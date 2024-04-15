Blackmagic Design unveils extensive lineup of 22 products

Blackmagic Design has announced an extensive line-up of 22 new products, including two new camera models, a new version of DaVinci Resolve, new Resolve control hardware for iPad and general use, a completely new broadcast replay product line and an array of new 2110 AV products. This launch boasts a variety of improvements with impressive technological advancements across diverse product categories.

The URSA CINE, one of the new camera models, is a large format digital film camera stocked with an RGBW 36 x 24mm sensor, 16 stops of dynamic range and Blackmagic RAW syncing to DaVinci Resolve. It has diverse features, including high-speed wifi, 10G Ethernet or mobile data for network connections, and built-in live streaming capabilities. URSA Cine 12K will be available soon at a price of US $14,995.

The PYXIS 6K, the other camera model, offers an advanced digital film solution in an astonishingly versatile design. It comes with a 6K full frame 36 x 24mm sensor, Blackmagic RAW, and global media sync with Blackmagic Cloud. Designed as a complete streaming solution for various platforms, the Pyxis 6K will be available in June for US $2,995.

DaVinci Resolve 19 is the latest version of the popular post-production software and includes new AI tools powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. It delivers improved colour grading palettes, Resolve FX, AI audio panning, expanded USD tools, and multi-source editing. An entirely more affordable colour panel for DaVinci Resolve software, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel includes a mounting slot for an Apple iPad Pro and is set to hit the market in May for $495.

The Blackmagic Replay, a groundbreaking approach to creating live action replays for broadcasters, comes with a new Resolve Replay Editor panel. This allows for replays to be effortlessly converted into commercials, title sequences and social media updates. Starting from May, the Resolve Replay Editor will be available for $495.

Blackmagic also introduced high-performance flash storage, Cloud Store Max, which offers up to 48TB capacity, 12 card RAID 0 flash memory core, 4 x 10G Ethernet, and Blackmagic Cloudsync. Ready for purchase in May, it is priced at $6,495. For broadcasters, live production and AV customers, an array of Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters are set to launch in May, with prices starting from $365. The converters are designed to integrate SDI equipment into 2110 IP broadcast systems and conform to the SMPTE ST-2110 standard for IP video.

Other products include the Blackmagic Videohub 120x120 12G, available immediately for $12,995, the ATEM Constellation 4K available from $1,795, and the Blackmagic Ethernet Switch 360P, priced at $2,895, and expected in July.

Available in June for $1,265, the New SmartView 4K G3 monitor provides a rack mount monitor with SMPTE-2110 IP and 12G-SDI video connections, and there is the Blackmagic Media Player, available in July for $995. Finally, the Blackmagic Video Assist range is experiencing significant price reductions.

With this massive launch, Blackmagic Design continues to tackle the market and enhance the technology standards in the film and television industry.