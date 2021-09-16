AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment
Amazon Web Services has announced it is undergoing a corporate reorganisation that proposes Amazon Web Services New Zealand Limited will replace Amazon Web Services, Inc.
The move will also see Amazon Web Services New Zealand Limited be appointed as the reseller of AWS cloud services for accounts based in New Zealand.
The company has not confirmed a specific date for the launch.
Accounts that have been identified as based in New Zealand will purchase services from AWS New Zealand instead of AWS Inc. at launch.
In a letter to clients, the tech giant says there are several steps people must do to prepare for the switch:
If you are a business/government entity, please visit the Tax Settings page of the AWS Billing Dashboard and update your New Zealand Business Number and other tax information. If you are an individual or have a non-business account, please check that your billing and/or contact address is up to date.
How this affects you
The AWS Customer Agreement or other agreement with AWS Inc. governing your use of AWS cloud services, will be replaced with a new AWS Customer Agreement or other agreement (as applicable) with AWS New Zealand as your AWS Contracting Party for your account(s) based in New Zealand.
- Your continued use of AWS cloud services after the change will constitute your acceptance of the new agreement.
- All AWS cloud services will continue to be available during this launch.
- Your content, configurations, access rights, and security settings will remain the same.
- Pricing will remain in US dollar and offers will remain the same as those that are offered by AWS Inc.
- If you pay by credit card, you will pay in New Zealand dollar by default. If you pay by invoice, you will have the option to pay in either New Zealand dollar or US dollar.
- Amazon Connect, Amazon Pinpoint, Amazon SNS, Amazon SES and Amazon Chime services will be sold by AWS New Zealand, except for PSTN-related features which will continue to be sold by AMCS LLC and invoiced by AWS Inc.
- You will be invoiced by AWS New Zealand for purchases made from AWS New Zealand. For any purchases from AMCS LLC or AWS Inc., customers will continue to get invoices from AWS Inc. Customers that previously received commercial invoice documents and tax invoices separately will now receive one tax compliant invoice instead.
- All customers with accounts based in New Zealand will be charged 15% GST on all services sold by AWS New Zealand. For services sold by AMCS LLC, the current tax experience will continue.
- AMEX, Visa, and MasterCard will be the supported card payment methods for AWS New Zealand.
- If you pay by invoice, you will remit your payments to the new local bank account (remittance information will be provided closer to the launch date).
- Your experience on the Billing Console will mostly remain the same, except that you will see AWS New Zealand as a separate legal entity, highlighting the New Zealand usage. Invoices generated by AWS New Zealand will be uploaded to the console in Bills Page for you to view.
- If you are a Proserve, Marketing and Training (PMT) customer, your invoicing experience and the entity you transact with will remain unchanged. Your remittance information will change to match that of cloud services.If you have accounts based in New Zealand and other countries you will receive separate invoices depending on the country associated with your accounts.