Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7

Today

Apple has today announced the Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

The narrower borders allow the display to maximise screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to connect with the curvature of the case.

Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimised for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces Contour and Modular Duo designed specifically for the new device.

With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 per cent faster charging.

"Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating," Apple says.

The newest Apple Watch continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app. watchOS 8 helps customers stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five new aluminium case finishes, along with a range of new band colours and styles. The entire Apple Watch Series 7 lineup will be available later this year.

"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging making the worlds best smartwatch better than ever before," says Jeff Williams, Apple chief operating officer.

"Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness," he says.

New Design and Optimised User Interface

The display of Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 per cent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

Through an innovative design that maximises the screen area while minimally changing the dimensions of the overall case size, Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 per cent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display.

The user interface is optimised to take advantage of the shape and size of the new display. Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath allowing users to slide a finger to type and utilises on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster. With watchOS 8, larger menu titles and buttons in apps like Stopwatch, Activity, and Alarms also make the screen even simpler to interact with.

Durable

Apple Watch Series 7 features a redesigned front crystal with a stronger and more robust geometry that is over 50 per cent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity. Apple Watch Series 7 is also certified IP6X dust-resistant, making it more durable in environments like the beach or the desert, while still maintaining excellent swimming performance with a water resistance rating of WR50.

Faster Charging

Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.5

watchOS 8

watchOS 8 debuts additional watch faces designed specially for the larger display on Apple Watch Series 7. The new Contour face takes the dial right to the edge of the display and fluidly animates throughout the day, emphasising the current hour. The new Modular Duo face leverages the extra screen area with two large, data-rich centre complications. Separately, the classic World Time face, based on heritage watches and ideal for travellers, tracks the time in 24 time zones around a double dial, and is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness. New Wallet and Home app functionality provide more convenient access to the car and places users live, work, and visit. Enhancements to Messages and the Photos app make staying connected to loved ones even easier.

Cycling, Workout, and Fall Detection Updates

watchOS 8 also brings new features to anyone who rides a bike. Apple Watch uses advanced algorithms to analyse GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope data to detect when users begin a ride, and prompts them to start an Outdoor Cycle workout if one wasnt initiated.6 As with all automatic Workout reminders, cyclists will see their metrics from when they first started their workout. Additionally, cycling workouts have auto-pause and resume, so metrics more accurately reflect time spent moving versus stationary, like waiting at a stoplight.

Apple Watch can more accurately measure active kilojoules when riding an e-bike, with an updated cycling workout algorithm that evaluates GPS and heart rate to better determine when users are riding with pedal-assist versus leg power alone. New voice feedback through the built-in speaker of Apple Watch, or through AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones, will also automatically announce workout milestones and Activity ring status, helping users stay focused during activities like running or HIIT.

Apple Watch Lineup

The Apple Watch Series 7 collection unveils five brand new aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and red. Additionally, Apple Watch Series 7 offers backward compatibility with previously released Apple Watch bands. Stainless steel models, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.

Availability

All Apple Watch Series 7 models will be available later this year. Apple Watch SE with USB-C charging cable, new Apple Watch bands, and Apple Watch Nike bands will be available to order today from apple.com/nz/store and the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Thursday, 16 September.

watchOS 8 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on Monday, 20 September, and requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later. Not all features are available on all devices and in all regions.

