats in internet software.>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment>>
Story image
LEGO
Here we go! LEGO pays tribute to Super Mario 64 with a giant ? block & microscale levels>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Voyager
Broadband and voice solutions help New Zealand escape rooms thrive>>
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems>>
Story image
Ransomware
Infamous criminal ransomware group REvil is back>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday announcement 'alarming'>>
Story image
Startup
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report>>
Story image
Kiwibank
Unplanned outages cause Kiwibank to go offline for second time in three days>>
Story image
Android
Misconfiguration sees Android user data at risk of being exposed>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)>>
Story image
Whatsapp
WhatsApp security vulnerability could have exploited two billions users>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Bose is back with the QuietComfort 45 headphones>>
Story image
Google
Google says NZ's lack of cybersecurity knowledge is putting users at risk>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Widespread internet outages affect users across NZ>>
More stories