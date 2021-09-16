AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment

Amazon Web Services has announced it is undergoing a corporate reorganisation that proposes Amazon Web Services New Zealand Limited will replace Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The move will also see Amazon Web Services New Zealand Limited be appointed as the reseller of AWS cloud services for accounts based in New Zealand.

The company has not confirmed a specific date for the launch.

Accounts that have been identified as based in New Zealand will purchase services from AWS New Zealand instead of AWS Inc. at launch.

In a letter to clients, the tech giant says there are several steps people must do to prepare for the switch:

If you are a business/government entity, please visit the Tax Settings page of the AWS Billing Dashboard and update your New Zealand Business Number and other tax information. If you are an individual or have a non-business account, please check that your billing and/or contact address is up to date.

How this affects you

The AWS Customer Agreement or other agreement with AWS Inc. governing your use of AWS cloud services, will be replaced with a new AWS Customer Agreement or other agreement (as applicable) with AWS New Zealand as your AWS Contracting Party for your account(s) based in New Zealand.