FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

AWS launches Amazon Location Service

02 Jun 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Amazon Web Services has announced the general availability of Amazon Location Service, a new service designed to make it easier and more cost-effective for customers to add location functionality to their applications without compromising on user privacy or data security. 

With Amazon Location Service, customers can embed location functionality in their applications using data from location-based service providers Esri and HERE Technologies to provide maps, points of interest, geocoding (converting location information to a point on a map), route planning, geofencing (creating virtual perimeters), or asset tracking. 

“Our customers are excited to use location data to take advantage of the explosion of connected devices available today,” says Bill Vass, VP of Technology, AWS. 

“With built-in support for tracking and geofencing and a number of use cases that are as low as 1/10th the cost of the most common LBS providers, Amazon Location Service is pretty compelling for any company that wants to bring location functionality to their application using a fully managed AWS service built with the highest standards for privacy and data security," he says.

According to AWS, Amazon Location Service is as low as 1/10th the cost of the most common LBS providers, and customers pay only for the number of user requests, assets tracked, or devices managed. 

Location data is vital for companies of all sizes and across every industry to support a range of use cases (e.g. asset tracking, route planning, and location-based marketing experiences) that rely on the explosion of connected devices in the world. However, due to privacy and security compromises, cost-prohibitive pricing, and a difficult integration process, many companies face significant barriers when integrating location functionality into their applications. 

For example, some LBS providers impose licensing terms that give the LBS provider the rights to access, use, and commercialise a customer’s location data (e.g. the position of users, facilities, or vehicles). Additionally, the pricing from LBS providers often makes it too expensive for customers to use location functionality in all of the ways a customer may want to use it. 

Even when the licensing terms and price are less prohibitive, onboarding an LBS provider requires customers to invest significant resources integrating data and building supporting tools before using the provider’s location data in an application. 

For more advanced use cases like asset tracking or geofencing, a customer may need to build the solution from scratch, which can add months of development time. 

Furthermore, some customers may want to use an additional provider for a specific application or region, but this requires customers to invest additional resources in onboarding the new provider and integrating that provider into the application, which increases the cost and complexity of the application.

According to AWS, Amazon Location Service eliminates the complexity of adding location functionality to an application by providing a single, managed service that lets customers control what access providers have to a customer’s confidential data, cost-effectively implement location-based features, and easily integrate data from proven LBS providers Esri and HERE Technologies into their applications. 

Built with user privacy and data security top of mind, Amazon Location Service gives customers complete control of their location data. 

Amazon Location Service removes customer metadata and account information from queries before they are sent to an LBS provider, and sensitive tracking and geofencing information never leaves a customer’s AWS account (unless they choose to share it). 

Additionally, the Amazon Location Service licensing terms do not grant Amazon or third parties the rights to sell or use a customer’s location data for advertising.

Amazon Location Service is as low as 1/10th the cost for geocoding and routing, and a fraction of the cost for most mapping use cases, when compared to the most common LBS providers. 

Additionally, Amazon Location Service has built-in tracking and geofencing capabilities, so customers do not need to spend resources building their own solutions and can instead focus on building their application. 

The service comes fully integrated with Amazon CloudWatch, AWS CloudTrail, and Amazon EventBridge, so customers can easily view monitoring, management, and log data, and can trigger actions based on events (e.g. when a device enters or exits a geofence or when a vehicle arrives at its destination). It also integrates with AWS security services, including AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Amazon Cognito, so customers can reduce system complexity and maintain consistent security practices with identity management and authentication tools that work across administrators and end-users. 

Amazon Location Service provides a single API that works across LBS providers and allows customers to switch between providers easily based on their specific use case or region, without needing to onboard new vendors or set up separate supporting infrastructure.

Related stories:
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
LPM Property Management leaves Amazon S3 buckets unsecured
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
'They don't make things like they used to' - why devices aren't built to last
Dig deeper:
Amazon Web Services / AWS Digital Devices Geolocation
Story image
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ
With the recent announcement of the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus VR headset, Techday’s Darren Price chatted with HTC country manager for A/NZ Thomas Dexmier.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. More
Story image
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Nanoleaf has done a great job making smart lighting accessible to everyday users. More
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
Encrypted chat apps doubling as illegal marketplaces
Encrypted chat apps are doubling as illegal marketplaces as criminals utilise them to sell illegal goods without fear of content moderation.More
Story image
Mobile app developers potentially expose personal data of 100 million Android users
Application developers have left their data and millions of users’ private information exposed by not following best practices.More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps
Google Workspace is forging ahead with its vision to build the future of work, and it will do so by putting collaboration at the centre of every experience.More
Story image
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
Story image
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset
It may not be cheap, but it should be very appealing for gamers wanting the very best VR experience.More
Story image
Microsoft NZ launches new Teams features
"The personal features in Teams will provide users the ability to better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online." More
Story image
New Zealand and NASA partner up, allowing Aotearoa to grow space industry, minister says
New Zealand and NASA have partnered up under the multi-lateral Artemis Accords, in an effort to enhance space exploration efforts. More
Story image
UPDATED: IT systems down at Waikato Hospital & DHB, 'cybersecurity incident' confirmed
Waikato Hospital has this morning begun turning outpatients away from scheduled bookings after a major outage affecting its IT and phone systems.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G
These mid-range models offer an economical alternative to some of their higher-priced competition.More
Story image
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing."More
Story image
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer
In a first for Kiwi consumers, the new phone comes with a three-year warranty in addition to a three-day battery life.More
Story image
Remote working success will depend on how business embraces flexibility
Much of the success of a remote working culture will depend on how companies embrace flexibility to transition into a new operating environment and not revert to how things were pre-2020.More
Story image
Orcon launches 8Gbps broadband plan
"8Gbps is 80 times faster than our standard 100Mbps plan. This is new territory for New Zealand broadband users."More
Story image
Android stalkerware on the rise
"Searching for these tools online is not difficult at all; you do not have to browse underground websites."More
Story image
Game review: Days Gone (PC)
Another former Sony PlayStation exclusive makes its way over to PC, this time it is the zombie action game, Days Gone.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds
Skullcandy presents its Dime wireless earbuds, designed to sound great but without breaking the bank.More
Story image
AI to predict future of transport
A new project plans to use artificial intelligence to predict traffic congestion in a bid to optimise traffic in larger cities and improve road safety. More
Story image
Gender inequality still remains in tech sector as women struggle to secure roles
"It's great to see an uptake in students pursuing a career in tech, however with females finding it harder to secure their first tech roles, it's clear that gender disparities remain."More
Story image
Intel announces two new 11th Gen processors
Intel has announced the addition of two new processors for thin and light laptops to its lineup of 11th Gen U-Series Intel Core processors.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card
After years of worshipping at the altar of Nvidia’s team green, Darren Price may be starting to see red with AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU.More
Story image
The HTC VR legacy - the past, present, and future of Vive
It’s amazing to think that just six years ago, virtual reality was really still just a promise. More
Story image
Orcon scraps business & residential internet plans for more 'tailored' approach
The strategy overhaul is part of what Orcon is calling ‘the future of working and home connectivity in mind'.More
Story image
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus
The estimated price-quality path for Chorus announced for consultation would cap Chorus revenues for three years from 1 January 2022 at $689 million in 2022, rising to $786 million in 2024.More
Story image
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Corporate scandals, misinformation disestablish public trust
Brand loyalty is up for grabs as a slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilised public trust in many traditional institutions.More
Police drone data risks ending up on servers Chinese government can access - reports
Police drones are at risk of the data they gather ending up in cloud servers the Chinese government can access, but this can be managed, and the benefits outweigh the risks.More
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech
The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels, IDC finds.More
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report 
Marketing analytics platform Adjust has released a new report that finds mobile app growth is up by 31% in 2021.More
Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)
Veteran motorcycling game developer, Milestone, presents this year’s iteration of its official MotoGP game, MotoGP 21.More
Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G
The race is on for OEMs to find a level of differentiation in their flagship portfolios to help boost margins and improve market share.More
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks
Many breaches result from inadequate security hygiene and a lack of attention to detail.More
And... action! How NZ firm Wipster transformed Microsoft's video production
"Although our own technology allows us to share videos, we had no easy way of identifying and communicating exactly the changes we wanted."More
Mobile consumers demand assurance as they plan upgrades to 5G
"Operators, retailers and OEMs will need to build their trust by providing assurances in data protection and device care throughout the customer journey."More
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Those of us who equate big sound with big speakers will be pleasantly surprised by the Go 3.More
See all stories