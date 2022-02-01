Story image
Bethesda reveals the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online

By Darren Price, Yesterday

This year’s story for Zenimax Online’s epic massively multiplayer online game, The Elder Scrolls Online, takes players to the new never before seen region, High Isle.

Announced at The Elder Scrolls Online 2022 Global Reveal stream, this year’s adventure will showcase the Legacy of the Bretons. Featuring a never-before-seen world in The Elder Scrolls series, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle chapter will launch on June 6, 2022 for PC and MAC, while the chapter will make its Xbox and PlayStation console debut on June 21, 2022.

The Elder Scrolls Online is based on the long line of Elder Scrolls games from Bethesda. Set some 800 years before the solo games, The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) has allowed players to visit familiar places like Morrowind and Skyrim centuries before how they were depicted in previous games.

ESO is free to play upon purchase of the base game but subsequent expansions and DLC content must be purchased if players want to enjoy them. There is an optional subscription model, ESO Plus, which includes all the content in one monthly payment. ESO is one of the few MMOs that accommodates casual play and hardcore fans alike.

In High Isle, ESO’s more than 20 million players will experience an island paradise steeped in medieval culture and architecture, complete with magnificent castles and exciting tournament grounds. The story of this year’s chapter focuses on political intrigue, and High Isle is the perfect getaway destination for alliance delegates to take on peace talks that would put an end to the Three Banners War. While the noble Society of the Steadfast hosts the summit, players should beware of The Ascendant Order and its chaotic motives.

A previously unexplored region, the Systres Archipelago takes inspiration from the beautiful, windswept shores of the Mediterranean. Here lies the stunning world of High Isle, home of the Bretons, descendants of both humans and elves. The social elite lives in the feudalistic society of Gonfalon Bay, the centre point of all political dealings on High Isle. Above all, ruthlessness is a virtue here, so players will have to watch their backs!

Last year, ESO brought Companions to players, and in 2022, ZeniMax Online Studios is doubling down on the system. Players will have access to two all-new companions, Ember, a Khajiit who grew up on the streets and has a knack for magic, and Isobel, a Breton and aspiring knight who feels called to do right by players.
Also new in 2022 is a brand-new card game called Tales of Tribute, playable within the world of ESO. Invented in High Isle, this is a unique, resource-building game complete with PvP and PvE. Players can even increase their rank through Tales’ own levelling system. There are also rewards to be unlocked like furnishings, transmute stones, and even advancing a storyline by competing against specific NPCs around the world.

Players can pre-purchase the new chapter through the ESO Store, retailer, or platform store of their choice. High Isle releases June 6, 2022 for PC and MAC, and June 21, 2022 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

