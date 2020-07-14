BELKIN unveils new portable wireless charging units and screen protection for Apple devices

Belkin has unveiled the newest additions to its SCREENFORCE screen protection for MacBooks and BOOSTCHARGE mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices, upgraded to deliver full privacy, multi-device charging convenience, and ultimate portability.

BOOSTCHARGE Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition

Offering portability at home or in the office, this 2-in-1 solution features a Qi-certified wireless charging power bank for portable charging, and a base stand for docking and viewing in landscape or vertical when stationed. The BOOSTCHARGE Portable Wireless Charger + Stand wirelessly charges iPhone 8 and later at 7.5W and includes 10,000 mAh of power when used as a portable power bank. When docked, the stand charges both the power bank and device simultaneously.

RRP $129.95 AUD

BOOSTCHARGE 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Special Edition

Allows users to wirelessly charge their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously at optimal speeds. Qi-certified and compatible withAirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, the Wireless Charger also suits most phone cases up to 3mm, with an LED light that clearly displays charging status.

RRP $219.95 AUD

BOOSTCHARGE WirelessCharging Pad 7.5W Special Edition

The BOOSTCHARGE WirelessCharging Pad Special Edition provides fast wireless charging to charge iPhone 8 and later optimally at 7.5W. The wireless charging pad is compatible with most cases up to 3mm and is Qi-certified to ensure safe charging to all compatible devices such as iPhone, AirPods Pro, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

RRP $84.95 AUD

Full Screen Privacy

TruePrivacy Screen Protection

"Providing easily removable and reusable privacy protection for MacBooks, the TruePrivacy Screen Protector is perfect for corporate travel, open office settings, students, financial institutions, health care providers, or government agencies," says Belkin.

" The TruePrivacy Screen Protector allows users to fortify private information with full-screen, ultra-thin protection that is easy to remove, wash and reuse. It also features a TruePrivacy Panel for easy storage when protector is not in use, and contains anti-glare technology for best viewing experience."

RRP $84.95 AUD (13 Privacy Screen)

All products are now available at select Apple stores and coming soon to Belkin.com. and apple.com.

The Belkin brand is a specialist in accessories delivering power, protection, productivity and connectivity solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments.

Designed in Southern California, Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Store and Charge Go business solution, SOUNDFORM audio portfolio, BOOSTCHARGE mobile power collection, and SCREENFORCE screen protection.

Belkin products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world.