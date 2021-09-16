Story image
Tax
Amazon Web Services / AWS
Amazon

AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment

By Shannon Williams, Today

Amazon Web Services has announced it is undergoing a corporate reorganisation that proposes Amazon Web Services New Zealand Limited will replace Amazon Web Services, Inc. 

The move will also see Amazon Web Services New Zealand Limited be appointed as the reseller of AWS cloud services for accounts based in New Zealand. 

The company has not confirmed a specific date for the launch.

Accounts that have been identified as based in New Zealand will purchase services from AWS New Zealand instead of AWS Inc. at launch.

In a letter to clients, the tech giant says there are several steps people must do to prepare for the switch:

If you are a business/government entity, please visit the Tax Settings page of the AWS Billing Dashboard and update your New Zealand Business Number and other tax information. If you are an individual or have a non-business account, please check that your billing and/or contact address is up to date.

How this affects you

The AWS Customer Agreement or other agreement with AWS Inc. governing your use of AWS cloud services, will be replaced with a new AWS Customer Agreement or other agreement (as applicable) with AWS New Zealand as your AWS Contracting Party for your account(s) based in New Zealand. 

  • Your continued use of AWS cloud services after the change will constitute your acceptance of the new agreement.
  • All AWS cloud services will continue to be available during this launch. 
  • Your content, configurations, access rights, and security settings will remain the same.
  • Pricing will remain in US dollar and offers will remain the same as those that are offered by AWS Inc.
  • If you pay by credit card, you will pay in New Zealand dollar by default. If you pay by invoice, you will have the option to pay in either New Zealand dollar or US dollar.
  • Amazon Connect, Amazon Pinpoint, Amazon SNS, Amazon SES and Amazon Chime services will be sold by AWS New Zealand, except for PSTN-related features which will continue to be sold by AMCS LLC and invoiced by AWS Inc. 
  • You will be invoiced by AWS New Zealand for purchases made from AWS New Zealand. For any purchases from AMCS LLC or AWS Inc., customers will continue to get invoices from AWS Inc. Customers that previously received commercial invoice documents and tax invoices separately will now receive one tax compliant invoice instead.
  • All customers with accounts based in New Zealand will be charged 15% GST on all services sold by AWS New Zealand. For services sold by AMCS LLC, the current tax experience will continue.
  • AMEX, Visa, and MasterCard will be the supported card payment methods for AWS New Zealand.
  • If you pay by invoice, you will remit your payments to the new local bank account (remittance information will be provided closer to the launch date).
  • Your experience on the Billing Console will mostly remain the same, except that you will see AWS New Zealand as a separate legal entity, highlighting the New Zealand usage. Invoices generated by AWS New Zealand will be uploaded to the console in Bills Page for you to view.
  • If you are a Proserve, Marketing and Training (PMT) customer, your invoicing experience and the entity you transact with will remain unchanged. Your remittance information will change to match that of cloud services.If you have accounts based in New Zealand and other countries you will receive separate invoices depending on the country associated with your accounts.
     
Related stories
Rejoice! Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers>>
AWS launches Amazon Location Service>>
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider>>
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year>>
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand>>
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Health
Fitbit extends health partnership
Fitbit and Diabetes New Zealand have announced an extension to their multi-year partnership, are five years of doing business together.>>
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems
"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the company states.>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple has today introduced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, redesigned inside and out. >>
Story image
Funding
Kiwi student wellbeing company closes $1.8m funding round
"This round of funding positions us to expand our reach to more students and to equip more schools with the tools needed to move from intervention to prevention.">>
Story image
Shipping
NZ Post, Aramex expect delays during alert level changes
NZ Post and Aramex are expecting major delays in their delivery times following the change in alert levels across the country from today.>>
Story image
Reserve Bank
Privacy Commissioner issues compliance notice to Reserve Bank following 2020 cyber attack
"It is necessary to publicly acknowledge the steps being taken by the Bank, to provide assurance to the public that these issues are being addressed," says Commissioner.>>
Story image
A/V security
25 years since the first network security camera
Axis Communications celebrates the 25th anniversary of the network IP camera.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Widespread internet outages affect users across NZ
Internet infrastructure provider Vocus has confirmed it was hit with a DDoS attack which took its internet down for about an hour today, affecting people across the country.>>
Story image
Space
Microsoft partnership to explore how cloud, AI and machine learning can be used in space
Project AI Off Earth will focus on the cutting edge of innovation in space.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)
If you like modern action-style RPGs, do yourself a favour and buy this game as soon as you can. >>
Story image
Avast
New Zealanders are exposing themselves to cybercrime, study shows
According to Avast, many New Zealanders are exposing themselves to unnecessary online risks and cyber threats through careless digital practices.>>
Story image
Kiwibank
Unplanned outages cause Kiwibank to go offline for second time in three days
The latest issue comes after planned maintenance on Kiwibank’s IT systems in the early hours of Sunday morning.>>
Story image
Game review
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)
Psychonauts 2 offers some old-school platforming with a very polished and stylish aesthetic that makes the game one of the most unique-looking games I’ve played in a while.>>
Story image
Facebook
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance
The initiative aims to ensure technologies are designed and implemented in ways that are privacy-protecting, user-controlled, equitable, and interoperable.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Infamous criminal ransomware group REvil is back
"The fact their sites are back online means they are, again, ready for business and have targets in mind.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency users to benefit from increased range of currencies>>
Story image
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app>>
Story image
Cyber espionage
Android espionage: ESET uncovers BladeHawk campaign via Facebook>>
Story image
Augmented Reality
New remote tech support solution using live AR overlays>>
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Bose is back with the QuietComfort 45 headphones>>
Story image
AMD
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU>>
Story image
Blockchain
NZ artists and celebs join new crypto marketplace>>
Story image
Tesla
Tesla's actually serious about the Tesla Bot>>
Story image
Sustainability
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New artificial intelligence application attracts 100 investors in first week of launch>>
Story image
Google
Google says NZ's lack of cybersecurity knowledge is putting users at risk>>
Story image
Telecommunications
Commerce Commission releases draft report on telco dispute scheme>>
Story image
Hootsuite
Hootsuite deepens partnership with Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann Xtreem Security Camera>>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year>>
Story image
Voyager
Broadband and voice solutions help New Zealand escape rooms thrive>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft gears up for Windows 11 launch from 5th October>>
More stories